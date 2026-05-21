My Friend Built a $60,000 CD Ladder. Here's How Much It Earns Monthly in 2026

About a year ago, I wrote an article about a friend of mine who keeps his entire $60,000 emergency fund in a CD ladder -- instead of a high-yield savings account like most people do.

His reasoning is pretty genius. If something bad happens (like losing his job) he probably wouldn't need all $60,000 on day one. He'd just need a few grand each month to cover bills and living expenses.

So he split his emergency fund up and built a CD ladder with 12 separate $5,000 CDs, each on a 12-month term, staggered monthly. One CD matures every month, and when it does he can decide whether to cash it out or roll it into a new CD term.

Since last year, CD rates have dipped a little, so I thought I'd check in with him this week to see what the ladder is actually paying him now. Short version: he's still running it, and he's pulling in roughly $187 a month in interest like clockwork.

How his CD ladder is built

The basic set-up is 12 separate $5,000 CDs, each on a 12-month term, staggered one month apart.

So there's $60,000 in total locked up across 12 CDs. And each month one of those CDs matures and gives him access to $5,000 (plus whatever interest it earned).

Every time a CD matures, he either rolls it into a new 12-month CD at the current top rate, or pulls the cash and uses it if he needs. Since (thankfully) my friend hasn't had any financial disasters the past year, he's just been rolling each $5,000 deposit into a new term, and pocketing any interest earned.

What it's paying him today

There were three Fed rate cuts in late 2025 (none so far in 2026), and APYs have dropped a little for CDs and savings accounts. Some of the CDs he locked in last year at 4.00% are now rolling over into lower rates.

Here's what each $5,000 CD in his ladder is earning him right now:

4.00% APY → earn $200 at maturity

→ earn $200 at maturity 3.75% APY → earn $187.50 at maturity

→ earn $187.50 at maturity 3.50% APY → earn $175 at maturity

Assuming an average rate of about 3.75% across his full ladder, he's pulling in roughly $2,250 a year on his $60,000 -- or about $187 a month in interest on average.