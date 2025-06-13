My Friend Built a $60,000 CD Ladder. Here's How Much It Pays Him Monthly

Most people stash their emergency savings in a high-yield savings account -- which is a solid idea. But my buddy stores his $60,000 in savings a different way.

He built a CD ladder that pays him every month like a self-funded paycheck.

His logic is that if (when) something bad happens -- like losing his job -- he probably wouldn't need all $60,000 on day one. He'd just need a few grand each month to cover bills.

So he split his emergency fund into 12 $5,000 CDs, each with a 12-month term, staggered monthly. That way, one CD matures every month, and he can roll it over or cash it out as needed.

It's a simple move, but it locks in a higher interest rate for most of his cash than a savings account could.

The setup: 12 CDs, 12-month terms, $5,000 each

Here's the gist of how his CD laddering strategy was built:

He split $60,000 into 12 separate CDs , each with a $5,000 deposit.

into , each with a deposit. He bought all the CDs on a rolling monthly basis.

That means one CD matures each month, freeing up $5,000 (plus interest).

When a CD matures, he simply rolls it into a new 12-month CD at the current best rate. (Or he can use it in case of emergency.)

It's quite genius, actually. He has regular access to his cash, pays no penalties or fees, and earns the best available APYs for 1-year CDs every month.

Want to copy this setup?