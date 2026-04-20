My Friend Is $1.2M 'House Poor' -- Here's What I Learned From Watching It Happen

A few years back, my friend bought a $1.2 million house in Los Angeles. Sounds like a lot -- but in West LA, that's practically a starter home. He had the income to qualify, and like most of us were told growing up, he thought buying a house was "the right thing to do" for financial security.

But today, he's "house poor" -- spending a huge chunk of his monthly income (well over 30% of gross pay) on housing costs -- which leaves him stressed with not much wiggle room.

Here's what I've learned from watching it all unfold.

1. Getting approved and being able to afford it are two different things

My friend qualified for his mortgage after a few big income years. But since then, his paycheck has taken a small dip. Don't feel sorry for him -- he still earns $250k+, but this salary dip wasn't really factored in when getting approved for his mammoth loan.

Also, the house is costing more to upkeep than originally estimated. This has put a squeeze on his budget and left little extra funds for spending on fun stuff.

What I've learned is that when a bank approves you for a mortgage, it only cares whether you can make the monthly payment. Your wider financial life, future goals, and lifestyle plans don't factor in.

2. "You can always refinance later" is a trap

My friend's mortgage broker told him not to worry about interest rates, because "they'll probably drop soon and you can refinance into lower payments."

I think many people fell for this trap the past few years. They stretched themselves to buy a house and believed interest rates would go down soon after. But that prediction didn't play out.

It's OK to hope for a rosy future, but you shouldn't bet your house on it (literally).

3. Renting longer isn't losing -- it's a smart strategy

I get why my friend was itching to buy a house. There's a lot of pride in home ownership and renting can feel like throwing away money.

But when you run the actual numbers, renting is significantly cheaper than owning a house in Los Angeles (and in almost every major city in the U.S. right now).

If my buddy continued to rent, he could have saved more aggressively, built up a bigger down payment, and continued to pile money into investments. Waiting a few more years would have put him in a better spot financially to make a purchase, with breathing room to actually enjoy the house.

If you're in that rent-and-save window right now, a high-yield savings account is one of the smartest places to park your down payment fund. You're not just holding the money -- you're growing it while you wait for the right move.

Earn a competitive APY on your down payment savings -- see our top high-yield savings picks for 2026.

4. High income doesn't mean high flexibility

My rough estimate is that my friend's house is costing him somewhere around $9,000 a month -- between the mortgage, property taxes, insurance premiums, maintenance, repairs, and the general cost of keeping a big home running.

That's the real trap of being house poor. It's not that you're broke. It's that your monthly payment obligation is a huge and stressful number. And it's relentless. Month after month, the house gets paid first. Everything else -- retirement contributions, travel, investments, fun -- comes from what's leftover.

The stuck feeling is the real story

My friend is smart, hardworking, and he'll be fine. I have zero doubt about that.

But it's going to take years until he doesn't feel stuck anymore. Building reserves, growing income, and waiting for breathing room that doesn't come quickly when a house is eating half your paycheck every month.

If you're looking to buy a home, the best thing you can do is consider your numbers way past the monthly mortgage. Factor in the life you want to live, the goals you want to hit, and the career changes and curveballs that always seem to show up uninvited.

Renting a little longer can be a smart strategy. Just make sure you're stashing your down payment funds in a high APY account so it can grow more while you save.

Compare the best high-yield savings accounts of 2026 and start building toward the right house.