Nearly Half of Americans Make This Expensive Money Mistake Every Month

For years, my entire emergency fund sat in a Chase checking account earning 0.01%. I never gave it a second thought.

That was the HUGE mistake, which cost me thousands. Once I moved my cash savings to a high-yield savings account, my interest rate shot up to over 4.00%. I began earning $800+ a year in interest vs. the $2 I was earning at Chase.

If your cash is sitting in a big-bank account paying almost nothing, you're losing money every month -- and the fix takes about 15 minutes.

What a 0.01% savings account really costs you

A savings account paying almost nothing costs you hundreds of dollars a year in interest you could be earning for free.

The national average savings account rate is just 0.38% APY, according to Motley Fool Money research. Big banks like Chase, Bank of America, and Wells Fargo often pay closer to 0.01%. No, that's not a typo.

Here's the math on the roughly $20,000 I keep for emergencies:

At 0.01%, that money earns about $2 a year.

At 0.38% APY, it earns about $75 a year.

At 4.00% APY, that same money earns about $800 a year.

It's the same cash and the same balance, just sitting in a different account with no added risk.

Over three years, that gap adds up to ~$2,400 I would have left on the table. That's a family flight home for the holidays, or an entire summer road trip.