Nearly Half of Americans Make This Expensive Money Mistake Every Month

Published on July 21, 2026

Joel O'Leary

By: Joel O'Leary

Full-Time Personal Finance Writer

Many or all of the products here are from our partners that compensate us. It’s how we make money. But our editorial integrity ensures that our product ratings are not influenced by compensation. APY = Annual Percentage Yield.

For years, my entire emergency fund sat in a Chase checking account earning 0.01%. I never gave it a second thought.

That was the HUGE mistake, which cost me thousands. Once I moved my cash savings to a high-yield savings account, my interest rate shot up to over 4.00%. I began earning $800+ a year in interest vs. the $2 I was earning at Chase.

If your cash is sitting in a big-bank account paying almost nothing, you're losing money every month -- and the fix takes about 15 minutes.

What a 0.01% savings account really costs you

A savings account paying almost nothing costs you hundreds of dollars a year in interest you could be earning for free.

The national average savings account rate is just 0.38% APY, according to Motley Fool Money research. Big banks like Chase, Bank of America, and Wells Fargo often pay closer to 0.01%. No, that's not a typo.

Here's the math on the roughly $20,000 I keep for emergencies:

  • At 0.01%, that money earns about $2 a year.
  • At 0.38% APY, it earns about $75 a year.
  • At 4.00% APY, that same money earns about $800 a year.

It's the same cash and the same balance, just sitting in a different account with no added risk.

Over three years, that gap adds up to ~$2,400 I would have left on the table. That's a family flight home for the holidays, or an entire summer road trip.

The account I use now is Happen Bank LevelUp Savings. And my current rate is 4.00% APY. Earning the top APY requires $250+ in monthly deposits, so my account earns the top rate and grows slowly too.

Rates as of
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Happen Bank LevelUp Savings

Open Account for Happen Bank LevelUp Savings

On Happen Bank's Secure Website.

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4.70/5 Circle with letter I in it. Our ratings are based on a 5 star scale. 5 stars equals Best. 4 stars equals Excellent. 3 stars equals Good. 2 stars equals Fair. 1 star equals Poor. We want your money to work harder for you. Which is why our ratings are biased toward offers that deliver versatility while cutting out-of-pocket costs.
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= Excellent
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4.70/5 Circle with letter I in it. Our ratings are based on a 5 star scale. 5 stars equals Best. 4 stars equals Excellent. 3 stars equals Good. 2 stars equals Fair. 1 star equals Poor. We want your money to work harder for you. Which is why our ratings are biased toward offers that deliver versatility while cutting out-of-pocket costs.
 = Best
= Excellent
= Good
= Fair
= Poor
Open Account for Happen Bank LevelUp Savings

On Happen Bank's Secure Website.

APY
4.00% APY with $250+ in monthly deposits Rate info Circle with letter I in it. *LevelUp Rate of 4.00% APY applied to full balance with $250+ in deposits in Evaluation Period. Otherwise, accounts earn Standard Rate of 3.00% APY. LevelUp Rate applies to first two statement cycles. Rates variable & subject to change at any time. See terms: https://www.happen.com/legal/deposits/levelup-savings-t-and-cs
Min. To Earn APY
N/A
  • Competitive APY
  • No fees
  • Easy ATM access
  • Unlimited number of external transfers (up to daily transaction limits)
  • Requires you to make monthly deposits to earn the best APY
  • ACH outbound transfers limited to $10,000 per day for some accounts
  • No branch access; online only

The Happen Bank LevelUp Savings account has a lot to offer. At the top of the list is its high APY, though you must deposit monthly to earn the best rate. Next is zero account fees, a strong and straightforward perk. Finally, you get a free ATM card, which you can use to withdraw from thousands of ATMs nationwide. Interested? You can open an account with $0.

Open a Happen Bank LevelUp Savings Account

https://www.happen.com/legal/deposits/levelup-savings-t-and-cs

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Almost half of Americans don't know their savings rate

Almost half of Americans have no idea what their savings account actually pays. A 2026 survey from Happen Bank (formerly LendingClub) found that 43% of people don't know the interest rate on their own savings.

That's how this mistake hides. There's no bill, no late fee, and no alert telling you that you just missed $60 this month. Most of us opened a savings account with our first job and never looked at it again. Big banks count on exactly that.

The other trap is thinking you have to switch banks entirely. You don't. Money left at 0.01% also has a second problem: it slowly loses value to inflation every year it sits there. So you're going backward while it feels like nothing is happening.

How I moved my emergency fund to a high-yield account

Moving my savings was way less scary than I thought it was going to be. Opening an account took less than 15 minutes, and it was all done online. I just picked one of the top paying accounts, made sure there were no weird terms and conditions, and that was it.

I didn't even close my old bank account. I still do all my daily checking and activities with Chase. It's just my short-term savings and emergency fund balance (about $20K to $25K) I keep in an online high-yield savings account.

High-yield savings accounts are also just as safe as the big banks. Most are FDIC insured up to $250,000, exactly like a traditional account.

If you haven't checked your rate lately, it's worth comparing the best high-yield savings accounts and moving your emergency fund somewhere it actually earns. I ignored mine for years, and 15 minutes fixed it. My emergency fund has been earning ever since.

FAQs

  • Actually, it's the opposite. A rate increase is now on the table for late 2026, a reversal from the cuts many expected earlier this year. The Fed held steady through mid-year, but its June projections show roughly half of policymakers expecting at least one hike in 2026. Either way, waiting costs you interest, and top accounts already pay well above the national average.

  • Yes, it's worth it even with $1,000 in savings. At today's top rates that earns about $40 a year versus roughly $0.10 at a big bank. Opening an account takes minutes and most have no monthly fees, so there's no reason to leave it earning nothing.

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Joel O'Leary
Joel O'Leary icon-button-linkedin-2x

Joel O’Leary is a full-time Personal Finance Writer at Motley Fool Money, covering credit cards, bank accounts, investing, mortgages, and other personal finance topics. Joel has been writing about personal finance since 2018, previously leading editorial content for the How To Money podcast and serving as a resident writer at Budgets Are Sexy. He bought his first rental property at age 18, funding the down payment with savings from his high school job at McDonald’s -- a testament to his lifelong passion for smart money decisions. His work aims to make personal finance accessible and actionable for everyday readers. When he’s not writing, Joel enjoys surfing and spending time with his family.