Nearly Half of Americans Make This Expensive Money Mistake Every Month
For years, my entire emergency fund sat in a Chase checking account earning 0.01%. I never gave it a second thought.
That was the HUGE mistake, which cost me thousands. Once I moved my cash savings to a high-yield savings account, my interest rate shot up to over 4.00%. I began earning $800+ a year in interest vs. the $2 I was earning at Chase.
If your cash is sitting in a big-bank account paying almost nothing, you're losing money every month -- and the fix takes about 15 minutes.
What a 0.01% savings account really costs you
A savings account paying almost nothing costs you hundreds of dollars a year in interest you could be earning for free.
The national average savings account rate is just 0.38% APY, according to Motley Fool Money research. Big banks like Chase, Bank of America, and Wells Fargo often pay closer to 0.01%. No, that's not a typo.
Here's the math on the roughly $20,000 I keep for emergencies:
- At 0.01%, that money earns about $2 a year.
- At 0.38% APY, it earns about $75 a year.
- At 4.00% APY, that same money earns about $800 a year.
It's the same cash and the same balance, just sitting in a different account with no added risk.
Over three years, that gap adds up to ~$2,400 I would have left on the table. That's a family flight home for the holidays, or an entire summer road trip.
The account I use now is Happen Bank LevelUp Savings. And my current rate is 4.00% APY. Earning the top APY requires $250+ in monthly deposits, so my account earns the top rate and grows slowly too.
Happen Bank LevelUp Savings
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= Excellent
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- Competitive APY
- No fees
- Easy ATM access
- Unlimited number of external transfers (up to daily transaction limits)
- Requires you to make monthly deposits to earn the best APY
- ACH outbound transfers limited to $10,000 per day for some accounts
- No branch access; online only
The Happen Bank LevelUp Savings account has a lot to offer. At the top of the list is its high APY, though you must deposit monthly to earn the best rate. Next is zero account fees, a strong and straightforward perk. Finally, you get a free ATM card, which you can use to withdraw from thousands of ATMs nationwide. Interested? You can open an account with $0.
Almost half of Americans don't know their savings rate
Almost half of Americans have no idea what their savings account actually pays. A 2026 survey from Happen Bank (formerly LendingClub) found that 43% of people don't know the interest rate on their own savings.
That's how this mistake hides. There's no bill, no late fee, and no alert telling you that you just missed $60 this month. Most of us opened a savings account with our first job and never looked at it again. Big banks count on exactly that.
The other trap is thinking you have to switch banks entirely. You don't. Money left at 0.01% also has a second problem: it slowly loses value to inflation every year it sits there. So you're going backward while it feels like nothing is happening.
How I moved my emergency fund to a high-yield account
Moving my savings was way less scary than I thought it was going to be. Opening an account took less than 15 minutes, and it was all done online. I just picked one of the top paying accounts, made sure there were no weird terms and conditions, and that was it.
I didn't even close my old bank account. I still do all my daily checking and activities with Chase. It's just my short-term savings and emergency fund balance (about $20K to $25K) I keep in an online high-yield savings account.
High-yield savings accounts are also just as safe as the big banks. Most are FDIC insured up to $250,000, exactly like a traditional account.
If you haven't checked your rate lately, it's worth comparing the best high-yield savings accounts and moving your emergency fund somewhere it actually earns. I ignored mine for years, and 15 minutes fixed it. My emergency fund has been earning ever since.
FAQs
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Actually, it's the opposite. A rate increase is now on the table for late 2026, a reversal from the cuts many expected earlier this year. The Fed held steady through mid-year, but its June projections show roughly half of policymakers expecting at least one hike in 2026. Either way, waiting costs you interest, and top accounts already pay well above the national average.
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Yes, it's worth it even with $1,000 in savings. At today's top rates that earns about $40 a year versus roughly $0.10 at a big bank. Opening an account takes minutes and most have no monthly fees, so there's no reason to leave it earning nothing.
Our Research Expert
Motley Fool Stock DisclosuresWells Fargo is an advertising partner of Motley Fool Money. Bank of America is an advertising partner of Motley Fool Money. JPMorgan Chase is an advertising partner of Motley Fool Money. Joel O'Leary has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends JPMorgan Chase. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.