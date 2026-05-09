Not All Banks Are Dropping APYs. These 3 Are Still Offering 4% or Higher.

Over the past year, the Fed's rate cuts have given banks an easy excuse to quietly trim what they pay depositors, and a lot of them have taken it. I've watched savings rates that were over 5.00% in 2023 and 2024 slide way down -- and for most big banks, "high-yield" is still a very generous label.

But not all banks are racing to the bottom. My team and I track APYs every day across dozens of banks, and here are three I'd actually point someone to in 2026.

1. LendingClub LevelUp Savings -- our overall winner for best high-yield savings

LendingClub won our Best High-Yield Savings Account award for 2026, and the rate is a big reason why. LendingClub is offering 4.00% APY with $250+ in monthly deposits on its LendingClub LevelUp Savings account -- one of the strongest rates you'll find right now.

The only catch is you need to make at least $250 in monthly deposits to qualify. Personally I have this account and I just set up a monthly $250 auto-transfer on the 1st of each month from my checking account to this savings account. It's a pretty low bar for most people, and the payoff is worth meeting it.

Who it's best for: Anyone who wants a set-it-and-forget-it account that wants a high rate without worrying about a temporary boost expiring. If you're building an emergency fund or saving toward a specific goal and don't want to think too hard about it, this account is a strong default.