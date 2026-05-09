Not All Banks Are Dropping APYs. These 3 Are Still Offering 4% or Higher.
Over the past year, the Fed's rate cuts have given banks an easy excuse to quietly trim what they pay depositors, and a lot of them have taken it. I've watched savings rates that were over 5.00% in 2023 and 2024 slide way down -- and for most big banks, "high-yield" is still a very generous label.
But not all banks are racing to the bottom. My team and I track APYs every day across dozens of banks, and here are three I'd actually point someone to in 2026.
1. LendingClub LevelUp Savings -- our overall winner for best high-yield savings
LendingClub won our Best High-Yield Savings Account award for 2026, and the rate is a big reason why. LendingClub is offering 4.00% APY with $250+ in monthly deposits on its LendingClub LevelUp Savings account -- one of the strongest rates you'll find right now.
The only catch is you need to make at least $250 in monthly deposits to qualify. Personally I have this account and I just set up a monthly $250 auto-transfer on the 1st of each month from my checking account to this savings account. It's a pretty low bar for most people, and the payoff is worth meeting it.
Who it's best for: Anyone who wants a set-it-and-forget-it account that wants a high rate without worrying about a temporary boost expiring. If you're building an emergency fund or saving toward a specific goal and don't want to think too hard about it, this account is a strong default.
LendingClub LevelUp Savings
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- Competitive APY
- No fees
- Easy ATM access
- Unlimited number of external transfers (up to daily transaction limits)
- Requires you to make monthly deposits to earn the best APY
- ACH outbound transfers limited to $10,000 per day for some accounts
- No branch access; online only
The LendingClub LevelUp Savings account has a lot to offer. At the top of the list is its high APY, though you must deposit monthly to earn the best rate. Next is zero account fees, a strong and straightforward perk. Finally, you get a free ATM card, which you can use to withdraw from thousands of ATMs nationwide. Interested? You can open an account with $0.
2. CIT Platinum Savings -- our pick for high balances
If you're sitting on a larger balance -- $5,000 or more -- CIT Platinum Savings is a great home for it. The base rate is solid, and right now there's a promo code (CITBOOST) that adds a 0.35% APY bonus for six months from account opening, bringing the rate up to 4.10%* APY during that window.
That APY applies to balances of $5,000 and above, so this one is designed for savers who already have a chunk set aside. If you're below that threshold, you'll earn much less, so you'll want to avoid dipping below it. CIT Bank is FDIC insured, so your money is protected up to the standard limits.
Who it's best for: Someone with $5,000+ already in savings who wants to maximize what that money earns right now. The promo rate adds a nice boost in the short term, and the base rate stays competitive even after it ends.
CIT Platinum Savings
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With the 6 month Boost limited-time offer, you earn 4.10%* APY on balances over $5,000 (balances less than $5,000 earn 0.60%* APY). After the boost is complete you will continue to earn standard rates-- 3.75% APY for balances over $5,000 (balances less than $5,000 earn 0.25% APY). The minimum to open a Platinum Savings account is $100. Member FDIC. No monthly service fees.
- Competitive APY
- No account opening or maintenance fees
- Unlimited number of external transfers (up to daily transaction limits)
- FDIC insured
- Interest compounds daily so your money can grow a bit faster
- Balance requirement for maximum APY
- No branch access; online only
CIT Platinum Savings is a no-frills high-interest savings account that offers one of the highest APYs we've found available today -- as long as you can maintain a $5,000 minimum balance. Plus, customers can make an unlimited number of transfers and withdrawals each month (many savings accounts have monthly limits).
Platinum Savings is a tiered interest rate account. Interest is paid on the entire account balance based on the interest rate and APY in effect that day for the balance tier associated with the end-of-day account balance. APYs — Annual Percentage Yields are accurate as of January 9, 2026: 0.25% APY on balances of $0.01 to $4,999.99; 3.75% APY on balances of $5,000.00 or more. Interest Rates for the Platinum Savings account are variable and may change at any time without notice. The minimum to open a Platinum Savings account is $100.
Based on comparison to the national average Annual Percentage Yield (APY) on savings accounts as published in the FDIC National Rates and Rate Caps, accurate as of February 17, 2026.
* Platinum Savings APY Boost Promotion Terms and Conditions
This is a limited time offer available to New and Existing customers who meet the Platinum Savings APY Boost promotion criteria.
Accounts enrolled in the Platinum Savings Annual Percentage Yield (APY) Boost promotion will receive a 0.35% APY boost on the Platinum Savings current standard APY tiers for 6 months following the opening of a new account or when an existing Platinum Savings account is enrolled in the promotion. The Platinum Savings APY boost will be applied on account balances up to $9,999,999.00. Account balances above $9,999,999.00 will earn the standard APY. If the standard-published APY should change during the promotion period, the APY boost will move with it, offering an account APY above the standard rate.
The Promotion begins on February 13, 2026, and ends May 31, 2026. Customers enrolled in the promotion prior to the end date will receive the APY boost for the 6-month period outlined in the terms and conditions.
The promotion can end at any time without notice.
For complete list of account details and fees, see our Personal Account disclosures.
CIT General Disclosure
For complete list of account details and fees, see our Personal Account disclosures. https://www.cit.com/cit-bank/resources/forms
3. SoFi Checking and Savings (Member FDIC) -- our pick for the full banking package
SoFi® won our Best Online Savings Account award for 2026, and it's easy to see why.
The headline rate right now is an annual percentage yield (APY) on savings up to 4.00% -- that includes a 0.70% APY boost (added to the 3.30% base APY as of 3/31/26) for up to six months. To qualify, you need to open your first SoFi Checking and Savings account (Member FDIC) and receive eligible direct deposits or qualifying deposits of $5,000 every 31 days by 12/31/26. Rates are variable and subject to change. SoFi Bank, N.A. Member FDIC.
The bigger draw here is the full banking experience. SoFi®'s app connects your checking, savings, and even investment accounts in one place -- which is rare for an online bank.
Who it's best for: Savers who want a high APY and an all-in-one banking experience. If you want a savings account that doubles as your main banking hub, this is the one.
SoFi Checking and Savings
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Earn up to 4.00% Annual Percentage Yield (APY) on one SoFi Savings account with a 0.70% APY Boost (added to the 3.30% APY as of 3/31/26) for up to 6 months. Open your first SoFi Checking and Savings account and receive eligible direct deposits OR qualifying deposits of $5,000 every 31 days by 12/31/26. Rates are variable, subject to change. Terms apply at sofi.com/banking#2. SoFi Bank, N.A. Member FDIC.
- Competitive APY on both Savings and Checking
- No monthly account fee
- Welcome bonus up to $400 (direct deposit required)
- ATM access
- Unlimited number of external transfers (up to daily transaction limits)
- FDIC insured (up to $3M with opt-in to SoFi Insured Deposit Program)
- Early access to direct deposits
- Tools to help you track savings goals
- Combo account only; no stand-alone savings or checking
- Maximum Savings APY requires direct deposit
- No branch access; online only
- Overdraft protection requires monthly direct deposit minimum
For those who plan to set up direct deposit with their new account, we think SoFi Checking and Savings (Member FDIC) is hard to beat. Not only does this savings account offer a strong APY, but the linked checking account earns an above-average rate, too -- which is a rare perk. Plus, new customers earn a bonus of $50 or $400 with eligible direct deposit. Frankly, it's the kind of combo that could make it worthwhile to switch banking relationships.
How much interest can you earn at 4.00% APY?
According to the FDIC, the national average savings account rate is just 0.38% APY as of April 2026.
That means most Americans are leaving a lot of money on the table. Here's what the difference looks like at a 4.00% APY over one year:
|Balance
|Earned at 0.38% APY
|Earned at 4.00% APY
|$5,000
|$19
|$200
|$10,000
|$38
|$400
|$20,000
|$76
|$800
Those aren't life-changing numbers on their own, but $724 in found money on a $20,000 balance -- just for switching accounts -- is a real smart money move. And that gap widens every year the money stays put.
The bottom line
APYs have cooled from their peak, but 4.00% is still very much on the table if you know where to look.
Whether you've got a large balance you want to store or you're still building up an emergency fund, there are options out there for you. Any of these would be a significant upgrade over what most traditional banks are paying right now.
Compare all of today's top high-yield savings accounts, and start earning more on your money.
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