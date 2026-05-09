Not All Banks Are Dropping APYs. These 3 Are Still Offering 4% or Higher.

Published on May 9, 2026

Joel O'Leary

By: Joel O'Leary

Full-Time Personal Finance Writer

Many or all of the products here are from our partners that compensate us. It’s how we make money. But our editorial integrity ensures that our product ratings are not influenced by compensation. APY = Annual Percentage Yield.

Over the past year, the Fed's rate cuts have given banks an easy excuse to quietly trim what they pay depositors, and a lot of them have taken it. I've watched savings rates that were over 5.00% in 2023 and 2024 slide way down -- and for most big banks, "high-yield" is still a very generous label.

But not all banks are racing to the bottom. My team and I track APYs every day across dozens of banks, and here are three I'd actually point someone to in 2026.

1. LendingClub LevelUp Savings -- our overall winner for best high-yield savings

LendingClub won our Best High-Yield Savings Account award for 2026, and the rate is a big reason why. LendingClub is offering 4.00% APY with $250+ in monthly deposits on its LendingClub LevelUp Savings account -- one of the strongest rates you'll find right now.

The only catch is you need to make at least $250 in monthly deposits to qualify. Personally I have this account and I just set up a monthly $250 auto-transfer on the 1st of each month from my checking account to this savings account. It's a pretty low bar for most people, and the payoff is worth meeting it.

Who it's best for: Anyone who wants a set-it-and-forget-it account that wants a high rate without worrying about a temporary boost expiring. If you're building an emergency fund or saving toward a specific goal and don't want to think too hard about it, this account is a strong default.

LendingClub LevelUp Savings
Open Account for LendingClub LevelUp Savings

On LendingClub's Secure Website.

Member FDIC.

Rates as of Apr 20, 2026
Award Icon 2026 Award Winner

LendingClub LevelUp Savings

Open Account for LendingClub LevelUp Savings

On LendingClub's Secure Website.

Member FDIC.
4.70/5 Circle with letter I in it. Our ratings are based on a 5 star scale. 5 stars equals Best. 4 stars equals Excellent. 3 stars equals Good. 2 stars equals Fair. 1 star equals Poor. We want your money to work harder for you. Which is why our ratings are biased toward offers that deliver versatility while cutting out-of-pocket costs.
 = Best
= Excellent
= Good
= Fair
= Poor
4.70/5 Circle with letter I in it. Our ratings are based on a 5 star scale. 5 stars equals Best. 4 stars equals Excellent. 3 stars equals Good. 2 stars equals Fair. 1 star equals Poor. We want your money to work harder for you. Which is why our ratings are biased toward offers that deliver versatility while cutting out-of-pocket costs.
 = Best
= Excellent
= Good
= Fair
= Poor
Open Account for LendingClub LevelUp Savings

On LendingClub's Secure Website.

APY
4.00% APY with $250+ in monthly deposits Rate info Circle with letter I in it. LevelUp Rate of 4.00% APY applied to full balance with $250+ in deposits in Evaluation Period. Otherwise, accounts earn Standard Rate of 3.00% APY. LevelUp Rate applies for first two statement cycles. Rates variable & subject to change at any time. See terms: https://www.lendingclub.com/legal/deposits/levelup-savings-t-and-cs
Min. To Earn APY
N/A
  • Competitive APY
  • No fees
  • Easy ATM access
  • Unlimited number of external transfers (up to daily transaction limits)
  • Requires you to make monthly deposits to earn the best APY
  • ACH outbound transfers limited to $10,000 per day for some accounts
  • No branch access; online only

The LendingClub LevelUp Savings account has a lot to offer. At the top of the list is its high APY, though you must deposit monthly to earn the best rate. Next is zero account fees, a strong and straightforward perk. Finally, you get a free ATM card, which you can use to withdraw from thousands of ATMs nationwide. Interested? You can open an account with $0.

Open a LendingClub LevelUp Savings Account

https://www.lendingclub.com/legal/deposits/levelup-savings-t-and-cs

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2. CIT Platinum Savings -- our pick for high balances

If you're sitting on a larger balance -- $5,000 or more -- CIT Platinum Savings is a great home for it. The base rate is solid, and right now there's a promo code (CITBOOST) that adds a 0.35% APY bonus for six months from account opening, bringing the rate up to 4.10%* APY during that window.

That APY applies to balances of $5,000 and above, so this one is designed for savers who already have a chunk set aside. If you're below that threshold, you'll earn much less, so you'll want to avoid dipping below it. CIT Bank is FDIC insured, so your money is protected up to the standard limits.

Who it's best for: Someone with $5,000+ already in savings who wants to maximize what that money earns right now. The promo rate adds a nice boost in the short term, and the base rate stays competitive even after it ends.

LendingClub LevelUp Savings
Open Account for LendingClub LevelUp Savings

On LendingClub's Secure Website.

Member FDIC.

Rates as of Apr 20, 2026

CIT Platinum Savings

Open Account for CIT Platinum Savings

On CIT's Secure Website.

Member FDIC.
4.80/5 Circle with letter I in it. Our ratings are based on a 5 star scale. 5 stars equals Best. 4 stars equals Excellent. 3 stars equals Good. 2 stars equals Fair. 1 star equals Poor. We want your money to work harder for you. Which is why our ratings are biased toward offers that deliver versatility while cutting out-of-pocket costs.
 = Best
= Excellent
= Good
= Fair
= Poor
4.80/5 Circle with letter I in it. Our ratings are based on a 5 star scale. 5 stars equals Best. 4 stars equals Excellent. 3 stars equals Good. 2 stars equals Fair. 1 star equals Poor. We want your money to work harder for you. Which is why our ratings are biased toward offers that deliver versatility while cutting out-of-pocket costs.
 = Best
= Excellent
= Good
= Fair
= Poor
Open Account for CIT Platinum Savings

On CIT's Secure Website.

Limited-time Offer:
Earn up to 4.10% APY with promo code CITBoost Circle with letter I in it.

With the 6 month Boost limited-time offer, you earn 4.10%* APY on balances over $5,000 (balances less than $5,000 earn 0.60%* APY). After the boost is complete you will continue to earn standard rates-- 3.75% APY for balances over $5,000 (balances less than $5,000 earn 0.25% APY). The minimum to open a Platinum Savings account is $100. Member FDIC. No monthly service fees.
APY
up to 4.10%* Rate info Circle with letter I in it. 4.10%* APY for balances of $5,000 or more; otherwise, 0.60%* APY
Min. To Earn APY
$5,000
  • Competitive APY
  • No account opening or maintenance fees
  • Unlimited number of external transfers (up to daily transaction limits)
  • FDIC insured
  • Interest compounds daily so your money can grow a bit faster
  • Balance requirement for maximum APY
  • No branch access; online only

CIT Platinum Savings is a no-frills high-interest savings account that offers one of the highest APYs we've found available today -- as long as you can maintain a $5,000 minimum balance. Plus, customers can make an unlimited number of transfers and withdrawals each month (many savings accounts have monthly limits).

Open a CIT Platinum Savings Account

Platinum Savings is a tiered interest rate account. Interest is paid on the entire account balance based on the interest rate and APY in effect that day for the balance tier associated with the end-of-day account balance. APYs — Annual Percentage Yields are accurate as of January 9, 2026: 0.25% APY on balances of $0.01 to $4,999.99; 3.75% APY on balances of $5,000.00 or more. Interest Rates for the Platinum Savings account are variable and may change at any time without notice. The minimum to open a Platinum Savings account is $100.

Based on comparison to the national average Annual Percentage Yield (APY) on savings accounts as published in the FDIC National Rates and Rate Caps, accurate as of February 17, 2026.

* Platinum Savings APY Boost Promotion Terms and Conditions

This is a limited time offer available to New and Existing customers who meet the Platinum Savings APY Boost promotion criteria.

Accounts enrolled in the Platinum Savings Annual Percentage Yield (APY) Boost promotion will receive a 0.35% APY boost on the Platinum Savings current standard APY tiers for 6 months following the opening of a new account or when an existing Platinum Savings account is enrolled in the promotion. The Platinum Savings APY boost will be applied on account balances up to $9,999,999.00. Account balances above $9,999,999.00 will earn the standard APY. If the standard-published APY should change during the promotion period, the APY boost will move with it, offering an account APY above the standard rate.

The Promotion begins on February 13, 2026, and ends May 31, 2026. Customers enrolled in the promotion prior to the end date will receive the APY boost for the 6-month period outlined in the terms and conditions.

The promotion can end at any time without notice.

For complete list of account details and fees, see our Personal Account disclosures.

CIT General Disclosure

For complete list of account details and fees, see our Personal Account disclosures. https://www.cit.com/cit-bank/resources/forms

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3. SoFi Checking and Savings (Member FDIC) -- our pick for the full banking package

SoFi® won our Best Online Savings Account award for 2026, and it's easy to see why.

The headline rate right now is an annual percentage yield (APY) on savings up to 4.00% -- that includes a 0.70% APY boost (added to the 3.30% base APY as of 3/31/26) for up to six months. To qualify, you need to open your first SoFi Checking and Savings account (Member FDIC) and receive eligible direct deposits or qualifying deposits of $5,000 every 31 days by 12/31/26. Rates are variable and subject to change. SoFi Bank, N.A. Member FDIC.

The bigger draw here is the full banking experience. SoFi®'s app connects your checking, savings, and even investment accounts in one place -- which is rare for an online bank.

Who it's best for: Savers who want a high APY and an all-in-one banking experience. If you want a savings account that doubles as your main banking hub, this is the one.

LendingClub LevelUp Savings
Open Account for LendingClub LevelUp Savings

On LendingClub's Secure Website.

Member FDIC.

Rates as of Apr 20, 2026

SoFi Checking and Savings

Open Account for SoFi Checking and Savings

On SoFi's Secure Website.

Member FDIC.
4.90/5 Circle with letter I in it. Our ratings are based on a 5 star scale. 5 stars equals Best. 4 stars equals Excellent. 3 stars equals Good. 2 stars equals Fair. 1 star equals Poor. We want your money to work harder for you. Which is why our ratings are biased toward offers that deliver versatility while cutting out-of-pocket costs.
 = Best
= Excellent
= Good
= Fair
= Poor
4.90/5 Circle with letter I in it. Our ratings are based on a 5 star scale. 5 stars equals Best. 4 stars equals Excellent. 3 stars equals Good. 2 stars equals Fair. 1 star equals Poor. We want your money to work harder for you. Which is why our ratings are biased toward offers that deliver versatility while cutting out-of-pocket costs.
 = Best
= Excellent
= Good
= Fair
= Poor
Open Account for SoFi Checking and Savings

On SoFi's Secure Website.

Limited-time offer:
Earn $50 or $400 and +0.70% Boost on Savings APY with direct deposit. Terms apply. Circle with letter I in it.

Earn up to 4.00% Annual Percentage Yield (APY) on one SoFi Savings account with a 0.70% APY Boost (added to the 3.30% APY as of 3/31/26) for up to 6 months. Open your first SoFi Checking and Savings account and receive eligible direct deposits OR qualifying deposits of $5,000 every 31 days by 12/31/26. Rates are variable, subject to change. Terms apply at sofi.com/banking#2. SoFi Bank, N.A. Member FDIC.
APY
up to 4.00% Rate info Circle with letter I in it. Earn up to 4.00% Annual Percentage Yield (APY) on one SoFi Savings account with a 0.70% APY Boost (added to the 3.30% APY as of 3/31/26) for up to 6 months. Open your first SoFi Checking and Savings account and receive eligible direct deposits OR qualifying deposits of $5,000 every 31 days by 12/31/26. Rates are variable, subject to change. Terms apply at sofi.com/banking#2. SoFi Bank, N.A. Member FDIC.
Min. To Earn APY
$0
  • Competitive APY on both Savings and Checking
  • No monthly account fee
  • Welcome bonus up to $400 (direct deposit required)
  • ATM access
  • Unlimited number of external transfers (up to daily transaction limits)
  • FDIC insured (up to $3M with opt-in to SoFi Insured Deposit Program)
  • Early access to direct deposits
  • Tools to help you track savings goals
  • Combo account only; no stand-alone savings or checking
  • Maximum Savings APY requires direct deposit
  • No branch access; online only
  • Overdraft protection requires monthly direct deposit minimum

For those who plan to set up direct deposit with their new account, we think SoFi Checking and Savings (Member FDIC) is hard to beat. Not only does this savings account offer a strong APY, but the linked checking account earns an above-average rate, too -- which is a rare perk. Plus, new customers earn a bonus of $50 or $400 with eligible direct deposit. Frankly, it's the kind of combo that could make it worthwhile to switch banking relationships.

Open a SoFi Checking and Savings Account

Read Full Review

How much interest can you earn at 4.00% APY?

According to the FDIC, the national average savings account rate is just 0.38% APY as of April 2026.

That means most Americans are leaving a lot of money on the table. Here's what the difference looks like at a 4.00% APY over one year:

Balance Earned at 0.38% APY Earned at 4.00% APY
$5,000 $19 $200
$10,000 $38 $400
$20,000 $76 $800
Data source: Author's calculations.

Those aren't life-changing numbers on their own, but $724 in found money on a $20,000 balance -- just for switching accounts -- is a real smart money move. And that gap widens every year the money stays put.

The bottom line

APYs have cooled from their peak, but 4.00% is still very much on the table if you know where to look.

Whether you've got a large balance you want to store or you're still building up an emergency fund, there are options out there for you. Any of these would be a significant upgrade over what most traditional banks are paying right now.

Compare all of today's top high-yield savings accounts, and start earning more on your money.

Our Research Expert

Joel O'Leary
Joel O'Leary icon-button-linkedin-2x

Joel O’Leary is a full-time Personal Finance Writer at Motley Fool Money, covering credit cards, bank accounts, investing, mortgages, and other personal finance topics. Joel has been writing about personal finance since 2018, previously leading editorial content for the How To Money podcast and serving as a resident writer at Budgets Are Sexy. He bought his first rental property at age 18, funding the down payment with savings from his high school job at McDonald’s -- a testament to his lifelong passion for smart money decisions. His work aims to make personal finance accessible and actionable for everyday readers. When he’s not writing, Joel enjoys surfing and spending time with his family.