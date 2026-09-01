Paid Off Your Credit Card Debt? Here Are the 3 Things to Do With That Money Now.
First off -- congrats! Paying off credit card debt is genuinely hard, and you actually did it. Now comes the good part.
Instead of compound interest working against you, now that magical force can go into action and boost your financial strength.
Here are three next steps I recommend you start with.
1. Open a high-yield savings account
If you don't have a savings buffer, it's time to build one. Having emergency cash on hand means you can solve money issues quickly when they pop up, without slipping back into debt again.
Start by opening a high-yield savings account, and setting up an automatic transfer each month into it. Treat it like a bill, kind of like your old debt payments.
Month after month, that balance will grow into a proper emergency fund. And unlike a regular checking account, a high-yield account pays you a high interest rate just to hold your cash.
This is exactly how I built my own safety net. Believe it or not, I've got five figures sitting in liquid cash now -- and it grew almost entirely on autopilot.
I keep my savings in a Happen Bank LevelUp Savings account. It earns 4.00% APY with $250+ in monthly deposits, and it has no monthly fees or minimums to worry about.
Happen Bank LevelUp Savings
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= Excellent
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= Fair
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- Competitive APY
- No fees
- Easy ATM access
- Unlimited number of external transfers (up to daily transaction limits)
- Requires you to make monthly deposits to earn the best APY
- ACH outbound transfers limited to $10,000 per day for some accounts
- No branch access; online only
The Happen Bank LevelUp Savings account has a lot to offer. At the top of the list is its high APY, though you must deposit monthly to earn the best rate. Next is zero account fees, a strong and straightforward perk. Finally, you get a free ATM card, which you can use to withdraw from thousands of ATMs nationwide. Interested? You can open an account with $0.
2. Open a Roth IRA for investing
If you haven't started investing yet, a Roth IRA is one of the best places to begin. It's not attached to an employer (like a 401(k) plan is), and it's one of the most flexible accounts for investing.
Roth IRAs are funded with after-tax money, so your investments grow and come out tax-free in retirement. Even better, you can pull out your original contributions anytime, penalty-free.
That flexibility is what got me to open my Roth IRA in the first place. When I started investing I was nervous about locking money away for decades. But knowing I could take out my original contributions in a pinch made it easy to start -- and I've never looked back.
When you're ready, here's where to find the best Roth IRA accounts to open one. Top brokers charge no monthly fees, and give you access to low-cost index funds to invest in.
3. Relax, and splurge a little
Now that your debt is fully gone, you've earned a little breathing room. I'm not saying go book a $20,000 Mediterranean cruise. But treating yourself a bit rewards all the hard work you just did.
Let's say your old debt payment was $300 a month. Now that the debt is gone, maybe take $50 a month and put into a hobby you genuinely love. Or, maybe buy yourself a one-off "I'm out of debt!" gift.
For me, I love surfing. After any big financial wins I make sure to celebrate in a little way. My next big treat is going to be a new wetsuit -- my current one has holes in it! 🥶
Start now, while it's fresh
Real talk: if you don't give your money a job, life will hand it one. If you let months or years go by without saving or investing, slowly that spare cash just kind of evaporates.
So do future you a favor and move while the debt-free high is still buzzing. Open up a savings or investment account, then set up auto transfers before your brain talks you out of it.
And then, seriously, go enjoy yourself a little -- you earned it. And if you're ever out in California, come catch a few waves with me.
Browse the best high-yield savings accounts, and get started today.
Our Research Expert
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