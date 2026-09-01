Paid Off Your Credit Card Debt? Here Are the 3 Things to Do With That Money Now.

First off -- congrats! Paying off credit card debt is genuinely hard, and you actually did it. Now comes the good part.

Instead of compound interest working against you, now that magical force can go into action and boost your financial strength.

Here are three next steps I recommend you start with.

1. Open a high-yield savings account

If you don't have a savings buffer, it's time to build one. Having emergency cash on hand means you can solve money issues quickly when they pop up, without slipping back into debt again.

Start by opening a high-yield savings account, and setting up an automatic transfer each month into it. Treat it like a bill, kind of like your old debt payments.

Month after month, that balance will grow into a proper emergency fund. And unlike a regular checking account, a high-yield account pays you a high interest rate just to hold your cash.

This is exactly how I built my own safety net. Believe it or not, I've got five figures sitting in liquid cash now -- and it grew almost entirely on autopilot.