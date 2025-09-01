Pay No ATM Fees With These 3 High-Yield Banks

Americans pay billions in bank fees every year, with the average ATM withdrawal reaching an all-time high in 2024.

But it doesn't have to be that way. Some of the best high-yield banks not only pay you top interest on savings, but also give you wide, fee-free ATM access.

I've spent years reviewing online banks, and the three below stand out as leaders with generous APYs with real-world convenience.

1. LendingClub

If you want the rare combo of a strong interest rate and flexible ATM access, LendingClub is my top pick. With its LendingClub LevelUp Savings account, you can unlock a 4.20% APY with $250+ in monthly deposits.

That's among the highest rates of all high-yield saving accounts available right now.

As for ATM fees (or lack thereof) here is LendingClub's policy

$0 fees at its massive in-network ATM network

$0 fees and unlimited reimbursement for fees charged by out-of-network ATMs

So it doesn't really matter which ATM you need to use in a pinch, you won't be nickel-and-dimed to access your own cash.

Another unique feature: Unlike most banks, LendingClub issues a debit card linked directly to your savings account. That means you don't have to shuffle money between checking and savings just to withdraw cash.

Read our full LendingClub LevelUp Savings review to learn how to earn a top-tier APY and skip ATM fees.

2. SoFi®

SoFi® has built one of the most popular online banking platforms.

Open a SoFi Checking and Savings (Member FDIC) account and you'll get free access to 55,000+ ATMs worldwide through the Allpoint Network. These machines are often tucked into everyday spots like CVS, Walgreens, and Target, making them easy to find.

On the savings side, SoFi offers up to 3.80% annual percentage yield (APY). It also earns 0.50% on checking account balances.

Between the big ATM network, no account fees, and a well-designed mobile app, SoFi makes money management simple.

Check out our full SoFi Checking and Savings (Member FDIC) review to see how to earn more and access 55,000+ ATMs.

3. American Express National Bank (Member FDIC)

When most people think of Amex they picture card products. But its banking arm is probably one of its best kept secrets.

Amex offers personal checking accounts with unlimited fee-free withdrawals at 70,000+ Allpoint and MoneyPass ATMs nationwide. That's a huge network with coverage in most cities and towns.

As for yields, its high-yield savings account has a 3.50% annual percentage yield (as of September 1, 2025). And actually even its checking account has a 1.00% APY on balances (although these accounts are only available to Amex cardholders).

While not the highest APY on the list for top banks, these rates are still many times above the national average. And if you already have an Amex card, it's nice to manage everything in one place.

Read our full American Express® High Yield Savings Account review to see how its banking tools stack up.

Bottom line: Stop paying ATM fees

ATM fees are one of the most frustrating "junk fees" in banking. But the truth is, you don't have to pay them anymore.

Fintech banks are reshaping how we manage money -- cutting out fees and adding convenience. With platforms like these, you can grow your savings without wasting a dime at the ATM.

Compare all our top high-yield banks and start saving more today.