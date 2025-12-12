Put $25,000 in a High-Yield Savings Account and Here's What 4.00% APY Does Over a Year

Earlier this year, I encouraged a friend to move her idle cash (about $25,000) into a high-yield savings account (HYSA). She'd been saving it in a basic Wells Fargo account earning next to nothing. It's been about 10 months since the switch and she's already earned about $830 in interest.

That's the power of a modern high-yield savings account. If you're going to keep cash in the bank anyway, you might as well let it work for you.

Let's break down how much $25,000 can earn at one of today's top rates of 4.00% APY.

Earning interest at 4.00% APY

Savings APYs are shifting downward recently as the Fed started cutting interest rates. But right now there are still some top high-yield savings accounts paying around 4.00% APY.

At 4.00% APY, here's how $25,000 grows:

One year: Earns about $1,000 in interest

One month: Around $83

One day: Roughly $2.75

Meanwhile, a traditional bank paying 0.01% APY would generate barely $2.50 in a full year on the same balance.

So in just one day with an HYSA, you can earn more interest than a big bank pays in twelve months.

Why online HYSAs beat traditional banks

Chasing a high APY isn't the only reason to move your cash pile. There are a handful of other perks you get when switching to a modern bank. Here are a few main ones:

No annoying fees: Many online HYSAs come with no monthly fees or minimum balance requirements.

Many online HYSAs come with no monthly fees or minimum balance requirements. Modern, easy-to-use apps: Fintech banks have amazing apps and dashboards that make it simple to track your savings progress.

Fintech banks have amazing apps and dashboards that make it simple to track your savings progress. Quick transfers: Moving money is easy with ACH transfers and ability to "link" your existing checking account on the back end to your new bank.

Moving money is easy with ACH transfers and ability to "link" your existing checking account on the back end to your new bank. FDIC insurance: You get the same government protection (up to $250,000 per depositor) that traditional banks provide.

Online banks don't have physical branches, but many still offer free cash withdrawals through broad ATM partnerships.

I've been banking with an online-only bank for years now, and honestly, I've never missed having a branch. The apps are smoother, the experience is easier, and the interest you earn blows traditional banks out of the water.