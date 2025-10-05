Put $25,000 in a High-Yield Savings Account and Here's What Happens

Only about 18% of Americans have a high-yield savings account (HYSA), according to a recent CNBC survey. That means the vast majority of people -- 4 out of 5 -- are using low-interest accounts to store their hard-earned cash.

I've spent years writing about personal finance, and this one still baffles me. If you're going to keep cash in the bank, why not earn the most interest possible?

Let's take a look at how much interest $25,000 can earn in a top-tier HYSA today.

Earning interest at 4.00% APY

Right now, many of the best high-yield savings accounts pay around 4.00% APY. Rates do shift over time, but this gives us a good benchmark.

At 4.00% APY, a $25,000 balance would grow like this:

One year: $1,000 in interest

$1,000 in interest One month: About $83

About $83 One day: Roughly $2.75

Compare that to a traditional bank paying 0.01% APY, where $25,000 would generate just $2.50 in an entire year.

The gap is enormous. You can earn more interest in a single day with an HYSA vs. a whole year at a big bank.

Why high-yield savings beats traditional banks

The higher interest rate is the main attraction, but it's not the only good thing about HYSAs. Most top online banks also offer:

Low or no fees: Most fintech banks have no monthly maintenance fees or minimum balance requirements. Some even waive ATM fees and overdraft charges.

Most fintech banks have no monthly maintenance fees or minimum balance requirements. Some even waive ATM fees and overdraft charges. Better technology: Intuitive apps and online dashboards that make saving simple.

Intuitive apps and online dashboards that make saving simple. Fast transfers: Move money to and from your checking account in a day or two.

Move money to and from your checking account in a day or two. FDIC insurance: Just like any name brand bank, online banks offer the same protection for your money up to $250,000 per depositor.

Just because online banks don't have any physical branches, it doesn't mean they are less secure or don't offer as many features. You still get all the same benefits as a brick-and-mortar bank, but with more modern tech and way more interest.