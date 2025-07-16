Ranked: The 3 Best Places to Put Your Money in July 2025

Whether you're trying to pay off debt, save for the future, or start investing, where you put your money makes a big difference. But with so many options out there, it's easy to get overwhelmed.

If you want simple, practical steps that actually work, start with these three moves to build financial stability and long-term wealth.

1. Paying off credit card debt

If you're carrying credit card debt, it should probably become your top financial priority -- if it isn't already.

Right now, the average credit card interest rate is hovering around 22.25%, according to the Federal Reserve. So you might think of it like this: Paying off credit card debt is like locking in a guaranteed double-digit return.

Once you're freed up, you'll have more money in your pocket -- and you'll lose the stress that comes with high-interest debt.

A 0% intro APR balance transfer card can help you speed up your payoff, letting you move your existing balance and avoid interest for several months. That'll give you time to pay down the principal without racking up more interest.

Want to save on interest now? Check out our list of the best 0% intro APR cards available today.

2. Building an emergency fund in a high-yield savings account

Once your credit card debt is gone, you can shift your focus to building up an emergency fund. Most people want to aim for around three to six months' worth of expenses. If you're still using a traditional bank, there's a smarter place to put that money, too: A high-yield savings account (HYSA) from an online bank.

The national average savings APY is just 0.38%, according to the Federal Reserve. But some HYSAs on our list offer as much as 4.20% APY -- more than 10 times the national average.

As an example: $10,000 in savings earning 4.20% APY would earn $420 in a year, compared to just $38 in an average savings account.