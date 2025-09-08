Rate Cut Playbook: How to Lock in a High Yield in September 2025

After eight straight months of holding interest rates steady, the Federal Reserve could finally be gearing up for a rate cut -- and that's big news for savers.

Once the Fed starts lowering rates, top-paying savings products like certificates of deposit (CDs) and high-yield savings accounts could disappear fast.

There's still a short window to lock in a 4.00%+ APY, but you've got to act pretty fast.

Why a Fed rate cut could hit CD yields soon

The Federal Reserve uses interest rates to help control inflation and economic growth. Here's what we're seeing as of early September:

The latest core inflation report was 3.1% YoY .

. Unemployment rate rose to 4.3%, the highest since 2021.

the highest since 2021. The market expects three rate cuts before the end of 2025, starting at the Fed's next meeting, on Sept. 17.

CDs are highly sensitive to Fed moves. In fact, some banks have already begun lowering their CD rates in anticipation -- and others could follow in the coming weeks.

So if you want to lock in a guaranteed return, it's go-time.

Best CD rates you can still lock in this September

There are still some high-yield CDs on the table right now -- especially from online banks and credit unions.