Rates Are Falling. Here's Where You Can Still Get a High APY

For the first time in 2025, traders are forecasting a cut in interest rates at the next FOMC meeting. That means that rates on most banking products, which have already been on the decline recently, will likely keep falling.

But there are still ways to earn 4.00% APY -- or higher -- if you act soon.

Here's where to look.

1. Lock in a high rate with a certificate of deposit (CD)

One of the best ways to get a guaranteed return is with a certificate of deposit (CD), where you deposit your money for a fixed period -- usually from three months to five years -- in exchange for a fixed APY.

CD rates tend to drop in tandem with the federal funds rate -- which makes now a smart time to consider one.

A CD might be right for you if: