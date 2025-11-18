Safe Havens for $5K, $10K, and $25K in Today's Uncertain Market

I'm absolutely loving what's happened inside my brokerage account the past couple years. Markets are sitting at all-time highs, and honestly, it still blows my mind when I log in to check my balances!

But part of me can't help wondering if things have been too good lately. And maybe it's smart for me to keep a little extra cash on the sidelines for a bit.

Here are four places I'm considering to keep some cash safe while still earning a decent APY.

1. A high-yield savings account (HYSA)

HYSAs are the easiest place to stash cash for short periods. You get FDIC insurance, no lockups, easy access, and a handful of accounts offer rates above 4.00% APY right now.

Here's what a 4.00% APY would earn over six months in an HYSA, at different cash levels: