Scared of Falling Interest Rates? Here's Where to Put $10,000 in October 2025

The Federal Reserve recently cut interest rates for the first time this year, while also projecting a drop in rates into 2027. Certificate of deposit (CD) rates are already on the decline -- and they'll likely only fall further for the next few years.

That means the next few weeks are huge for anyone looking to save with CDs. I recommend building a CD ladder -- the perfect way to earn more on your cash while still keeping access to some of your money. Here's how.

What's a CD ladder (and how does it work)?

Put simply, a CD ladder involves divvying up your savings into CDs of different term lengths. For example, instead of putting $10,000 into a single CD, you could put $2,000 into CDs of six months, 12 months, 18 months, 24 months, and 36 months.

That's a great idea because:

CDs provide a guaranteed rate of return.

Putting money into CDs of different lengths will give you access to a portion of your cash at regular intervals.

CD ladders offer flexibility -- once a CD matures, you can either add to the ladder by reinvesting it or take your cash (and earnings) back.

In the previous example, once your six-month CD matures, your money becomes available to spend or reinvest -- then the 12-month CD, then the 18-month CD, and so on.

Want to earn high APYs while getting regular access to your cash? Build a CD ladder with some of our favorite CDs today.

Why a weighted CD ladder?

With interest rates expected to keep falling, you might think about building a "weighted CD ladder," where you invest more in longer-term CDs than shorter-term CDs.

Here's how you might split up $10,000 into a weighted CD ladder: