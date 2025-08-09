Should You Cash Out Your CD Early? Here's How to Tell

A certificate of deposit (CD) can be a valuable savings tool -- if used correctly.

It's meant to lock up your money for a set time, giving you a fixed interest rate in return. But what happens if you need that money before the term ends?

Most banks charge a penalty if you withdraw your money early, typically a portion of either the total expected interest or the interest actually earned. Depending on when you withdraw, that fee could cancel out some (or all) of your profit.

Personally, I don't much like the idea of having to lock up my money in the first place -- especially when there are more flexible savings options out there. But I really don't like having to pay a fee just to get my money back.

Here's what I've learned about early withdrawal penalties -- and what to watch out for.

How to know if cashing out early is worth it

You can lose money on a CD if you withdraw your cash too early, and you want to avoid that if at all possible. To calculate your CD profit, you'll just need to determine:

How much interest you've already earned

How much interest you'll lose to the penalty

Whether you'll still walk away with a profit

Here's a simple formula: interest earned - early withdrawal penalty = net gain

If that number is positive, then you'll be in the black even after the penalty.

That said, what matters most is what you need the money for. If you've got some sort of emergency expense to cover, of course, go for it. Cashing out a CD early is better than taking on debt.

An early withdrawal might also make sense if a better investment opportunity has come along. But if you're just itching to get your cash back, maybe a bit of patience will do the trick.