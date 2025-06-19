Should You Open a 1-Year CD Before Rates Drop?

The top 1-year CD rates are still around 4.00% -- but they may not stick around much longer.

The Federal Reserve has held interest rates steady for months, and many economists expect cuts before the year is out. The last Fed meeting concluded yesterday, and the next opportunity for a change to rates will be on July 29-30.

So if you've been thinking about locking in a short-term CD, this could be your last chance to grab one before rates start to fall.

What makes a 1-year CD worth considering

The beauty of a 1-year CD is that it allows you to lock in a strong return without locking up your cash for years.

Unlike a multi-year CD, you're not committing for the long haul. And unlike a savings account, you're protected from sudden rate drops.

Right now, the best 1-year CDs pay around 4.00% APY, which means for every $1,000 you deposit, you'll earn about $40 interest.

No more stressing about rate cuts or worrying about market movements. Your return is guaranteed until next summer, when the CD matures.