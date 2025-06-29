Should You Open a 5-Year CD Before Rates Drop?

Published on June 29, 2025

Ryan Wilcox

By: Ryan Wilcox

The Federal Reserve kept interest rates steady in its June meeting, which means CD rates aren't likely to drop overnight -- but they may start slipping soon.

Many experts still expect the Fed to lower rates later this year. If that happens, banks could begin cutting CD yields in anticipation. So if you've been thinking about locking in a long-term CD, this might be your best window.

Learn why (and how) to open a 5-year CD before rates start to fall.

Why a 5-year CD makes sense right now

Historically, CD rates tend to follow the Fed's lead. When the Fed lowers its benchmark rate, banks usually reduce CD rates as well -- sometimes even before the cut happens.

Case in point: even with no rate cut yet, some banks have already started trimming their CD yields. But right now, top 5-year CD rates are still among the best we've seen in years, with some banks currently offering around 3.50%.

Opening a 5-year CD at these rates means you can lock in a solid return even if the market shifts. That gives you more certainty than something like a high-yield savings account, which can change rates at any time.

And with a 5-year CD, you'll get that guaranteed return for a whole half-decade.

Who should open a CD?

A CD isn't right for everyone. But it can be a great fit if you have money you don't need to touch and want a predictable return.

You should consider a CD if:

  • You have short- to medium-term savings goals. A CD can be perfect for saving for a car, vacation, or wedding.
  • You want a guaranteed return. A fixed rate shields your savings from drops in the market.
  • You have an emergency fund already. CDs charge penalties for early withdrawal, so they're best for money you can leave untouched.

CDs are also FDIC insured up to $250,000, meaning your money's protected just as it would be in a savings account.

Don't wait -- open a CD today

CD rates haven't significantly dropped yet -- but that could change fast if the Fed signals cuts.

By opening a 5-year CD now, you can secure a strong return and protect yourself from future rate drops for years to come.

Our Research Expert

Ryan is a full-time Personal Finance Writer at Motley Fool Money. He’s been covering topics like credit cards and savings since 2022, focusing on helping people who are new to the world of personal finance.