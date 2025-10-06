Should You Open a 5-Year CD in October 2025?

A few weeks ago, the Federal Reserve cut interest rates for the first time this year, while also projecting a drop in rates through 2027 and beyond.

That means today's high certificate of deposit (CD) rates will soon be a thing of the past. The question for savers becomes: Is now the time to open a long-term CD?

The short answer is yes -- with some caveats. Here's what to know.

What to know before you open a long-term CD

A CD is a savings product where you deposit your money for a set period, then earn a guaranteed APY in return. With interest rates on the decline, now's the time to lock in a CD rate that might not be available again for months or years.

In the case of long-term CDs, you might put $10,000 in a 5-year CD that earns 4.00% APY -- which means you'd lock up your money for half a decade. When your CD matures, though, you'd earn about $2,167 in interest over the five years.

Here are some things to consider before you open a CD:

Find the right term length : Longer-term CDs won't be right for everyone. Shorter-term CDs (3-12 months) give you quicker access to your cash, which means more flexibility.

: Longer-term CDs won't be right for everyone. Shorter-term CDs (3-12 months) give you quicker access to your cash, which means more flexibility. Shop around before you open : Online banks usually offer the highest APYs.

: Online banks usually offer the highest APYs. Be disciplined: Don't take out your money if you don't have to. Most CDs charge a penalty for early withdrawals.

It goes without saying that putting money in a 5-year CD takes some discipline. If you can do it, though, you'll lock in a high APY that probably won't be available again soon.

Ready to get started? Check out our full list of the best CDs to lock in your rate today.

The best 5-year CDs available now

Synchrony Online CD: 4.00% APY

Synchrony offers one of the best 5-year CDs on the market: You'll earn 4.00% APY on your money for the next half-decade.

Synchrony Online CDs have no minimum deposit requirement, so you can get started with as little (or as much) as you want. Read our full Synchrony Online CD review for the full lineup of rates and terms.