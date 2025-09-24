Should You Open a 6-Month CD Now?

The Federal Reserve just cut the target federal funds rate by 0.25 percentage points. So what does that mean for CD investors?

CD rates haven't fallen yet, but they're likely to drop very soon. And most Fed leaders predict that rates will decline through 2027 and beyond, which means we may not see today's rates again for years.

Should you open a 6-month CD today? Here's what you need to know.

Why a 6-month CD could make sense now

The Fed is expected to cut rates again at its October and December meetings. If that happens, then savings and CD rates could drop quickly.

Opening a 6-month CD today would guarantee you a high APY well into 2026, no matter what the Fed does.

A 6-month CD also gives you more flexibility than a long-term CD. The economic outlook is very uncertain right now, so you may not want to lock your money up for years. Six months from now, you may find that you need that cash, or you might see better investment opportunities than a CD.

Keep an open mind, though. You might be able to get a much higher rate with a slightly shorter or longer term.