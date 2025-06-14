Should You Open a CD Before the June Fed Meeting?

The Federal Reserve's next meeting is scheduled for June 17-18, and most signs point to no change in interest rates -- for now. According to the CME FedWatch Tool, futures traders see a 99% chance that the Fed will keep rates unchanged at its next meeting.

That means while CD rates probably won't drop immediately, they could start slipping soon -- especially if the Fed hints that cuts are coming later this year.

Here's why now may be the time to lock in a top CD rate.

CD rates move with the federal funds rate

CDs tend to follow the Fed's direction. When the Fed raises or lowers its benchmark rate, banks typically adjust CD rates by a similar amount. If rate cuts are on the horizon, CD yields may fall too, sometimes even before cuts happen.

Right now, short-term CDs (12 months or less) are offering some of the best returns, with APYs as high as 4.60%. These rates are still near the highest we've seen in years, but they may not stick around for long -- which means now is the time to invest.