Should You Put Money in CDs or Savings in April 2026?

A year ago, this was an easy question. CDs paid meaningfully more than savings accounts, and if you didn't need the money for a while, locking in your rate made obvious sense.

Right now, the gap has mostly closed. The best CDs and the best high-yield savings accounts are both hovering around 4.00% APY. That makes the answer less about rate-chasing and more about what you actually need the money to do.

Where rates stand today

Top CD rates are currently reaching up to around 4.20% APY, with shorter terms of six to 12 months leading the pack. The best high-yield savings accounts are landing in a similar range, with top offers around 4.20% APY from online banks.

That's a meaningful difference from the national average. The average savings account rate sits at just 0.39% APY, according to the FDIC. That means the top high-yield savings accounts are paying roughly 10x the national average.

Why this decision is more complicated than usual

The Fed cut its benchmark rate three times in 2025, prompting banks to reduce rates on CDs and savings accounts accordingly. The Fed has held rates steady at both meetings so far in 2026, with the target range remaining at 3.50% to 3.75%. The next rate decision is scheduled for April 29.

What happens after that is genuinely uncertain. Some projections think a single 25 basis point cut in 2026 will happen, but Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell has noted that nothing is guaranteed. Economists remain unsure of what happens next.

The case for a CD right now

If rates stay flat or rise, locking in a CD doesn't help you much. But if the Fed does cut rates, savings account rates will likely follow. A CD guarantees your rate for the full term regardless of what happens.

That makes a short-term CD, something in the six- to 12-month range, a reasonable hedge right now. Compare the top CD rates available today.

The tradeoff is access. If you need the money before the CD matures, early withdrawal penalties take a huge bite out of your return.

The case for staying in a high-yield savings account

If you're not sure when you'll need the money, or if it's serving as your emergency fund, a high-yield savings account is probably the right call. The rate is pretty much the same right now, and you can move the money whenever you need to without penalty.

Even with recent Fed rate cuts, many high-yield savings accounts are still offering APYs around 4.00% or above. If the Fed ends up holding rates steady for longer than markets expect, a savings account keeps you just as well-positioned as a CD, without giving anything up.

High-yield savings accounts are still paying around 10x the national average and you can compare some of the best ones right here, risk free.

How to decide

One question cuts through most of it: Do you know you won't need this money for the next six to 12 months?

If yes, a short-term CD is worth considering. You lock in a competitive rate, and you're protected if savings account rates drift lower later this year. If no -- or if this money is your cushion for unexpected expenses -- keep it in a high-yield savings account. You'll earn a nearly identical rate with none of the restrictions.