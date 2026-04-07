The rule most people grew up with is simple: You don't talk about money. Not what you earn, not what you have, not what you owe. It can be seen as rude or might make things weird.

But most of us talk to our friends about our relationships, health, work stress, ambition, fears, and almost everything else that matters. Money is the one topic that stays sealed.

Why money stays off the table

Some of it is practical. Salaries are competitive, and knowing what a colleague earns can create friction. But that's a work concern, and the taboo has spread well beyond the office. Most people have no real idea what their closest friends earn, spend, or owe.

The silence mostly just gets treated as politeness.

What happens when nobody talks

When money stays off the table, friendships develop around an unspoken fiction. Nobody mentions the restaurant is too expensive. Nobody says they can't swing the trip. Instead, someone quietly overspends to keep up, or stops showing up without explanation, and the friendship takes the hit without either person knowing why.

There's also just the basic loneliness of it. Financial stress is one of the most common things people carry, and most people carry it privately. But chances are they're around people who'd probably understand, and might even be going through something similar.

What actually happens when you talk about it

The conversations most people dread turn out to be less fraught than expected. Saying you're trying to build an emergency fund, that you're stressed about a car payment, or that you're thinking about switching jobs for more money tend to land well. Usually the other person has something more useful than either of you anticipated to say back.

And when numbers do come up -- when a friend mentions what they make, or what they paid for something, or what they owe -- that information tends to be genuinely clarifying. Not in a competitive way, but more in a "you're not as alone or as behind or as weird as you thought" kind of way.

And if you are trying to build an emergency fund, using a high-yield savings account is about as smart as it gets for anyone. They are just as safe as traditional savings accounts, earn around 10x the national average rate, and you can see some of the best ones right here.

The case for a smaller circle

You don't have to talk about money with everyone. Most people probably have only a handful of friends who won't make it weird, who you trust enough to be honest with, and who you'd want to know the real version of your situation.

That's the conversation worth having. Not a full financial disclosure at dinner. Just a little less pretending with the people who already know most of the rest of your life.