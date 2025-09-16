This Wednesday, the Federal Reserve will announce whether it plans to change interest rates -- and the markets are betting on a cut. There's a 96% chance that the federal funds rate will drop by 25 basis points, according to CME FedWatch.

When interest rates drop, certificate of deposit (CD) rates drop, too. That means now could be your last chance to lock in a high yield for a long time.

If you want to strike while the iron is hot, here are three of the all-around best CDs you can get right now.

1. LendingClub CD: 8 Months, 4.45% APY

This is one of the highest CD rates you can find today, period. The 8 Mo. term is uncommon, which means this is likely a promotional CD that won't be around long.

The 4.45% APY beats almost any short-term CD on the market right now. And the minimum deposit is only $500, whereas many banks require $1,000 or more.

The LendingClub 8 Mo. CD is perfect for anyone who wants to lock in a high APY without locking up their money for a year or more.