SoFi® or Capital One: Where Should You Park Your Money?

Choosing where to keep your money shouldn't feel like a personality test, but somehow, it always does.

Lately, I've been weighing two of the most popular options on our "best of" lists: SoFi® and Capital One. They both check all the right boxes -- high APYs, no monthly fees, great apps -- but they couldn't be more different once you dig in.

One is completely digital. The other still believes in the power of in-person banking. And depending on how you like to manage your finances, that difference matters a lot more than you might think.

If you want to earn the most and you're fine banking from your phone

Let's start with SoFi®.

SoFi®'s high-yield checking and savings combo has become a go-to for anyone chasing top rates. And right now, SoFi® is offering a limited-time deal: Earn up to $300 and +0.70% Boost on Savings APY with direct deposit. Terms apply.

Here's how it works: With a qualifying direct deposit, you unlock the full +0.70% boost for six months, giving you an effective rate of up to 4.50% annual percentage yield (APY). That's in addition to the 0.50% APY on checking, which is almost unheard of.