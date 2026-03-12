Some Savings Accounts Pay Under 1% APY -- Here Are 3 Paying up to 4% Right Now
The national average savings account APY is just 0.39% right now. On a $10,000 balance, that means you'll earn about $39 in interest for the whole year. Many big banks pay even less than that.
I've spent years covering personal finance, and this gap between what most people earn on savings and what's actually available drives me nuts.
Right now, it's easy to find an annual percentage yield (APY) of 4.00%+ from top high-yield savings accounts (HYSAs). And with no annual fees and the same FDIC protection as big banks, switching is a no-brainer.
Here are three high-APY accounts worth a look -- including the one I use personally.
1. LendingClub LevelUp Savings -- best for maximizing your rate
The LendingClub LevelUp Savings account is the one I personally use, and it naturally fits how I save and grow my $20K+ emergency fund.
Current APY: 4.00% APY with $250+ in monthly deposits
Account features:
- No monthly fees
- No minimum balance requirement
- ATM access included
- Unlimited external transfers (up to daily limits)
- FDIC insured
Why I like it: The 4.00% APY rate applies to your entire balance -- as long as you're making $250 in monthly deposits. I solved that by setting up a recurring $250 auto-transfer from my checking account on the first of every month. Set it, forget it, done.
There's no lock-in period either, so your money stays fully accessible whenever you need it.
- Competitive APY
- No fees
- Easy ATM access
- Unlimited number of external transfers (up to daily transaction limits)
- Requires you to make monthly deposits to earn the best APY
- ACH outbound transfers limited to $10,000 per day for some accounts
- No branch access; online only
The LendingClub LevelUp Savings account has a lot to offer. At the top of the list is its high APY, though you must deposit monthly to earn the best rate. Next is zero account fees, a strong and straightforward perk. Finally, you get a free ATM card, which you can use to withdraw from thousands of ATMs nationwide. Interested? You can open an account with $0.
2. Barclays Tiered Savings -- best for larger balances
Barclays has been in the savings game for a long time, and its Barclays Tiered Savings account is a trustworthy option -- especially if you're parking a bigger balance.
Current APY: 3.70%
Account features:
- No monthly fees
- No minimum deposit to open
- Unlimited external transfers (up to daily limits)
- FDIC insured
Why I like it: Every tier earns a competitive APY, and you don't need a massive balance to unlock a great rate. If your balance clears $250,000, you'll unlock the top tier -- but even below that, the rate holds strong. Note: Transfers can take a couple of days to process, so this account works best for money you're setting aside rather than accessing regularly.
To earn a $200 bonus, new customers can open a savings account; deposit $30,000 or more within 30 days; and maintain at least that balance for 120 consecutive days. The bonus will be credited to your account within 60 days of meeting these requirements. Offer ends Mar. 31, 2026. Terms apply.
- Competitive APY
- No monthly account fee
- Unlimited number of external transfers (up to daily transaction limits)
- FDIC insured
- No minimum deposit to open an account
- Balance requirement for maximum APY
- No ATM access
- No wire transfers (inbound or outbound)
- No branch access; online only
Barclays Tiered Savings rewards savers with a tiered APY structure, offering higher rates as your balance grows. No monthly fees and no minimum balance to open mean it's accessible to everyone, while unlimited transfers and withdrawals let you manage your savings your way. And now, you can take advantage of a special offer $200 bonus on top of your savings growth when you open a new account and deposit $30,000 or more. Offer ends Mar. 31, 2026. Terms apply.
3. American Express® High Yield Savings Account -- best for brand trust
If you want a top-earning savings account backed by a name you already know and trust, the American Express® High Yield Savings Account is worth considering.
Current APY: 3.30%¹ (as of March 12, 2026)
Account features:
- No monthly fees²
- No minimum balance requirement²
- Unlimited external transfers (up to daily limits)⁴
- 24/7 customer support
- FDIC insured
Why I like it: American Express National Bank (Member FDIC) is one of the most recognized names in financial services -- and that trust carries over here. There are no monthly fees or minimums², and the account is genuinely easy to manage. It even made our list of the 10 safest banks in the U.S., so you can feel good about parking a large chunk of savings there. If you're already an Amex customer, setup is especially seamless.
- Competitive APY
- No monthly account fee²
- Comfort of a well-known brand and reputation
- Unlimited number of external transfers (up to daily transaction limits)⁴
- 24/7 customer support
- FDIC insured
- No ATM access
- No branch access; online only
- No cash deposits
American Express High Yield Savings may not have the highest APY on our list, but it still offers a rate well above average and requires no minimum deposit to open for the highest APY². It's a good fit for those who want to save at a competitive rate while avoiding withdrawal limits or minimum balance requirements.
Open an American Express® High Yield Savings Account Account
¹The Annual Percentage Yield (APY) as advertised is accurate as of March 12, 2026. Interest rate and APY are subject to change at any time without notice before and after a High Yield Savings Account is opened. Interest Rate and APY of a Certificate of Deposit account is fixed once the account is funded.
²There is no minimum balance required to open your Account, to avoid being charged a fee, or to obtain the Annual Percentage Yield (APY) disclosed to you.
³iOS and Android only. See app store listings for operating system info.
⁴For purposes of transferring funds to or from an external bank, business days are Monday through Friday, excluding federal holidays. Transfers can be initiated 24/7 via the website or phone, but any transfers initiated after 7:00 PM Eastern Time or on non-business days will begin processing on the next business day. Funds deposited into your account may be subject to holds. See the Funds Availability section of your Consumer Deposit Account Agreement and Savings Schedules for more information.
The bottom line
Your savings should be working as hard as they can for you. The difference between 0.39% APY and 4.00% APY on a $10,000 balance is the difference between $39 and $400 a year -- and that gap grows as your balance does.
Any of the three accounts above will get you significantly more than what most big banks offer, with no monthly fees and full FDIC protection.
