Some Savings Accounts Pay Under 1% APY -- Here Are 3 Paying up to 4% Right Now

The national average savings account APY is just 0.39% right now. On a $10,000 balance, that means you'll earn about $39 in interest for the whole year. Many big banks pay even less than that.

I've spent years covering personal finance, and this gap between what most people earn on savings and what's actually available drives me nuts.

Right now, it's easy to find an annual percentage yield (APY) of 4.00%+ from top high-yield savings accounts (HYSAs). And with no annual fees and the same FDIC protection as big banks, switching is a no-brainer.

Here are three high-APY accounts worth a look -- including the one I use personally.

1. LendingClub LevelUp Savings -- best for maximizing your rate

The LendingClub LevelUp Savings account is the one I personally use, and it naturally fits how I save and grow my $20K+ emergency fund.

Current APY: 4.00% APY with $250+ in monthly deposits

Account features:

No monthly fees

No minimum balance requirement

ATM access included

Unlimited external transfers (up to daily limits)

FDIC insured

Why I like it: The 4.00% APY rate applies to your entire balance -- as long as you're making $250 in monthly deposits. I solved that by setting up a recurring $250 auto-transfer from my checking account on the first of every month. Set it, forget it, done.

There's no lock-in period either, so your money stays fully accessible whenever you need it.