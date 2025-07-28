Sticking With a Bank of America Savings Account Could Cost You $5,000 Over the Next Decade

There's lazy money, and then there's money sitting in a Bank of America savings account.

I've been writing about personal finance for years, and if there's one thing that still drives me nuts, it's how many people leave thousands of dollars on the table just by parking their cash in the wrong place. And they usually have no idea it's happening.

If you're one of the millions of people with a Bank of America savings account, I've got some bad news: Keeping your money there might quietly drain your long-term earnings. And by "drain," I mean cost you more than $5,000 in lost interest over the next 10 years.

That's not a scare tactic. It's just math.

The BoA problem: 0.01% is barely a rate

Let's say you're a pretty typical saver with around $10,000 stashed away for emergencies or future plans.

If that money is sitting in a standard Bank of America savings account, you're probably earning an APY of just 0.01%. Over the course of a year, that adds up to... $1.

Now compare that to many of the best high-yield savings accounts, which are still offering nearly 4.00% APY or more as of this writing. That same $10,000 would earn you around $400 a year -- and those earnings compound over time.

Here's what that looks like over 10 years: