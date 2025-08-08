Sticking With a Wells Fargo Savings Account Could Cost You $5,000 Over the Next Decade

I research and write about banks for a living. And there's one painful truth I see over and over again with traditional savings accounts: the interest rates are shockingly low. I'm talking 400x lower than what modern online banks offer.

Take Wells Fargo, for example. Right now, the standard savings account pays just 0.01% APY. That's really depressing -- especially for an account that is supposed to encourage people to save more.

Meanwhile, some online banks are offering around 4.00% APY on high-yield savings accounts.

The difference might not seem like much at first glance, but over 10 years, it could cost you $5,000 or more in lost interest.

The hidden cost of low savings rates

Here's a quick look at how much more you could earn by moving your money from a basic Wells Fargo savings account (0.01% APY) to a high-yield savings account paying 4.00% APY: