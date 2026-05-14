Stop Paying $3.50 Every Time You Need Cash. These 3 Banks Offer Fee-Free ATMs and up to 4.00% APY

Last month I watched a friend pull $40 out of a corner-store ATM and pay $6.50 for the privilege. His own bank charged $3, and the ATM operator charged another $3.50. That's a 16% fee on a single withdrawal -- worse than most payday loans.

It doesn't matter if you're grabbing $20 for a cash-only spot or $100 to pay a buddy back. Most out-of-network ATMs ding you $3 to $5 per pull, and your own bank often piles on a second fee. I cover banking for a living, and the math still annoys me every time I run it.

The good news is that many online banks have built massive partner ATM networks and waive their own fees entirely. Some will even refund what third-party machines charge. Here are my three picks for 2026.

1. American Express® High Yield Savings Account -- top pick for Amex cardholders who want one ecosystem

Most people think of credit cards when they hear "Amex." But its banking arm is one of the better-kept secrets in personal finance.

The American Express® High Yield Savings Account account currently pays 3.20%¹ APY (as of May 14, 2026), and Amex personal checking customers get fee-free access at 70,000+ Allpoint and MoneyPass ATMs nationwide.

Aside from ATM fees, the savings account can earn you a ton of interest. On a $20,000 savings balance, 3.20%¹ APY earns you about $640 a year. A national-average savings account would pay roughly $76. That's a $564 gap for moving money you already have.

Who it's best for: Existing Amex cardholders who want to consolidate. The unified app experience is genuinely good3, and the ATM network is wide enough for most travelers.