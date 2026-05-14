Stop Paying $3.50 Every Time You Need Cash. These 3 Banks Offer Fee-Free ATMs and up to 4.00% APY
Last month I watched a friend pull $40 out of a corner-store ATM and pay $6.50 for the privilege. His own bank charged $3, and the ATM operator charged another $3.50. That's a 16% fee on a single withdrawal -- worse than most payday loans.
It doesn't matter if you're grabbing $20 for a cash-only spot or $100 to pay a buddy back. Most out-of-network ATMs ding you $3 to $5 per pull, and your own bank often piles on a second fee. I cover banking for a living, and the math still annoys me every time I run it.
The good news is that many online banks have built massive partner ATM networks and waive their own fees entirely. Some will even refund what third-party machines charge. Here are my three picks for 2026.
1. American Express® High Yield Savings Account -- top pick for Amex cardholders who want one ecosystem
Most people think of credit cards when they hear "Amex." But its banking arm is one of the better-kept secrets in personal finance.
The American Express® High Yield Savings Account account currently pays 3.20%¹ APY (as of May 14, 2026), and Amex personal checking customers get fee-free access at 70,000+ Allpoint and MoneyPass ATMs nationwide.
Aside from ATM fees, the savings account can earn you a ton of interest. On a $20,000 savings balance, 3.20%¹ APY earns you about $640 a year. A national-average savings account would pay roughly $76. That's a $564 gap for moving money you already have.
Who it's best for: Existing Amex cardholders who want to consolidate. The unified app experience is genuinely good3, and the ATM network is wide enough for most travelers.
American Express® High Yield Savings Account
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- Competitive APY
- No monthly account fee²
- Comfort of a well-known brand and reputation
- Unlimited number of external transfers (up to daily transaction limits)⁴
- 24/7 customer support
- FDIC insured
- No ATM access
- No branch access; online only
- No cash deposits
American Express High Yield Savings may not have the highest APY on our list, but it still offers a rate that is above the national average and requires no minimum deposit to open for the APY they offer². It's a good fit for those who want to save at a competitive rate while avoiding withdrawal limits or minimum balance requirements.
Open an American Express® High Yield Savings Account Account
¹The Annual Percentage Yield (APY) as advertised is accurate as of May 14, 2026. Interest rate and APY are subject to change at any time without notice before and after a High Yield Savings Account is opened. Interest Rate and APY of a Certificate of Deposit account is fixed once the account is funded.
²There is no minimum balance required to open your Account, to avoid being charged a fee, or to obtain the Annual Percentage Yield (APY) disclosed to you.
³iOS and Android only. See app store listings for operating system info.
⁴For purposes of transferring funds to or from an external bank, business days are Monday through Friday, excluding federal holidays. Transfers can be initiated 24/7 via the website or phone, but any transfers initiated after 7:00 PM Eastern Time or on non-business days will begin processing on the next business day. Funds deposited into your account may be subject to holds. See the Funds Availability section of your Consumer Deposit Account Agreement and Savings Schedules for more information.
2. LendingClub LevelUp Savings -- top pick for unlimited ATM fee reimbursements
LendingClub won our Best High-Yield Savings Account of 2026 award. Most savings accounts make you transfer money to checking before touching cash. But LendingClub skips that step entirely with a debit card linked directly to your savings account.
The LendingClub LevelUp Savings account currently pays 4.00% APY with $250+ in monthly deposits -- one of the highest rates we've found today. There's no fee at any in-network ATM, and LendingClub reimburses fees charged by out-of-network machines.
Who it's best for: Anyone who wants a top rate without giving up easy cash access. The direct-to-savings debit card is a rare benefit.
LendingClub LevelUp Savings
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- Competitive APY
- No fees
- Easy ATM access
- Unlimited number of external transfers (up to daily transaction limits)
- Requires you to make monthly deposits to earn the best APY
- ACH outbound transfers limited to $10,000 per day for some accounts
- No branch access; online only
The LendingClub LevelUp Savings account has a lot to offer. At the top of the list is its high APY, though you must deposit monthly to earn the best rate. Next is zero account fees, a strong and straightforward perk. Finally, you get a free ATM card, which you can use to withdraw from thousands of ATMs nationwide. Interested? You can open an account with $0.
3. SoFi Checking and Savings (Member FDIC) -- top pick for everyday banking
SoFi® just won our Best Online Savings Account of 2026 award at Motley Fool Money. The combined checking and savings setup gives you fee-free access to 55,000+ Allpoint ATMs worldwide -- the kind tucked inside Target, CVS, and Walgreens. See terms.
The savings side currently pays +0.70% Boost on Savings APY to up to 4.00% APY with qualifying activities for up to 6 months on new accounts. See terms. Even checking earns 0.50% APY. It has no monthly fees, no minimum balance fees, and the app is one of the few I'd actually call enjoyable to use.
Who it's best for: Anyone who wants checking, savings, and ATM access in one app. The Allpoint network is dense enough that I rarely think about cash access at all.
SoFi Checking and Savings
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Earn up to 4.00% Annual Percentage Yield (APY) on one SoFi Savings account with a 0.70% APY Boost (added to the 3.30% APY as of 3/31/26) for up to 6 months. Open your first SoFi Checking and Savings account and receive eligible direct deposits OR qualifying deposits of $5,000 every 31 days by 12/31/26. Rates are variable, subject to change. Terms apply at sofi.com/banking#2. SoFi Bank, N.A. Member FDIC.
- Competitive APY on both Savings and Checking
- No monthly account fee
- Welcome bonus up to $300 (direct deposit required)
- ATM access
- Unlimited number of external transfers (up to daily transaction limits)
- FDIC insured (up to $3M with opt-in to SoFi Insured Deposit Program)
- Early access to direct deposits
- Tools to help you track savings goals
- Combo account only; no stand-alone savings or checking
- Maximum Savings APY requires direct deposit
- No branch access; online only
- Overdraft protection requires monthly direct deposit minimum
For those who plan to set up direct deposit with their new account, we think SoFi Checking and Savings (Member FDIC) is hard to beat. Not only does this savings account offer a strong APY, but the linked checking account earns an above-average rate, too -- which is a rare perk. Plus, new customers earn a bonus of $50 or $300 with eligible direct deposit. Frankly, it's the kind of combo that could make it worthwhile to switch banking relationships.
How to stop paying ATM fees for good
A few habits I use to make sure I never pay a fee, no matter where I am:
- Pull cash at in-network ATMs first. Allpoint and MoneyPass cover a ton of major retailers -- CVS, Walgreens, Target -- so plan around a stop you're already making.
- Most banks have an ATM locator inside their mobile app. Use that to find the free places to pull your cash before defaulting to an out-of-network ATM.
- Withdraw bigger amounts less often. Fewer transactions means you're carrying a bit more cash and less likely to need to hit an ATM in a pinch.
Lastly, Zelle is growing in popularity and a great option for sending money directly to friends and family, instantly. This is a free service, and you can usually find it within your bank's mobile app or web portal.
The bottom line
That $6.50 my friend paid was not a one-time mistake -- most Americans hand over hundreds of dollars in ATM fees over time, often to their own bank.
With the right account, that number drops to zero, and you earn real interest on the cash that used to just sit there.
Compare our top high-yield savings accounts and start earning more in 2026.
Our Research Expert
Motley Fool Stock DisclosuresAmerican Express is an advertising partner of Motley Fool Money. Joel O'Leary has positions in Target. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends American Express and Target. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.