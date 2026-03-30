T-Mobile vs. Verizon: Who Has the Best Family Plans?
Picking a family phone plan isn't just about price. You want to balance cost, reliability, speed, data caps, and other perks.
That gets complicated, especially since every carrier has unique plans and pricing.
So I compared T-Mobile and Verizon -- two of the biggest wireless carriers in the U.S. -- to see which one offers the best family plans.
Both of them offer solid coverage and high-speed data, as well as discounts for extra lines. However, one of them offers superior service and value -- especially right now.
Who wins: the short answer
T-Mobile is my all-around top choice, thanks to:
- Higher 5G availability and speed
- Generally lower prices
- A limited-time offer that lets families lock in T-Mobile's best plan for a low price for five years
Still, Verizon may be the better choice for people who:
- Want to customize their plans
- Live in areas where Verizon's coverage is better.
Let's break it down.
Data: T-Mobile wins
This is where T-Mobile really stands out.
T-Mobile has more 5G coverage than Verizon, according to testing by OpenSignal. That means customers are more likely to have a high-speed connection.
Plus, recent data by Ookla shows that T-Mobile's median download speed is about twice as fast as Verizon's.
T-Mobile also has higher caps on high-speed mobile hotspot data.
- T-Mobile: 60 GB for mid-tier plan, 250 GB for top-tier plan
- Verizon: 30 GB for mid-tier plan, 200 GB for top-tier plan
That can make a big difference -- especially if, say, your kids use tablets or laptops on the go.
Coverage: Verizon is a safer bet
Verizon's coverage is a little better than T-Mobile's, according to OpenSignal data.
That means:
- More reliable service in some areas, especially rural areas
- Less chance of losing signal when you're traveling
T-Mobile still ranks highly for coverage, but people in certain areas are better off with Verizon.
Price: T-Mobile wins
T-Mobile's family plans are generally a better deal. Here's why.
Price guarantees
Verizon's monthly prices are similar to T-Mobile's -- at first.
That's because Verizon's prices are discounted for three years, then they switch to a higher standard rate. Meanwhile, T-Mobile's prices are guaranteed for five years.
Price comparison
Comparing prices gets tricky, but here's the simple takeaway.
T-Mobile's family plan prices are similar to or lower than Verizon's -- even during Verizon's three-year discount period. After that, T-Mobile's plans are all substantially cheaper.
Now here's the long version.
First, T-Mobile and Verizon both offer three tiers of service, with higher tiers offering more high-speed data and other perks.
Second, both carriers offer discounts for every line you add, up to four lines. However, Verizon's per-line price stops dropping after four lines, while T-Mobile's continues to decrease.
As an example, let's compare their mid-tier plans:
|Plan
|Monthly Price per Line With 3 Lines
|Monthly Price per Line With 4 Lines
|Monthly Price per Line With 5 Lines
|Verizon Unlimited Plus
|$48.33 for 3 years, then $55
|$40 for 3 years, then $45
|$41 for 3 years, then $45
|T-Mobile Experience More
|$46.67
|$42.50
|$40
T-Mobile's plan is generally cheaper in the short term -- and always cheaper in the long term.
For example, for five lines, T-Mobile's plan would cost about $3,500 less over five years.
Verizon could be cheaper if you mix and match
T-Mobile is cheaper for families who are all on the same plan.
However, Verizon lets you put family members on different plans. So you might save money by getting a premium plan for yourself and basic plans for the kids, for example. Plus, you still get the usual multi-line discounts.
Just be sure to look at the long-term costs, not just the three-year promo rate.
T-Mobile's limited-time offer
For families who need four or five lines, T-Mobile has a limited-time deal that Verizon can't touch: the Better Value plan.
This top-tier plan comes with:
- Five-year price guarantee
- Unlimited premium data
- Netflix and Hulu (with ads)
- Apple TV for $3 per month
- Watch and tablet lines for $5 per month
- 250 GB of high-speed mobile hotspot data
- Up to 4K UHD video streaming
- Unlimited text and up to 30 GB of high-speed data in 215+ countries and destinations
Better Value costs $170 per month for four lines and $200 for five. A similar plan from Verizon costs $200 to $225 per month for the first three years, then $220 to $275 after that.
The verdict: T-Mobile wins for most families
Some people may find Verizon's network more reliable, and Verizon's mix-and-match plans could save some families money.
Otherwise, T-Mobile offers more high-speed connectivity, higher data caps, lower prices, and more perks -- especially if you get the Better Value plan.
Want to see how much your family could save with T-Mobile? Click here to find out -- before the limited-time Better Value plan disappears.
Our Research Expert
Motley Fool Stock DisclosuresJames McClenathen has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Apple and Netflix and is short shares of Apple. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.