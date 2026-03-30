T-Mobile vs. Verizon: Who Has the Best Family Plans?

Picking a family phone plan isn't just about price. You want to balance cost, reliability, speed, data caps, and other perks.

That gets complicated, especially since every carrier has unique plans and pricing.

So I compared T-Mobile and Verizon -- two of the biggest wireless carriers in the U.S. -- to see which one offers the best family plans.

Both of them offer solid coverage and high-speed data, as well as discounts for extra lines. However, one of them offers superior service and value -- especially right now.

Who wins: the short answer

T-Mobile is my all-around top choice, thanks to:

Higher 5G availability and speed

Generally lower prices

A limited-time offer that lets families lock in T-Mobile's best plan for a low price for five years

Still, Verizon may be the better choice for people who:

Want to customize their plans

Live in areas where Verizon's coverage is better.

Let's break it down.

Data: T-Mobile wins

This is where T-Mobile really stands out.

T-Mobile has more 5G coverage than Verizon, according to testing by OpenSignal. That means customers are more likely to have a high-speed connection.

Plus, recent data by Ookla shows that T-Mobile's median download speed is about twice as fast as Verizon's.

T-Mobile also has higher caps on high-speed mobile hotspot data.

T-Mobile: 60 GB for mid-tier plan, 250 GB for top-tier plan

60 GB for mid-tier plan, 250 GB for top-tier plan Verizon: 30 GB for mid-tier plan, 200 GB for top-tier plan

That can make a big difference -- especially if, say, your kids use tablets or laptops on the go.

Coverage: Verizon is a safer bet

Verizon's coverage is a little better than T-Mobile's, according to OpenSignal data.

That means:

More reliable service in some areas, especially rural areas

Less chance of losing signal when you're traveling

T-Mobile still ranks highly for coverage, but people in certain areas are better off with Verizon.

Price: T-Mobile wins

T-Mobile's family plans are generally a better deal. Here's why.

Price guarantees

Verizon's monthly prices are similar to T-Mobile's -- at first.

That's because Verizon's prices are discounted for three years, then they switch to a higher standard rate. Meanwhile, T-Mobile's prices are guaranteed for five years.

Price comparison

Comparing prices gets tricky, but here's the simple takeaway.

T-Mobile's family plan prices are similar to or lower than Verizon's -- even during Verizon's three-year discount period. After that, T-Mobile's plans are all substantially cheaper.

Now here's the long version.

First, T-Mobile and Verizon both offer three tiers of service, with higher tiers offering more high-speed data and other perks.

Second, both carriers offer discounts for every line you add, up to four lines. However, Verizon's per-line price stops dropping after four lines, while T-Mobile's continues to decrease.

As an example, let's compare their mid-tier plans: