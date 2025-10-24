The 2.8% Social Security COLA Is a Big Letdown for Retirees. Here's How Much You'll Actually Get

Published on Oct. 24, 2025

It's official: the Social Security Administration announced a 2.8% cost-of-living adjustment (COLA) for 2026. It's more than retirees got last year -- but it's still not much.

Medicare Part B premiums are expected to rise again, and healthcare tends to eat a bigger share of seniors' budgets than the COLA reflects.

Here's how to find out how much your benefits will actually change, as well as how to make the most of them.

What your raise looks like after Medicare

The Social Security Administration will notify beneficiaries of their 2026 payment amounts in December. In the meantime, you can calculate it for yourself.

Here's a quick formula:

2026 benefit = 2025 benefit x 1.028

Then subtract your 2026 Part B premium (and any IRMAA surcharge if your income is high) to see your take-home amount.

2026 Medicare premiums will be finalized later this fall, but the latest projection pegs the standard Part B premium at about $206.50 -- that's $21.50 more than 2025.

Example: middle-of-the-road benefit

  • Current gross benefit: $2,000/month
  • COLA adds $56; new gross benefit is $2,056
  • If Part B rises by $21.50, then net increase is $34.50 before taxes

For many retirees, about 40% of the COLA could be absorbed by the Part B increase alone.

Will any of it be taxed?

Social Security can be taxable based on your provisional income. That's half your benefits + income from other sources + tax-exempt interest.

  • 50% of benefits may be taxable once provisional income exceeds $25,000 (single) or $32,000 (married filing jointly)
  • Up to 85% can be taxable above $34,000/$44,000

If your benefits are taxable, then that will eat into your 2026 COLA as well.

Make the most of your COLA

You can still squeeze real value out of a modest raise -- without taking on risk. If you don't yet have a high-yield savings account, then I strongly recommend opening one now.

Why:

  • Instant access to cash for your immediate spending needs
  • FDIC insurance up to $250,000 per person, per bank
  • Yields of up to 4.50% per year

What to look for:

  • No monthly fees
  • Fast, easy transfers between checking and savings
  • A website and mobile app that are easy to use

The best high-yield savings accounts offer all these features and more. Opening one takes minutes online.

One of our favorites right now is the LendingClub LevelUp Savings account. It earns 4.20% APY with $250+ in monthly deposits.

Rates as of Oct 24, 2025
Award Icon 2025 Award Winner

LendingClub LevelUp Savings

The COLA is small -- so make it work harder

A 2.8% COLA is better than nothing, but after a likely Part B hike -- and possibly some taxes -- many retirees will only see a few dozen dollars more per month. So put that money to work by funneling cash into an HYSA.

And if you're able to set aside money for the future, consider putting it in CDs and other safe, interest-earning investments like Treasury bills. With interest rates on the decline, you may be glad you locked in today's rates for months or years.

James McClenathen is a full-time Managing Editor and Personal Finance Writer at Motley Fool Money, overseeing the production and quality of editorial content while also writing about credit cards, investing, and everyday money management. He has worked at The Motley Fool since 2012 and brings extensive experience as an editor, reporter, and finance expert. A graduate of the University of Michigan, James has spent more than a decade of his career helping readers make smarter financial decisions.