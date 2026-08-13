The 3 Best High-Yield Savings Accounts With No Minimum Deposit for August 2026
The average savings account interest rate sits at just 0.38% APY, according to Motley Fool Money research. That means parking $10,000 in an average account for a year earns you about $38.
But top online savings accounts are paying between 3.00% to 4.00% annual percentage yield (APY). That same balance could earn you $300 to $400 per year instead.
I cover high-yield savings accounts for Motley Fool Money. Each pick below charges no monthly fee and lets you start with whatever you've got.
1. SoFi Checking and Savings (Member FDIC) -- the all-in-one option that pays
SoFi Checking and Savings (Member FDIC) is my top pick this month, and it earned our award for the Best Online Savings Account for 2026. It pays up to 3.80% APY on savings, with qualifying deposits.
To hit that top rate, you set up direct deposit -- the same paycheck routing you probably already use. There's no minimum balance and no monthly fee either way.
What sets it apart is the combo. Your checking and savings live in one app, with ATM access and instant transfers between them. New customers can also earn a cash bonus of $50 or $400 with a qualifying direct deposit. Terms apply.
Who it's best for: Savers who want one clean app for spending and saving, plus a top rate with direct deposit.
SoFi Checking and Savings
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Earn up to 3.80% Annual Percentage Yield (APY) on one SoFi Savings account with a 0.70% APY Boost (added to the 3.10% APY as of 5/28/26) for up to 6 months. Open your first SoFi Checking and Savings account and receive eligible direct deposits OR qualifying deposits of $5,000 every 31 days by 12/31/26. Rates are variable, subject to change. Terms apply at sofi.com/banking#2. SoFi Bank, N.A. Member FDIC.
- Competitive APY on both Savings and Checking
- No monthly account fee
- Welcome bonus up to $400 (direct deposit required)
- ATM access
- Unlimited number of external transfers (up to daily transaction limits)
- FDIC insured (up to $3M with opt-in to SoFi Insured Deposit Program)
- Early access to direct deposits
- Tools to help you track savings goals
- Combo account only; no stand-alone savings or checking
- Maximum Savings APY requires direct deposit
- No branch access; online only
- Overdraft protection requires monthly direct deposit minimum
For those who plan to set up direct deposit with their new account, we think SoFi Checking and Savings (Member FDIC) is hard to beat. Not only does this savings account offer a strong APY, but the linked checking account earns an above-average rate, too -- which is a rare perk. Plus, new customers earn a bonus of $50 or $400 with eligible direct deposit. Frankly, it's the kind of combo that could make it worthwhile to switch banking relationships.
2. American Express® High Yield Savings Account -- a name you can trust
American Express® High Yield Savings Account is the pick if a rock-solid reputation matters most to you. Amex has been around more than 170 years, and its savings account pays 3.00%¹ APY (as of ) with no minimum and no monthly fees².
The rate isn't the highest available, but it comes with no strings or requirements to earn. You're banking with a household name, and if you already carry an Amex card, your savings sit in the same app³ you know.
It's a simple, no-drama place to park cash and beat the big banks by a wide margin.
Who it's best for: Existing Amex customers and anyone who values a trusted name over chasing the top rate.
American Express® High Yield Savings Account
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- Competitive APY
- No monthly account fee²
- Comfort of a well-known brand and reputation
- Unlimited number of external transfers (up to daily transaction limits)⁴
- 24/7 customer support
- FDIC insured
- No ATM access
- No branch access; online only
- No cash deposits
American Express High Yield Savings may not have the highest APY on our list, but it still offers a rate that is above the national average and requires no minimum deposit to open for the APY they offer². It's a good fit for those who want to save at a competitive rate while avoiding withdrawal limits or minimum balance requirements.
Open an American Express® High Yield Savings Account Account
¹The Annual Percentage Yield (APY) as advertised is accurate as of . Interest rate and APY are subject to change at any time without notice before and after a High Yield Savings Account is opened. Interest Rate and APY of a Certificate of Deposit account is fixed once the account is funded.
²There is no minimum balance required to open your Account, to avoid being charged a fee, or to obtain the Annual Percentage Yield (APY) disclosed to you.
³iOS and Android only. See app store listings for operating system info.
⁴For purposes of transferring funds to or from an external bank, business days are Monday through Friday, excluding federal holidays. Transfers can be initiated 24/7 via the website or phone, but any transfers initiated after 7:00 PM Eastern Time or on non-business days will begin processing on the next business day. Funds deposited into your account may be subject to holds. See the Funds Availability section of your Consumer Deposit Account Agreement and Savings Schedules for more information.
3. Happen Bank LevelUp Savings -- the highest rate, and the one I use
Happen Bank LevelUp Savings pays 4.00% APY with $250+ in monthly deposits, the top rate on this list, and it earned our award for the Best High-Yield Savings Account of 2026. It's also where I keep my own emergency fund.
There's no minimum balance and no monthly fee. To lock in that 4.00%, you deposit at least $250 a month -- a light bar if you're saving on any kind of schedule.
I see that deposit rule as a positive. It nudges you to keep feeding the account, which is how a small balance turns into real savings. On $10,000, that rate works out to about $400 a year.
Who it's best for: Anyone building savings from zero who can add a little each month and wants the highest APY here.
Happen Bank LevelUp Savings
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- Competitive APY
- No fees
- Easy ATM access
- Unlimited number of external transfers (up to daily transaction limits)
- Requires you to make monthly deposits to earn the best APY
- ACH outbound transfers limited to $10,000 per day for some accounts
- No branch access; online only
The Happen Bank LevelUp Savings account has a lot to offer. At the top of the list is its high APY, though you must deposit monthly to earn the best rate. Next is zero account fees, a strong and straightforward perk. Finally, you get a free ATM card, which you can use to withdraw from thousands of ATMs nationwide. Interested? You can open an account with $0.
How to open a high-yield savings account with no minimum
Opening a high-yield savings account takes about 10 minutes. And since there's no minimum required you don't even need to fund the account right away.
The application form will ask for a few basics, like your name, address, Social Security number, and a bank account to link. Then you fund it with a transfer, when you're ready.
From there, I recommend setting up an automatic monthly deposit so your balance grows without you thinking about it. That single move turns a fresh account into a real emergency fund.
See all today's top high-yield savings accounts and start earning more on your idle cash.
FAQs
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Yes, as long as the bank is an FDIC member your money is protected up to $250,000 per depositor, per bank. This is the same coverage a traditional brick-and-mortar bank offers.
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No, your money stays liquid and available. A high-yield savings account has no lock-in term, so you can withdraw anytime. Some banks limit certain withdrawal types each month, but your cash is never frozen.
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Yes, the interest counts as taxable income. Your bank sends a 1099-INT if you earn more than $10 in a year, and you report it on your return. The balance itself is never taxed -- only the interest.
Our Research Expert
Motley Fool Stock DisclosuresAmerican Express is an advertising partner of Motley Fool Money. Joel O'Leary has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends American Express. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.