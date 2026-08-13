The 3 Best High-Yield Savings Accounts With No Minimum Deposit for August 2026

The average savings account interest rate sits at just 0.38% APY, according to Motley Fool Money research. That means parking $10,000 in an average account for a year earns you about $38.

But top online savings accounts are paying between 3.00% to 4.00% annual percentage yield (APY). That same balance could earn you $300 to $400 per year instead.

I cover high-yield savings accounts for Motley Fool Money. Each pick below charges no monthly fee and lets you start with whatever you've got.

1. SoFi Checking and Savings (Member FDIC) -- the all-in-one option that pays

SoFi Checking and Savings (Member FDIC) is my top pick this month, and it earned our award for the Best Online Savings Account for 2026. It pays up to 3.80% APY on savings, with qualifying deposits.

To hit that top rate, you set up direct deposit -- the same paycheck routing you probably already use. There's no minimum balance and no monthly fee either way.

What sets it apart is the combo. Your checking and savings live in one app, with ATM access and instant transfers between them. New customers can also earn a cash bonus of $50 or $400 with a qualifying direct deposit. Terms apply.

Who it's best for: Savers who want one clean app for spending and saving, plus a top rate with direct deposit.