The 3 Best High-Yield Savings Accounts With No Minimum Deposit for June 2026
The typical American household keeps about $8,000 in the bank, according to Motley Fool Money research. That's a lot of cash. And for most people, it's quietly earning almost nothing.
But even if you're nowhere near that number, nothing is stopping you from earning a top rate with an online savings account.
I cover savings accounts for Motley Fool Money, and the three below all have no minimum deposit and no monthly fees. You can start with $20 or $20,000.
1. American Express® High Yield Savings Account -- a big name you can trust
If peace of mind is your top priority, this is the one I recommend most. American Express has been around for more than 170 years, and its high-yield savings account currently pays 3.10%¹ APY (as of ).
There's no minimum deposit to open it and no monthly fees², so you can start with a few dollars and build from there. It's an especially easy yes if you already carry an Amex card, since your savings live in the same app³ you already know.
Who it's best for: Existing Amex customers and anyone who values a rock-solid reputation over chasing the top rate.
American Express® High Yield Savings Account
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- Competitive APY
- No monthly account fee²
- Comfort of a well-known brand and reputation
- Unlimited number of external transfers (up to daily transaction limits)⁴
- 24/7 customer support
- FDIC insured
- No ATM access
- No branch access; online only
- No cash deposits
American Express High Yield Savings may not have the highest APY on our list, but it still offers a rate that is above the national average and requires no minimum deposit to open for the APY they offer². It's a good fit for those who want to save at a competitive rate while avoiding withdrawal limits or minimum balance requirements.
Open an American Express® High Yield Savings Account Account
¹The Annual Percentage Yield (APY) as advertised is accurate as of . Interest rate and APY are subject to change at any time without notice before and after a High Yield Savings Account is opened. Interest Rate and APY of a Certificate of Deposit account is fixed once the account is funded.
²There is no minimum balance required to open your Account, to avoid being charged a fee, or to obtain the Annual Percentage Yield (APY) disclosed to you.
³iOS and Android only. See app store listings for operating system info.
⁴For purposes of transferring funds to or from an external bank, business days are Monday through Friday, excluding federal holidays. Transfers can be initiated 24/7 via the website or phone, but any transfers initiated after 7:00 PM Eastern Time or on non-business days will begin processing on the next business day. Funds deposited into your account may be subject to holds. See the Funds Availability section of your Consumer Deposit Account Agreement and Savings Schedules for more information.
2. Barclays Tiered Savings -- for parking a growing cash cushion
Barclays offers a no-fuss savings account that I usually recommend to folks with a larger balance to park. It pays a very competitive rate right now at 3.65% APY, with no minimum balance required to earn it.
There's no checking account in the mix here. Barclays keeps things focused on high-yield savings, which makes it a clean spot to stash short-term cash and earn top interest. On a $10,000 balance, the gap between a typical big-bank rate and 3.65% can run into the hundreds of dollars a year.
Who it's best for: Savers who want a noticeably higher yield from a well-known name and don't need branch access or everyday checking.
Barclays Tiered Savings
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To earn a $200 bonus, new customers can open a savings account; deposit $25,000 or more within 30 days; and maintain at least that balance for 120 consecutive days. The bonus will be credited to your account within 60 days of meeting these requirements. Offer ends Jul. 31, 2026. Terms apply.
- Competitive APY
- No monthly account fee
- Unlimited number of external transfers (up to daily transaction limits)
- FDIC insured
- No minimum deposit to open an account
- Balance requirement for maximum APY
- No ATM access
- No wire transfers (inbound or outbound)
- No branch access; online only
Barclays Tiered Savings rewards savers with a tiered APY structure, offering higher rates as your balance grows. No monthly fees and no minimum balance to open mean it's accessible to everyone, while unlimited transfers and withdrawals let you manage your savings your way.
3. LendingClub LevelUp Savings -- for savers who automate
Full disclosure: This is the account I personally use. It also just earned Motley Fool Money's award for the Best High-Yield Savings Account of 2026.
The LendingClub LevelUp Savings account currently pays 4.00% APY, the highest on this list. There's no minimum balance to open or monthly fees. But to earn the top rate, you need to have at least $250 a month in deposits.
Now, technically you could move $250 in and pull it right back out the next day to qualify. There's no stipulation you have to keep a minimum balance. But that defeats the entire purpose -- the whole point of a high-yield account is leaving the money in there to earn interest.
If I were starting an emergency fund from scratch today, this is exactly where I'd begin.
Who it's best for: Anyone building savings from zero who can swing a steady monthly deposit and wants a super high APY.
LendingClub LevelUp Savings
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- Competitive APY
- No fees
- Easy ATM access
- Unlimited number of external transfers (up to daily transaction limits)
- Requires you to make monthly deposits to earn the best APY
- ACH outbound transfers limited to $10,000 per day for some accounts
- No branch access; online only
The LendingClub LevelUp Savings account has a lot to offer. At the top of the list is its high APY, though you must deposit monthly to earn the best rate. Next is zero account fees, a strong and straightforward perk. Finally, you get a free ATM card, which you can use to withdraw from thousands of ATMs nationwide. Interested? You can open an account with $0.
No minimum means your money stays flexible
Most big banks make you jump through hoops just to be a client. They charge monthly fees unless you keep a certain balance, or save their best APYs for high-balance customers.
The accounts on this list don't play that game. You earn the top rate whether you've got $20 or $20,000 in there.
That matters most when life happens and you need to move money fast. With no minimum balance, you can pull cash out in a pinch without watching your rate drop or getting penalized. You're never stuck choosing between earning interest and keeping your money available. You get both.
The bottom line
That $8,000 sitting in a typical American's account could be working a lot harder. Moving it costs you nothing and takes about 10 minutes. Whether you want maximum trust, a stronger rate, or the best home for a brand-new emergency fund, there's a clear pick above.
Compare the top high-yield savings accounts in 2026 and start earning more on your savings.
Our Research Expert
Motley Fool Stock DisclosuresAmerican Express is an advertising partner of Motley Fool Money. Joel O'Leary has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends American Express. The Motley Fool recommends Barclays Plc. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.