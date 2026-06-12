The 3 Best High-Yield Savings Accounts With No Minimum Deposit for June 2026

The typical American household keeps about $8,000 in the bank, according to Motley Fool Money research. That's a lot of cash. And for most people, it's quietly earning almost nothing.

But even if you're nowhere near that number, nothing is stopping you from earning a top rate with an online savings account.

I cover savings accounts for Motley Fool Money, and the three below all have no minimum deposit and no monthly fees. You can start with $20 or $20,000.

1. American Express® High Yield Savings Account -- a big name you can trust

If peace of mind is your top priority, this is the one I recommend most. American Express has been around for more than 170 years, and its high-yield savings account currently pays 3.10%¹ APY (as of ).

There's no minimum deposit to open it and no monthly fees², so you can start with a few dollars and build from there. It's an especially easy yes if you already carry an Amex card, since your savings live in the same app³ you already know.

Who it's best for: Existing Amex customers and anyone who values a rock-solid reputation over chasing the top rate.