The 3 Best High-Yield Savings Accounts With No Minimum Deposit for June 2026

Published on June 12, 2026

Joel O'Leary

By: Joel O'Leary

Full-Time Personal Finance Writer

Many or all of the products here are from our partners that compensate us. It’s how we make money. But our editorial integrity ensures that our product ratings are not influenced by compensation. APY = Annual Percentage Yield.

The typical American household keeps about $8,000 in the bank, according to Motley Fool Money research. That's a lot of cash. And for most people, it's quietly earning almost nothing.

But even if you're nowhere near that number, nothing is stopping you from earning a top rate with an online savings account.

I cover savings accounts for Motley Fool Money, and the three below all have no minimum deposit and no monthly fees. You can start with $20 or $20,000.

1. American Express® High Yield Savings Account -- a big name you can trust

If peace of mind is your top priority, this is the one I recommend most. American Express has been around for more than 170 years, and its high-yield savings account currently pays 3.10%¹ APY (as of ).

There's no minimum deposit to open it and no monthly fees², so you can start with a few dollars and build from there. It's an especially easy yes if you already carry an Amex card, since your savings live in the same app³ you already know.

Who it's best for: Existing Amex customers and anyone who values a rock-solid reputation over chasing the top rate.

American Express® High Yield Savings Account
Open Account for American Express® High Yield Savings Account

On American Express's Secure Website.

American Express National Bank, Member FDIC.

Rates as of Jun 12, 2026

American Express® High Yield Savings Account

Open Account for American Express® High Yield Savings Account

On American Express's Secure Website.

American Express National Bank, Member FDIC.
4.80/5 Circle with letter I in it. Our ratings are based on a 5 star scale. 5 stars equals Best. 4 stars equals Excellent. 3 stars equals Good. 2 stars equals Fair. 1 star equals Poor. We want your money to work harder for you. Which is why our ratings are biased toward offers that deliver versatility while cutting out-of-pocket costs.
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4.80/5 Circle with letter I in it. Our ratings are based on a 5 star scale. 5 stars equals Best. 4 stars equals Excellent. 3 stars equals Good. 2 stars equals Fair. 1 star equals Poor. We want your money to work harder for you. Which is why our ratings are biased toward offers that deliver versatility while cutting out-of-pocket costs.
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= Excellent
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Open Account for American Express® High Yield Savings Account

On American Express's Secure Website.

APY
3.10%¹ Rate info Circle with letter I in it. 3.10%¹ annual percentage yield as of . Terms apply.
Min. To Earn APY
$0²
  • Competitive APY
  • No monthly account fee²
  • Comfort of a well-known brand and reputation
  • Unlimited number of external transfers (up to daily transaction limits)⁴
  • 24/7 customer support
  • FDIC insured
  • No ATM access
  • No branch access; online only
  • No cash deposits

American Express High Yield Savings may not have the highest APY on our list, but it still offers a rate that is above the national average and requires no minimum deposit to open for the APY they offer². It's a good fit for those who want to save at a competitive rate while avoiding withdrawal limits or minimum balance requirements.

Open an American Express® High Yield Savings Account Account

¹The Annual Percentage Yield (APY) as advertised is accurate as of . Interest rate and APY are subject to change at any time without notice before and after a High Yield Savings Account is opened. Interest Rate and APY of a Certificate of Deposit account is fixed once the account is funded.

²There is no minimum balance required to open your Account, to avoid being charged a fee, or to obtain the Annual Percentage Yield (APY) disclosed to you.

³iOS and Android only. See app store listings for operating system info.

⁴For purposes of transferring funds to or from an external bank, business days are Monday through Friday, excluding federal holidays. Transfers can be initiated 24/7 via the website or phone, but any transfers initiated after 7:00 PM Eastern Time or on non-business days will begin processing on the next business day. Funds deposited into your account may be subject to holds. See the Funds Availability section of your Consumer Deposit Account Agreement and Savings Schedules for more information.

Read Full Review

2. Barclays Tiered Savings -- for parking a growing cash cushion

Barclays offers a no-fuss savings account that I usually recommend to folks with a larger balance to park. It pays a very competitive rate right now at 3.65% APY, with no minimum balance required to earn it.

There's no checking account in the mix here. Barclays keeps things focused on high-yield savings, which makes it a clean spot to stash short-term cash and earn top interest. On a $10,000 balance, the gap between a typical big-bank rate and 3.65% can run into the hundreds of dollars a year.

Who it's best for: Savers who want a noticeably higher yield from a well-known name and don't need branch access or everyday checking.

American Express® High Yield Savings Account
Open Account for American Express® High Yield Savings Account

On American Express's Secure Website.

American Express National Bank, Member FDIC.

Rates as of Jun 12, 2026

Barclays Tiered Savings

Open Account for Barclays Tiered Savings

On Barclays' Secure Website.

Member FDIC.
4.90/5 Circle with letter I in it. Our ratings are based on a 5 star scale. 5 stars equals Best. 4 stars equals Excellent. 3 stars equals Good. 2 stars equals Fair. 1 star equals Poor. We want your money to work harder for you. Which is why our ratings are biased toward offers that deliver versatility while cutting out-of-pocket costs.
 = Best
= Excellent
= Good
= Fair
= Poor
4.90/5 Circle with letter I in it. Our ratings are based on a 5 star scale. 5 stars equals Best. 4 stars equals Excellent. 3 stars equals Good. 2 stars equals Fair. 1 star equals Poor. We want your money to work harder for you. Which is why our ratings are biased toward offers that deliver versatility while cutting out-of-pocket costs.
 = Best
= Excellent
= Good
= Fair
= Poor
Open Account for Barclays Tiered Savings

On Barclays' Secure Website.

Special Offer
$200 Bonus with qualifying activities. Terms Apply Circle with letter I in it.

To earn a $200 bonus, new customers can open a savings account; deposit $25,000 or more within 30 days; and maintain at least that balance for 120 consecutive days. The bonus will be credited to your account within 60 days of meeting these requirements. Offer ends Jul. 31, 2026. Terms apply.
APY
3.65% Rate info Circle with letter I in it. Balances less than $250,000 earn 3.65%, and balances greater than $250,000 earn 3.75%.
Min. To Earn APY
$0
  • Competitive APY
  • No monthly account fee
  • Unlimited number of external transfers (up to daily transaction limits)
  • FDIC insured
  • No minimum deposit to open an account
  • Balance requirement for maximum APY
  • No ATM access
  • No wire transfers (inbound or outbound)
  • No branch access; online only

Barclays Tiered Savings rewards savers with a tiered APY structure, offering higher rates as your balance grows. No monthly fees and no minimum balance to open mean it's accessible to everyone, while unlimited transfers and withdrawals let you manage your savings your way.

Read Full Review

3. LendingClub LevelUp Savings -- for savers who automate

Full disclosure: This is the account I personally use. It also just earned Motley Fool Money's award for the Best High-Yield Savings Account of 2026.

The LendingClub LevelUp Savings account currently pays 4.00% APY, the highest on this list. There's no minimum balance to open or monthly fees. But to earn the top rate, you need to have at least $250 a month in deposits.

Now, technically you could move $250 in and pull it right back out the next day to qualify. There's no stipulation you have to keep a minimum balance. But that defeats the entire purpose -- the whole point of a high-yield account is leaving the money in there to earn interest.

If I were starting an emergency fund from scratch today, this is exactly where I'd begin.

Who it's best for: Anyone building savings from zero who can swing a steady monthly deposit and wants a super high APY.

American Express® High Yield Savings Account
Open Account for American Express® High Yield Savings Account

On American Express's Secure Website.

American Express National Bank, Member FDIC.

Rates as of Jun 12, 2026
Award Icon 2026 Award Winner

LendingClub LevelUp Savings

Open Account for LendingClub LevelUp Savings

On LendingClub's Secure Website.

Member FDIC.
4.70/5 Circle with letter I in it. Our ratings are based on a 5 star scale. 5 stars equals Best. 4 stars equals Excellent. 3 stars equals Good. 2 stars equals Fair. 1 star equals Poor. We want your money to work harder for you. Which is why our ratings are biased toward offers that deliver versatility while cutting out-of-pocket costs.
 = Best
= Excellent
= Good
= Fair
= Poor
4.70/5 Circle with letter I in it. Our ratings are based on a 5 star scale. 5 stars equals Best. 4 stars equals Excellent. 3 stars equals Good. 2 stars equals Fair. 1 star equals Poor. We want your money to work harder for you. Which is why our ratings are biased toward offers that deliver versatility while cutting out-of-pocket costs.
 = Best
= Excellent
= Good
= Fair
= Poor
Open Account for LendingClub LevelUp Savings

On LendingClub's Secure Website.

APY
4.00% APY with $250+ in monthly deposits Rate info Circle with letter I in it. LevelUp Rate of 4.00% APY applied to full balance with $250+ in deposits in Evaluation Period. Otherwise, accounts earn Standard Rate of 3.00% APY. LevelUp Rate applies for first two statement cycles. Rates variable & subject to change at any time. See terms: https://www.lendingclub.com/legal/deposits/levelup-savings-t-and-cs
Min. To Earn APY
N/A
  • Competitive APY
  • No fees
  • Easy ATM access
  • Unlimited number of external transfers (up to daily transaction limits)
  • Requires you to make monthly deposits to earn the best APY
  • ACH outbound transfers limited to $10,000 per day for some accounts
  • No branch access; online only

The LendingClub LevelUp Savings account has a lot to offer. At the top of the list is its high APY, though you must deposit monthly to earn the best rate. Next is zero account fees, a strong and straightforward perk. Finally, you get a free ATM card, which you can use to withdraw from thousands of ATMs nationwide. Interested? You can open an account with $0.

Open a LendingClub LevelUp Savings Account

https://www.lendingclub.com/legal/deposits/levelup-savings-t-and-cs

Read Full Review

No minimum means your money stays flexible

Most big banks make you jump through hoops just to be a client. They charge monthly fees unless you keep a certain balance, or save their best APYs for high-balance customers.

The accounts on this list don't play that game. You earn the top rate whether you've got $20 or $20,000 in there.

That matters most when life happens and you need to move money fast. With no minimum balance, you can pull cash out in a pinch without watching your rate drop or getting penalized. You're never stuck choosing between earning interest and keeping your money available. You get both.

The bottom line

That $8,000 sitting in a typical American's account could be working a lot harder. Moving it costs you nothing and takes about 10 minutes. Whether you want maximum trust, a stronger rate, or the best home for a brand-new emergency fund, there's a clear pick above.

Compare the top high-yield savings accounts in 2026 and start earning more on your savings.

Our Research Expert

Joel O'Leary
Joel O'Leary icon-button-linkedin-2x

Joel O’Leary is a full-time Personal Finance Writer at Motley Fool Money, covering credit cards, bank accounts, investing, mortgages, and other personal finance topics. Joel has been writing about personal finance since 2018, previously leading editorial content for the How To Money podcast and serving as a resident writer at Budgets Are Sexy. He bought his first rental property at age 18, funding the down payment with savings from his high school job at McDonald’s -- a testament to his lifelong passion for smart money decisions. His work aims to make personal finance accessible and actionable for everyday readers. When he’s not writing, Joel enjoys surfing and spending time with his family.