The 3 Best No-Minimum High-Yield Savings Accounts to Open Right Now

Want high-yield savings without the hassle?

Right now, three of my favorite high-yield savings accounts -- SoFi®, Synchrony Bank, and Barclays -- are offering high APYs with no ongoing balance requirements. That means no matter how much you've got in the bank, you'll be earning a strong return.

Here's how the three compare and how to pick the one for you.

1. SoFi Checking and Savings (Member FDIC): Best for tons of perks with direct deposit

SoFi® is my personal bank account of choice, and my favorite to recommend. It's got no account fees or minimums to worry about, and you'll also get:

Annual percentage yield (APY) of up to 3.80% on savings for up to six months

Limited-time offer: Earn $50 or $400 and +0.70% Boost on Savings APY with direct deposit. Terms apply.

Up to $50 in no-fee overdraft coverage

Access to paychecks up to two days early with direct deposit

Yes, that's one of the higher APYs you'll find, especially with the temporary APY boost. But SoFi®'s also got one of the better bank bonuses available, with tons of extra perks. I got my two day-early paycheck last night, and it's probably my favorite SoFi® benefit at this point.

It comes with a checking account, too, which makes it a great all-in-one place to keep your cash.