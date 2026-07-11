The 3 Best No-Minimum High-Yield Savings Accounts to Open Right Now
Want high-yield savings without the hassle?
Right now, three of my favorite high-yield savings accounts -- SoFi®, Synchrony Bank, and Barclays -- are offering high APYs with no ongoing balance requirements. That means no matter how much you've got in the bank, you'll be earning a strong return.
Here's how the three compare and how to pick the one for you.
1. SoFi Checking and Savings (Member FDIC): Best for tons of perks with direct deposit
SoFi® is my personal bank account of choice, and my favorite to recommend. It's got no account fees or minimums to worry about, and you'll also get:
- Annual percentage yield (APY) of up to 3.80% on savings for up to six months
- Limited-time offer: Earn $50 or $400 and +0.70% Boost on Savings APY with direct deposit. Terms apply.
- Up to $50 in no-fee overdraft coverage
- Access to paychecks up to two days early with direct deposit
Yes, that's one of the higher APYs you'll find, especially with the temporary APY boost. But SoFi®'s also got one of the better bank bonuses available, with tons of extra perks. I got my two day-early paycheck last night, and it's probably my favorite SoFi® benefit at this point.
It comes with a checking account, too, which makes it a great all-in-one place to keep your cash.
SoFi Checking and Savings
= Best
= Excellent
= Good
= Fair
= Poor
= Best
= Excellent
= Good
= Fair
= Poor
Earn up to 3.80% Annual Percentage Yield (APY) on one SoFi Savings account with a 0.70% APY Boost (added to the 3.10% APY as of 5/28/26) for up to 6 months. Open your first SoFi Checking and Savings account and receive eligible direct deposits OR qualifying deposits of $5,000 every 31 days by 12/31/26. Rates are variable, subject to change. Terms apply at sofi.com/banking#2. SoFi Bank, N.A. Member FDIC.
- Competitive APY on both Savings and Checking
- No monthly account fee
- Welcome bonus up to $400 (direct deposit required)
- ATM access
- Unlimited number of external transfers (up to daily transaction limits)
- FDIC insured (up to $3M with opt-in to SoFi Insured Deposit Program)
- Early access to direct deposits
- Tools to help you track savings goals
- Combo account only; no stand-alone savings or checking
- Maximum Savings APY requires direct deposit
- No branch access; online only
- Overdraft protection requires monthly direct deposit minimum
For those who plan to set up direct deposit with their new account, we think SoFi Checking and Savings (Member FDIC) is hard to beat. Not only does this savings account offer a strong APY, but the linked checking account earns an above-average rate, too -- which is a rare perk. Plus, new customers earn a bonus of $50 or $400 with eligible direct deposit. Frankly, it's the kind of combo that could make it worthwhile to switch banking relationships.
2. Synchrony Bank High Yield Savings: Best for a flat rate with no bells and whistles
The Synchrony Bank High Yield Savings account pays the same rate on your first dollar as your millionth. You'll get 3.30% APY on balances of all sizes, with no minimum deposit and no minimum balance to open or maintain it.
There's no direct deposit requirement, either, which means you can basically stash your money with Synchrony Bank and forget about it. You'll also get an optional ATM card, which is rare for a high-yield savings account, plus fee reimbursement on a limited number of out-of-network withdrawals each statement cycle.
The tradeoff is that Synchrony Bank doesn't offer checking, so you'll probably want a separate account for everyday spending. Check out our favorite checking accounts to find a good pairing.
Synchrony Bank High Yield Savings
= Best
= Excellent
= Good
= Fair
= Poor
= Best
= Excellent
= Good
= Fair
= Poor
- Competitive APY
- No monthly account fee or minimum deposit
- ATM access
- ATM fee reimbursement
- Member FDIC
- No branch access; online only
The Synchrony Bank High Yield Savings account has no minimum deposit and offers one of the highest APYs on our radar. It not only provides an ATM card with access to your cash at tens of thousands of free ATMs, but Synchrony will even reimburse a certain amount of out-of-network ATM fees. With a top-rated app and no maintenance fees, the Synchrony High Yield Savings account could certainly be worth a look.
Annual Percentage Yield (APY) is subject to change at any time without notice. Offer applies to personal accounts only. Fees may reduce earnings. For High Yield Savings accounts, the rate may change after the account is opened. Visit synchrony.com/banking for current rates, terms and account requirements. Member FDIC.
3. Barclays Tiered Savings: A higher APY for massive bonuses
The Barclays Tiered Savings account pays 3.50% APY on all balances under $250,000, with no minimum deposit to open and no minimum balance required to start earning that rate.
Cross the $250,000 mark and the rate bumps up a bit, to 3.65% APY. That's a good bit out of reach for most savers, but if you've got a massive balance you want to earn on, Barclays is a solid option. You can also get a $200 bonus after depositing $25,000 or more through July 31.
The catch here is that Barclays has no branches and no ATM access, so every dollar in or out has to move through an external transfer or a mailed check.
Barclays Tiered Savings
= Best
= Excellent
= Good
= Fair
= Poor
= Best
= Excellent
= Good
= Fair
= Poor
To earn a $200 bonus, new customers can open a savings account; deposit $25,000 or more within 30 days; and maintain at least that balance for 120 consecutive days. The bonus will be credited to your account within 60 days of meeting these requirements. Offer ends Jul. 31, 2026. Terms apply.
- Competitive APY
- No monthly account fee
- Unlimited number of external transfers (up to daily transaction limits)
- FDIC insured
- No minimum deposit to open an account
- Balance requirement for maximum APY
- No ATM access
- No wire transfers (inbound or outbound)
- No branch access; online only
Barclays Tiered Savings rewards savers with a tiered APY structure, offering higher rates as your balance grows. No monthly fees and no minimum balance to open mean it's accessible to everyone, while unlimited transfers and withdrawals let you manage your savings your way.
Which no-minimum HYSA should you open?
If you already have (or can set up) direct deposit, SoFi®s APY and additional perks are hard to beat. It's my go-to high-yield savings account recommendation for a reason.
If you'd rather not tie your rate to your paycheck, Barclays currently pays the highest ongoing, non-promotional rate of the three at 3.50% APY, while Synchrony Bank's flat 3.30% APY comes with the added convenience of occasional ATM access.
The good news: None of these three accounts will charge you for keeping a lower balance, which makes them a great place for an emergency fund you're just starting to build. If you want to see how they stack up against other options, it's worth browsing the best high-yield savings accounts before you commit.
FAQs
-
Yes, as long as the bank is FDIC-insured -- and SoFi®, Synchrony Bank, and Barclays all are. FDIC insurance covers up to $250,000 per depositor, per bank, regardless of your account balance.
-
Yes, interest earned on a savings account counts as taxable income. Your bank will send a 1099-INT if you earn $10 or more in interest during the year, and you'll report that amount on your tax return even if you never withdraw it.
-
Yes, all three of these accounts have variable rates that can change at any time without notice. Banks typically adjust APYs in response to Federal Reserve rate moves, so the rate you open with isn't guaranteed to last.
Our Research Expert
Motley Fool Stock DisclosuresSynchrony Financial is an advertising partner of Motley Fool Money. The Motley Fool recommends Barclays Plc. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.