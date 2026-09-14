The 3 Best Savings Accounts for People Who Are Bad at Saving
My brother used to be a horrible saver. He never locked down the discipline, so his paychecks would vanish into spending each and every month.
So one night when he was over for dinner, I grabbed his phone and set up an automated monthly transfer. On the 1st of every month, it moved $200 from his account into mine. The plan was for me to hold the money "out of sight and out of mind," so it could pile up.
It worked brilliantly. After a full year, I was holding $2,400 of his money. It was forced savings he never would have built on his own.
Here's the thing: my brother isn't unusual. Only 39% of Americans have a separate emergency savings account, according to Motley Fool Money research.
Most people aren't bad with money. They just need a little nudge and some type of automatic system to help encourage more savings.
Here are my favorite savings accounts that have tools to help.
1. SoFi® splits your savings into goal buckets
SoFi Checking and Savings (Member FDIC) is a hybrid account where checking and savings live in one place -- and both earn interest.
Its Vaults feature lets you split one balance into separate buckets, like an emergency fund, a vacation, or a car repair fund. You can also turn on round-ups and automatic transfers, so money slides into savings before you're tempted to touch it.
Setting up direct deposit unlocks its top annual percentage yield (APY) and gets you access to your paycheck up to two days early. SoFi Checking and Savings (Member FDIC) earned our award for Best Online Savings Account for 2026. It's best for savers who want banking, saving, and goal tracking all living in one clean app.
SoFi Checking and Savings
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Earn up to 4.00% Annual Percentage Yield (APY) on one SoFi Savings account with a 0.90% APY Boost (added to the 3.10% APY as of 5/28/26) for up to 6 months. Open your first SoFi Checking and Savings account and receive eligible direct deposits OR qualifying deposits of $5,000 every 31 days by 12/31/26. Rates are variable, subject to change. Terms apply at sofi.com/banking#4. SoFi Bank, N.A. Member FDIC.
- Competitive APY on both Savings and Checking
- No monthly account fee
- Welcome bonus up to $400 (direct deposit required)
- ATM access
- Unlimited number of external transfers (up to daily transaction limits)
- FDIC insured (up to $3M with opt-in to SoFi Insured Deposit Program)
- Early access to direct deposits
- Tools to help you track savings goals
- Combo account only; no stand-alone savings or checking
- Maximum Savings APY requires direct deposit
- No branch access; online only
- Overdraft protection requires monthly direct deposit minimum
For those who plan to set up direct deposit with their new account, we think SoFi Checking and Savings (Member FDIC) is hard to beat. Not only does this savings account offer a strong APY, but the linked checking account earns an above-average rate, too -- which is a rare perk. Plus, new customers earn a bonus of $50 or $400 with eligible direct deposit. Frankly, it's the kind of combo that could make it worthwhile to switch banking relationships.
2. Happen Bank pays its top rate for one simple monthly transfer
Happen Bank LevelUp Savings keeps things really simple, and it's my personal favorite right now. It also earned our award for Best High-Yield Savings Account for 2026.
The reason I love it: you just need at least $250 in total deposits each month to unlock the savings rate of 4.00% APY.
This is where I keep my own emergency fund right now. I move $250 in from my Chase checking account every month, and that single transfer keeps the top rate switched on. It also forces me to save monthly and grow my balance.
There are no monthly fees and no minimum to open, and you can add an ATM card for quick access. It's best for savers who don't have steady direct deposit but can commit to moving a set amount in themselves.
Happen Bank LevelUp Savings
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- Competitive APY
- No fees
- Easy ATM access
- Unlimited number of external transfers (up to daily transaction limits)
- Requires you to make monthly deposits to earn the best APY
- ACH outbound transfers limited to $10,000 per day for some accounts
- No branch access; online only
The Happen Bank LevelUp Savings account has a lot to offer. At the top of the list is its high APY, though you must deposit monthly to earn the best rate. Next is zero account fees, a strong and straightforward perk. Finally, you get a free ATM card, which you can use to withdraw from thousands of ATMs nationwide. Interested? You can open an account with $0.
3. Ally finds spare cash and moves it to savings for you
Ally Bank Savings is built for savers who need the account to do the thinking. Its standout Surprise Savings tool links to your checking account, even one at another bank. It scans your spending and moves any safe-to-save money into savings for you.
You can also set up recurring transfers and split your balance into up to 30 buckets for goals like a vacation, a down payment, or car repairs. There are no monthly fees and no minimum to open.
Ally's round-ups feature only works if you open an Ally checking account too. It's best for savers who want a checking and savings combo app that spots extra money and saves it without waiting on them to decide.
Ally Bank Savings
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- Competitive APY
- No monthly maintenance fees
- Saving buckets to separate savings by goals
- No minimum balance requirements
- No local branches
- No cash deposits
The Ally Bank Savings Account features a competitive APY on all balances, with no fees or minimums. Customers also have access to several tools like savings buckets, recurring transfers, and roundups to maximize savings opportunities.
Pick the account that removes the decision for you
The trick that saved my brother $2,400 in a year wasn't willpower. It was removing the manual decision to save each month.
Each of these accounts does the same job in its own way. No matter the account you choose, setting up auto-transfers (or direct deposit) that unlock a high APY helps you naturally save more.
And keeping that account at a completely separate bank from your usual spending account helps too! Out of sight, out of mind.
To weigh these against every option we track, browse the best high-yield savings accounts of 2026 and start building your cushion this month.
Our Research Expert
Motley Fool Stock DisclosuresAlly is an advertising partner of Motley Fool Money. JPMorgan Chase is an advertising partner of Motley Fool Money. Joel O'Leary has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends JPMorgan Chase. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.