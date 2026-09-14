The 3 Best Savings Accounts for People Who Are Bad at Saving

My brother used to be a horrible saver. He never locked down the discipline, so his paychecks would vanish into spending each and every month.

So one night when he was over for dinner, I grabbed his phone and set up an automated monthly transfer. On the 1st of every month, it moved $200 from his account into mine. The plan was for me to hold the money "out of sight and out of mind," so it could pile up.

It worked brilliantly. After a full year, I was holding $2,400 of his money. It was forced savings he never would have built on his own.

Here's the thing: my brother isn't unusual. Only 39% of Americans have a separate emergency savings account, according to Motley Fool Money research.

Most people aren't bad with money. They just need a little nudge and some type of automatic system to help encourage more savings.

Here are my favorite savings accounts that have tools to help.

1. SoFi® splits your savings into goal buckets

SoFi Checking and Savings (Member FDIC) is a hybrid account where checking and savings live in one place -- and both earn interest.

Its Vaults feature lets you split one balance into separate buckets, like an emergency fund, a vacation, or a car repair fund. You can also turn on round-ups and automatic transfers, so money slides into savings before you're tempted to touch it.

Setting up direct deposit unlocks its top annual percentage yield (APY) and gets you access to your paycheck up to two days early. SoFi Checking and Savings (Member FDIC) earned our award for Best Online Savings Account for 2026. It's best for savers who want banking, saving, and goal tracking all living in one clean app.