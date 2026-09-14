The 3 Best Savings Accounts for People Who Are Bad at Saving

Published on Sept. 14, 2026

Joel O'Leary

By: Joel O'Leary

Full-Time Personal Finance Writer

Many or all of the products here are from our partners that compensate us. It’s how we make money. But our editorial integrity ensures that our product ratings are not influenced by compensation. APY = Annual Percentage Yield.

My brother used to be a horrible saver. He never locked down the discipline, so his paychecks would vanish into spending each and every month.

So one night when he was over for dinner, I grabbed his phone and set up an automated monthly transfer. On the 1st of every month, it moved $200 from his account into mine. The plan was for me to hold the money "out of sight and out of mind," so it could pile up.

It worked brilliantly. After a full year, I was holding $2,400 of his money. It was forced savings he never would have built on his own.

Here's the thing: my brother isn't unusual. Only 39% of Americans have a separate emergency savings account, according to Motley Fool Money research.

Most people aren't bad with money. They just need a little nudge and some type of automatic system to help encourage more savings.

Here are my favorite savings accounts that have tools to help.

1. SoFi® splits your savings into goal buckets

SoFi Checking and Savings (Member FDIC) is a hybrid account where checking and savings live in one place -- and both earn interest.

Its Vaults feature lets you split one balance into separate buckets, like an emergency fund, a vacation, or a car repair fund. You can also turn on round-ups and automatic transfers, so money slides into savings before you're tempted to touch it.

Setting up direct deposit unlocks its top annual percentage yield (APY) and gets you access to your paycheck up to two days early. SoFi Checking and Savings (Member FDIC) earned our award for Best Online Savings Account for 2026. It's best for savers who want banking, saving, and goal tracking all living in one clean app.

SoFi Checking and Savings
Open Account for SoFi Checking and Savings

On SoFi's Secure Website.

Member FDIC.

Rates as of

SoFi Checking and Savings

Open Account for SoFi Checking and Savings

On SoFi's Secure Website.

Member FDIC.
4.90/5 Circle with letter I in it. Our ratings are based on a 5 star scale. 5 stars equals Best. 4 stars equals Excellent. 3 stars equals Good. 2 stars equals Fair. 1 star equals Poor. We want your money to work harder for you. Which is why our ratings are biased toward offers that deliver versatility while cutting out-of-pocket costs.
 = Best
= Excellent
= Good
= Fair
= Poor
4.90/5 Circle with letter I in it. Our ratings are based on a 5 star scale. 5 stars equals Best. 4 stars equals Excellent. 3 stars equals Good. 2 stars equals Fair. 1 star equals Poor. We want your money to work harder for you. Which is why our ratings are biased toward offers that deliver versatility while cutting out-of-pocket costs.
 = Best
= Excellent
= Good
= Fair
= Poor
Open Account for SoFi Checking and Savings

On SoFi's Secure Website.

Limited-time offer:
Earn $50 or $400 and +0.90% Boost on Savings APY with direct deposit. Terms apply. Circle with letter I in it.

Earn up to 4.00% Annual Percentage Yield (APY) on one SoFi Savings account with a 0.90% APY Boost (added to the 3.10% APY as of 5/28/26) for up to 6 months. Open your first SoFi Checking and Savings account and receive eligible direct deposits OR qualifying deposits of $5,000 every 31 days by 12/31/26. Rates are variable, subject to change. Terms apply at sofi.com/banking#4. SoFi Bank, N.A. Member FDIC.
APY
up to 4.00% Rate info Circle with letter I in it. Earn up to 4.00% Annual Percentage Yield (APY) on one SoFi Savings account with a 0.90% APY Boost (added to the 3.10% APY as of 5/28/26) for up to 6 months. Open your first SoFi Checking and Savings account and receive eligible direct deposits OR qualifying deposits of $5,000 every 31 days by 12/31/26. Rates are variable, subject to change. Terms apply at sofi.com/banking#4. SoFi Bank, N.A. Member FDIC.
Min. To Earn APY
$0
  • Competitive APY on both Savings and Checking
  • No monthly account fee
  • Welcome bonus up to $400 (direct deposit required)
  • ATM access
  • Unlimited number of external transfers (up to daily transaction limits)
  • FDIC insured (up to $3M with opt-in to SoFi Insured Deposit Program)
  • Early access to direct deposits
  • Tools to help you track savings goals
  • Combo account only; no stand-alone savings or checking
  • Maximum Savings APY requires direct deposit
  • No branch access; online only
  • Overdraft protection requires monthly direct deposit minimum

For those who plan to set up direct deposit with their new account, we think SoFi Checking and Savings (Member FDIC) is hard to beat. Not only does this savings account offer a strong APY, but the linked checking account earns an above-average rate, too -- which is a rare perk. Plus, new customers earn a bonus of $50 or $400 with eligible direct deposit. Frankly, it's the kind of combo that could make it worthwhile to switch banking relationships.

Open a SoFi Checking and Savings Account

Read Full Review

2. Happen Bank pays its top rate for one simple monthly transfer

Happen Bank LevelUp Savings keeps things really simple, and it's my personal favorite right now. It also earned our award for Best High-Yield Savings Account for 2026.

The reason I love it: you just need at least $250 in total deposits each month to unlock the savings rate of 4.00% APY.

This is where I keep my own emergency fund right now. I move $250 in from my Chase checking account every month, and that single transfer keeps the top rate switched on. It also forces me to save monthly and grow my balance.

There are no monthly fees and no minimum to open, and you can add an ATM card for quick access. It's best for savers who don't have steady direct deposit but can commit to moving a set amount in themselves.

SoFi Checking and Savings
Open Account for SoFi Checking and Savings

On SoFi's Secure Website.

Member FDIC.

Rates as of
Award Icon 2026 Award Winner

Happen Bank LevelUp Savings

Open Account for Happen Bank LevelUp Savings

On Happen Bank's Secure Website.

Member FDIC.
4.70/5 Circle with letter I in it. Our ratings are based on a 5 star scale. 5 stars equals Best. 4 stars equals Excellent. 3 stars equals Good. 2 stars equals Fair. 1 star equals Poor. We want your money to work harder for you. Which is why our ratings are biased toward offers that deliver versatility while cutting out-of-pocket costs.
 = Best
= Excellent
= Good
= Fair
= Poor
4.70/5 Circle with letter I in it. Our ratings are based on a 5 star scale. 5 stars equals Best. 4 stars equals Excellent. 3 stars equals Good. 2 stars equals Fair. 1 star equals Poor. We want your money to work harder for you. Which is why our ratings are biased toward offers that deliver versatility while cutting out-of-pocket costs.
 = Best
= Excellent
= Good
= Fair
= Poor
Open Account for Happen Bank LevelUp Savings

On Happen Bank's Secure Website.

APY
4.00% APY with $250+ in monthly deposits Rate info Circle with letter I in it. *LevelUp Rate of 4.00% APY applied to full balance with $250+ in deposits in Evaluation Period. Otherwise, accounts earn Standard Rate of 3.00% APY. LevelUp Rate applies to first two statement cycles. Rates variable & subject to change at any time. See terms: https://www.happen.com/legal/deposits/levelup-savings-t-and-cs
Min. To Earn APY
N/A
  • Competitive APY
  • No fees
  • Easy ATM access
  • Unlimited number of external transfers (up to daily transaction limits)
  • Requires you to make monthly deposits to earn the best APY
  • ACH outbound transfers limited to $10,000 per day for some accounts
  • No branch access; online only

The Happen Bank LevelUp Savings account has a lot to offer. At the top of the list is its high APY, though you must deposit monthly to earn the best rate. Next is zero account fees, a strong and straightforward perk. Finally, you get a free ATM card, which you can use to withdraw from thousands of ATMs nationwide. Interested? You can open an account with $0.

Open a Happen Bank LevelUp Savings Account

https://www.happen.com/legal/deposits/levelup-savings-t-and-cs

Read Full Review

3. Ally finds spare cash and moves it to savings for you

Ally Bank Savings is built for savers who need the account to do the thinking. Its standout Surprise Savings tool links to your checking account, even one at another bank. It scans your spending and moves any safe-to-save money into savings for you.

You can also set up recurring transfers and split your balance into up to 30 buckets for goals like a vacation, a down payment, or car repairs. There are no monthly fees and no minimum to open.

Ally's round-ups feature only works if you open an Ally checking account too. It's best for savers who want a checking and savings combo app that spots extra money and saves it without waiting on them to decide.

SoFi Checking and Savings
Open Account for SoFi Checking and Savings

On SoFi's Secure Website.

Member FDIC.

Rates as of

Ally Bank Savings

Read Review
Member FDIC.
4.80/5 Circle with letter I in it. Our ratings are based on a 5 star scale. 5 stars equals Best. 4 stars equals Excellent. 3 stars equals Good. 2 stars equals Fair. 1 star equals Poor. We want your money to work harder for you. Which is why our ratings are biased toward offers that deliver versatility while cutting out-of-pocket costs.
 = Best
= Excellent
= Good
= Fair
= Poor
4.80/5 Circle with letter I in it. Our ratings are based on a 5 star scale. 5 stars equals Best. 4 stars equals Excellent. 3 stars equals Good. 2 stars equals Fair. 1 star equals Poor. We want your money to work harder for you. Which is why our ratings are biased toward offers that deliver versatility while cutting out-of-pocket costs.
 = Best
= Excellent
= Good
= Fair
= Poor
Read Review
APY
3.00%
Min. To Earn APY
$0
  • Competitive APY
  • No monthly maintenance fees
  • Saving buckets to separate savings by goals
  • No minimum balance requirements
  • No local branches
  • No cash deposits

The Ally Bank Savings Account features a competitive APY on all balances, with no fees or minimums. Customers also have access to several tools like savings buckets, recurring transfers, and roundups to maximize savings opportunities.

Pick the account that removes the decision for you

The trick that saved my brother $2,400 in a year wasn't willpower. It was removing the manual decision to save each month.

Each of these accounts does the same job in its own way. No matter the account you choose, setting up auto-transfers (or direct deposit) that unlock a high APY helps you naturally save more.

And keeping that account at a completely separate bank from your usual spending account helps too! Out of sight, out of mind.

To weigh these against every option we track, browse the best high-yield savings accounts of 2026 and start building your cushion this month.

Our Research Expert

Joel O'Leary
Joel O'Leary icon-button-linkedin-2x

Joel O’Leary is a full-time Personal Finance Writer at Motley Fool Money, covering credit cards, bank accounts, investing, mortgages, and other personal finance topics. Joel has been writing about personal finance since 2018, previously leading editorial content for the How To Money podcast and serving as a resident writer at Budgets Are Sexy. He bought his first rental property at age 18, funding the down payment with savings from his high school job at McDonald’s -- a testament to his lifelong passion for smart money decisions. His work aims to make personal finance accessible and actionable for everyday readers. When he’s not writing, Joel enjoys surfing and spending time with his family.