The 3 Best Savings Accounts for Your Grandma

Last year, I helped a friend open her very first high-yield savings account. It went so well that she called me again last week -- this time about her grandma!

Grandma's coming over next week, and I'm setting her up with a new savings account. Right now all her money is with Wells Fargo, earning a microscopic 0.01% APY. She's sitting on about $80,000 in cash in checking and savings (which is basically her spending money for the year, separate from her investments).

That's a big pile of cash earning about $8 a year in interest.

The account I'm moving her to earns 3.75% APY. It'll bump up her interest earnings to $3,000 a year -- with the exact same safety and liquidity she has now.