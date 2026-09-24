The 3 Best Savings Accounts for Your Grandma
Last year, I helped a friend open her very first high-yield savings account. It went so well that she called me again last week -- this time about her grandma!
Grandma's coming over next week, and I'm setting her up with a new savings account. Right now all her money is with Wells Fargo, earning a microscopic 0.01% APY. She's sitting on about $80,000 in cash in checking and savings (which is basically her spending money for the year, separate from her investments).
That's a big pile of cash earning about $8 a year in interest.
The account I'm moving her to earns 3.75% APY. It'll bump up her interest earnings to $3,000 a year -- with the exact same safety and liquidity she has now.
|Where the Cash Sits
|APY
|Yearly Interest on $80,000
|Grandma's current bank
|0.01%
|~$8
|National average savings
|0.37%
|~$296
|A top high-yield account
|3.75%
|~$3,000
Here are three top savings accounts perfect for older folks -- trustworthy names, no monthly fees, and no weird tricks to unlock the rate.
1. American Express® High Yield Savings Account: a name people already trust
When most people hear "American Express" they think of credit card products. But there's a whole banking arm, and the savings account pays a great annual percentage yield (APY).
The American Express® High Yield Savings Account is about as simple and trusted as it gets. It pays 3.10%¹ APY (as of ), with no minimum balance to open and no monthly fees².
There are no direct deposit rules and no hoops to jump through. If grandma already keeps an Amex card in her purse, she can manage it all from the same login.
Who it's best for: Anyone who wants a household name and zero fuss.
American Express® High Yield Savings Account
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- Competitive APY
- No monthly account fee²
- Comfort of a well-known brand and reputation
- Unlimited number of external transfers (up to daily transaction limits)⁴
- 24/7 customer support
- FDIC insured
- No ATM access
- No branch access; online only
- No cash deposits
American Express High Yield Savings may not have the highest APY on our list, but it still offers a rate that is above the national average and requires no minimum deposit to open for the APY they offer². It's a good fit for those who want to save at a competitive rate while avoiding withdrawal limits or minimum balance requirements.
Open an American Express® High Yield Savings Account Account
¹The Annual Percentage Yield (APY) as advertised is accurate as of . Interest rate and APY are subject to change at any time without notice before and after a High Yield Savings Account is opened. Interest Rate and APY of a Certificate of Deposit account is fixed once the account is funded.
²There is no minimum balance required to open your Account, to avoid being charged a fee, or to obtain the Annual Percentage Yield (APY) disclosed to you.
³iOS and Android only. See app store listings for operating system info.
⁴For purposes of transferring funds to or from an external bank, business days are Monday through Friday, excluding federal holidays. Transfers can be initiated 24/7 via the website or phone, but any transfers initiated after 7:00 PM Eastern Time or on non-business days will begin processing on the next business day. Funds deposited into your account may be subject to holds. See the Funds Availability section of your Consumer Deposit Account Agreement and Savings Schedules for more information.
2. Barclays Tiered Savings: one simple rate, plus a cash bonus
Barclays is also a large, trusted name in banking. Beyond savings accounts, it offers online CDs which could work for locking in rates on short-term cash grandma won't touch.
The Barclays Tiered Savings account is really simple -- every balance under $250,000 earns the same strong 3.50% APY (balances above that earn 3.65%). There's no minimum to open and no monthly maintenance fees.
Right now, new customers who move in at least $25,000 can also snag a $200 bonus (terms apply). Not a bad little head start!
Who it's best for: Savers who want simple terms, access to CDs, and a nice bonus for a larger starting deposit.
Barclays Tiered Savings
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To earn a $200 bonus, new customers can open a savings account; deposit $25,000 or more within 30 days; and maintain at least that balance for 120 consecutive days. The bonus will be credited to your account within 60 days of meeting these requirements. Offer ends Oct. 31, 2026. Terms apply.
- Competitive APY
- No monthly account fee
- Unlimited number of external transfers (up to daily transaction limits)
- FDIC insured
- No minimum deposit to open an account
- Balance requirement for maximum APY
- No ATM access
- No wire transfers (inbound or outbound)
- No branch access; online only
Barclays Tiered Savings rewards savers with a tiered APY structure, offering higher rates as your balance grows. No monthly fees and no minimum balance to open mean it's accessible to everyone, while unlimited transfers and withdrawals let you manage your savings your way.
3. CIT Platinum Savings: a bigger rate for bigger balances
CIT Platinum Savings pays one of the higher standard rates here -- 3.75% APY, as long as the balance stays at $5,000 or more. That's the only catch. If grandma's balance ever drops below that, this account isn't worth it.
It takes just $100 to open and charges no monthly fee. New savers can lock in an even higher APY of up to 4.10%* for the first six months with promo code CITBoost at sign-up, which then reverts to the standard 3.75%.
Who it's best for: Savers with a healthy balance who want the top rate on the list.
CIT Platinum Savings
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With the 6 month Boost limited-time offer, you earn 4.10%* APY on balances over $5,000 (balances less than $5,000 earn 0.60%* APY). After the boost is complete you will continue to earn standard rates -- 3.75% APY for balances over $5,000 (balances less than $5,000 earn 0.25% APY). The minimum to open a Platinum Savings account is $100. Member FDIC. No monthly service fees.
- Competitive APY
- No account opening or maintenance fees
- Unlimited number of external transfers (up to daily transaction limits)
- FDIC insured
- Interest compounds daily so your money can grow a bit faster
- Balance requirement for maximum APY
- No branch access; online only
CIT Platinum Savings is a no-frills high-interest savings account that offers one of the highest APYs we've found available today -- as long as you can maintain a $5,000 minimum balance. Plus, customers can make an unlimited number of transfers and withdrawals each month (many savings accounts have monthly limits).
Platinum Savings is a tiered interest rate account. Interest is paid on the entire account balance based on the interest rate and APY in effect that day for the balance tier associated with the end-of-day account balance. APYs — Annual Percentage Yields are accurate as of July 1, 2026: 0.25% APY on balances of $0.01 to $4,999.99; 3.75% APY on balances of $5,000.00 or more. Interest Rates for the Platinum Savings account are variable and may change at any time without notice. The minimum to open a Platinum Savings account is $100.
Based on comparison to the national average Annual Percentage Yield (APY) on savings accounts as published in the FDIC National Rates and Rate Caps, accurate as of February 17, 2026.
* Platinum Savings APY Boost Promotion Terms and Conditions
This is a limited time offer available to New and Existing customers who meet the Platinum Savings APY Boost promotion criteria.
Accounts enrolled in the Platinum Savings Annual Percentage Yield (APY) Boost promotion will receive a 0.35% APY boost on the Platinum Savings current standard APY tiers for 6 months following the opening of a new account or when an existing Platinum Savings account is enrolled in the promotion. The Platinum Savings APY boost will be applied on account balances up to $9,999,999.00. Account balances above $9,999,999.00 will earn the standard APY. If the standard-published APY should change during the promotion period, the APY boost will move with it, offering an account APY above the standard rate.
The Promotion begins on February 13, 2026, and ends October 31, 2026. Customers enrolled in the promotion prior to the end date will receive the APY boost for the 6- month period outlined in the terms and conditions.
The promotion can end at any time without notice.
CIT General Disclosure
For complete list of account details and fees, see our Personal Account disclosures.
The best part isn't even the interest
Setting up an account only takes about 10 minutes (but let's be honest, it'll probably take you two to three hours to teach grandma how to use the app and log in).
Secretly, that's my favorite part. I get coffee with my elders, help them learn new stuff, and stop big banks from ripping them off. The lady I'm helping next week will earn an extra $3,000+ with this move.
Compare the whole field of best high-yield savings accounts to see which ones suit you and any of your family's money.
Our Research Expert
Motley Fool Stock DisclosuresWells Fargo is an advertising partner of Motley Fool Money. American Express is an advertising partner of Motley Fool Money. Joel O'Leary has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends American Express. The Motley Fool recommends Barclays Plc. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.