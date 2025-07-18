The 3 Biggest Mistakes You Can Make When Investing in CDs

Certificates of deposit (CDs) are a smart, safe way to earn interest on your savings, offering guaranteed returns with FDIC insurance up to $250,000.

But even though CDs are low-risk, there are a few ways you can trip up. Choosing the wrong product or ignoring the fine print can limit your returns or tie up your money when you need it most.

Here are three of the biggest mistakes to avoid when investing in CDs.

1. Not shopping around for the best rate

Many people pick a CD from their primary bank without comparing options. That can be a costly mistake.

Let's say you invest $10,000 in a 3-year CD:

At the current national average of 1.34% APY, you'd earn about $407 in interest.

With a 4.00% APY, you'd earn around $1,248.

That's over three times more interest just for checking all your options.

To avoid this mistake, take time to compare CD rates across multiple banks and credit unions. Online banks often offer higher yields than traditional ones, and many promote limited-time offers with boosted rates.