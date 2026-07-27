The 3 Most Trusted Banks for Your Savings in 2026, Ranked

Published on July 27, 2026

Joel O'Leary

By: Joel O'Leary

Full-Time Personal Finance Writer

Many or all of the products here are from our partners that compensate us. It’s how we make money. But our editorial integrity ensures that our product ratings are not influenced by compensation. APY = Annual Percentage Yield.

The three most trusted banks for your savings in 2026 are American Express National Bank (Member FDIC), Synchrony Bank, and Capital One. Each one is a household name, FDIC insured, and pays a rate far above the national average. I'd park my own emergency fund at any of them.

Plenty of large, traditional banks earn your trust and then pay almost nothing on savings. These three earn the trust -- and more importantly -- the interest. Here's how they rank, and how to choose between them.

1. American Express National Bank (Member FDIC): top pick for beginners and existing Amex customers

American Express National Bank (Member FDIC) is the easiest place to start if you want a trusted name and a simple high-APY¹ savings account. Amex has built its reputation over more than 170 years, and its national bank arm holds the same standard.

The American Express® High Yield Savings Account charges no monthly fees², requires no minimum balance², and offers 24/7 support. Checking accounts are available to eligible customers who already hold an Amex savings account or Amex card.

Who it's best for: Beginners who want one trusted app³ and no learning curve. It also fits existing Amex customers who like keeping spending, saving, and rewards in one place. That combination is why it's an easy first account to open.

American Express® High Yield Savings Account
Open Account for American Express® High Yield Savings Account

On American Express's Secure Website.

American Express National Bank, Member FDIC.

Rates as of

American Express® High Yield Savings Account

Open Account for American Express® High Yield Savings Account

On American Express's Secure Website.

American Express National Bank, Member FDIC.
4.80/5 Circle with letter I in it. Our ratings are based on a 5 star scale. 5 stars equals Best. 4 stars equals Excellent. 3 stars equals Good. 2 stars equals Fair. 1 star equals Poor. We want your money to work harder for you. Which is why our ratings are biased toward offers that deliver versatility while cutting out-of-pocket costs.
 = Best
= Excellent
= Good
= Fair
= Poor
4.80/5 Circle with letter I in it. Our ratings are based on a 5 star scale. 5 stars equals Best. 4 stars equals Excellent. 3 stars equals Good. 2 stars equals Fair. 1 star equals Poor. We want your money to work harder for you. Which is why our ratings are biased toward offers that deliver versatility while cutting out-of-pocket costs.
 = Best
= Excellent
= Good
= Fair
= Poor
Open Account for American Express® High Yield Savings Account

On American Express's Secure Website.

APY
3.00%¹ Rate info Circle with letter I in it. 3.00%¹ annual percentage yield as of . Terms apply.
Min. To Earn APY
$0²
  • Competitive APY
  • No monthly account fee²
  • Comfort of a well-known brand and reputation
  • Unlimited number of external transfers (up to daily transaction limits)⁴
  • 24/7 customer support
  • FDIC insured
  • No ATM access
  • No branch access; online only
  • No cash deposits

American Express High Yield Savings may not have the highest APY on our list, but it still offers a rate that is above the national average and requires no minimum deposit to open for the APY they offer². It's a good fit for those who want to save at a competitive rate while avoiding withdrawal limits or minimum balance requirements.

Open an American Express® High Yield Savings Account Account

¹The Annual Percentage Yield (APY) as advertised is accurate as of . Interest rate and APY are subject to change at any time without notice before and after a High Yield Savings Account is opened. Interest Rate and APY of a Certificate of Deposit account is fixed once the account is funded.

²There is no minimum balance required to open your Account, to avoid being charged a fee, or to obtain the Annual Percentage Yield (APY) disclosed to you.

³iOS and Android only. See app store listings for operating system info.

⁴For purposes of transferring funds to or from an external bank, business days are Monday through Friday, excluding federal holidays. Transfers can be initiated 24/7 via the website or phone, but any transfers initiated after 7:00 PM Eastern Time or on non-business days will begin processing on the next business day. Funds deposited into your account may be subject to holds. See the Funds Availability section of your Consumer Deposit Account Agreement and Savings Schedules for more information.

Read Full Review

2. Synchrony Bank: top pick if you want savings and CDs under one roof

Synchrony Bank is the top pick if you want a high savings rate plus strong options for the rest of your cash. Its Synchrony Bank High Yield Savings account charges no monthly fees and needs no minimum balance. It even comes with an optional ATM card, which is rare for a savings account.

Synchrony Bank goes deeper than most online banks on everything except checking. It offers a money market account, IRA options, and one of the best CD lineups around, including no-penalty and bump-up CDs. That lineup earned Synchrony Bank our Best Bank or Credit Union for CDs award for 2026. It's a natural home for CD savers, and you can compare terms against the best CD rates.

Who it's best for: Savers who want to grow cash beyond a single savings account, and manage other savings products under a single roof. Synchrony Bank has no checking account and no branches, but it pairs a strong rate with account variety.

American Express® High Yield Savings Account
Open Account for American Express® High Yield Savings Account

On American Express's Secure Website.

American Express National Bank, Member FDIC.

Rates as of

Synchrony Bank High Yield Savings

Read Review
Member FDIC.
4.90/5 Circle with letter I in it. Our ratings are based on a 5 star scale. 5 stars equals Best. 4 stars equals Excellent. 3 stars equals Good. 2 stars equals Fair. 1 star equals Poor. We want your money to work harder for you. Which is why our ratings are biased toward offers that deliver versatility while cutting out-of-pocket costs.
 = Best
= Excellent
= Good
= Fair
= Poor
4.90/5 Circle with letter I in it. Our ratings are based on a 5 star scale. 5 stars equals Best. 4 stars equals Excellent. 3 stars equals Good. 2 stars equals Fair. 1 star equals Poor. We want your money to work harder for you. Which is why our ratings are biased toward offers that deliver versatility while cutting out-of-pocket costs.
 = Best
= Excellent
= Good
= Fair
= Poor
Read Review
APY
3.30%
Min. To Earn APY
$0
  • Competitive APY
  • No monthly account fee or minimum deposit
  • ATM access
  • ATM fee reimbursement
  • Member FDIC
  • No branch access; online only

The Synchrony Bank High Yield Savings account has no minimum deposit and offers one of the highest APYs on our radar. It not only provides an ATM card with access to your cash at tens of thousands of free ATMs, but Synchrony will even reimburse a certain amount of out-of-network ATM fees. With a top-rated app and no maintenance fees, the Synchrony High Yield Savings account could certainly be worth a look.

Annual Percentage Yield (APY) is subject to change at any time without notice. Offer applies to personal accounts only. Fees may reduce earnings. For High Yield Savings accounts, the rate may change after the account is opened. Visit synchrony.com/banking for current rates, terms and account requirements. Member FDIC.

3. Capital One: top pick for high rates and branch access

Capital One offers the tools and features of an online bank, but still maintains physical branches across the U.S. Its Capital One 360 Performance Savings account charges no fees and requires no minimum balance.

The Capital One 360 Checking account won our Best Checking Account Overall award for 2026, and Capital One won our Best Overall Bank award for 2026. You also get hundreds of branches and Capital One Cafes for in-person help.

I stopped into the Capital One Cafe in Santa Monica last year, and the service was excellent. That mix of strong online rates and walk-in support is rare.

Who it's best for: People who bank by phone but still want a branch within reach. This account is a no-brainer for existing Capital One credit card holders to earn a high APY on their cash.

American Express® High Yield Savings Account
Open Account for American Express® High Yield Savings Account

On American Express's Secure Website.

American Express National Bank, Member FDIC.

Rates as of
Award Icon 2026 Award Winner

Capital One 360 Performance Savings

Read Review
Member FDIC.
4.80/5 Circle with letter I in it. Our ratings are based on a 5 star scale. 5 stars equals Best. 4 stars equals Excellent. 3 stars equals Good. 2 stars equals Fair. 1 star equals Poor. We want your money to work harder for you. Which is why our ratings are biased toward offers that deliver versatility while cutting out-of-pocket costs.
 = Best
= Excellent
= Good
= Fair
= Poor
4.80/5 Circle with letter I in it. Our ratings are based on a 5 star scale. 5 stars equals Best. 4 stars equals Excellent. 3 stars equals Good. 2 stars equals Fair. 1 star equals Poor. We want your money to work harder for you. Which is why our ratings are biased toward offers that deliver versatility while cutting out-of-pocket costs.
 = Best
= Excellent
= Good
= Fair
= Poor
Read Review
APY
3.00% Rate info Circle with letter I in it. See Capital One website for most up-to-date rates. Advertised Annual Percentage Yield (APY) is variable and accurate as of Jun. 2, 2026. Rates are subject to change at any time before or after account opening. Capital One 360 Performance Savings: A rate of 3.00% Annual Percentage Yield (APY) applies to all account balances. Advertised rates are variable and effective as of 6/2/2026. Rates are subject to change at any time before or after account opening. The 360 Performance Savings account has no monthly cycle service charge and no minimum balance required to open or maintain the account.
Min. To Earn APY
$0
  • Competitive APY
  • No monthly account fee
  • Comfort of a well-known brand and reputation
  • Branch access (if you live near one)
  • 24/7 customer support
  • FDIC insured
  • No ATM access

Capital One 360 Performance Savings checks all the boxes we look for in a high-yield savings account. It even offers branch locations and Capital One Cafes where customers can seek in-person support (if you live near one). This makes it a great fit when you want to reap the rewards of online banking but aren't quite ready to cut ties with brick-and-mortar banks.

Open a Capital One 360 Performance Savings Account

What makes a bank trustworthy with your savings

A trustworthy bank protects your money with FDIC insurance, a competitive rate, and an honest fee structure. FDIC coverage protects up to $250,000 per depositor, per bank, in each ownership category. If a bank ever failed, your insured cash would still be waiting for you.

A trusted name means little if the rate is an insult. The national average savings account rate sits at just 0.38%, according to Motley Fool Money research. All three banks here pay well above that.

Security seals the deal. I look for encryption, app-based login codes, fingerprint or face sign-in, and instant fraud alerts. All three of these banks check those boxes and charge no monthly fees.

Put your cash where trust meets a real APY

You don't have to choose between a bank you trust and a rate worth earning. American Express National Bank (Member FDIC), Synchrony Bank, and Capital One give you both, with FDIC protection and no monthly fees.

I moved my savings to a high-yield account years ago and never looked back. The hardest part is the first 10 minutes it takes to open one.

See our picks for the best high-yield savings accounts of 2026 and open your account today.

FAQs

  • Yes, there's no limit on how many bank accounts you can have. Opening savings at more than one bank can be a smart move if you're trying to spread a large balance and expand FDIC insurance coverage.

  • Online banks are as safe as traditional banks when they carry FDIC insurance. Most online banks add encryption, two-factor authentication, and fraud monitoring on top.

  • ACH transfers from an online savings account to a linked checking account usually take one to three business days. Some banks offer same-day or instant transfers within their own accounts. Others offer wire transfers (for a fee) or even debit card access to savings.

Our Research Expert

Joel O'Leary
Joel O'Leary icon-button-linkedin-2x

Joel O’Leary is a full-time Personal Finance Writer at Motley Fool Money, covering credit cards, bank accounts, investing, mortgages, and other personal finance topics. Joel has been writing about personal finance since 2018, previously leading editorial content for the How To Money podcast and serving as a resident writer at Budgets Are Sexy. He bought his first rental property at age 18, funding the down payment with savings from his high school job at McDonald’s -- a testament to his lifelong passion for smart money decisions. His work aims to make personal finance accessible and actionable for everyday readers. When he’s not writing, Joel enjoys surfing and spending time with his family.