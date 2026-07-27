The 3 Most Trusted Banks for Your Savings in 2026, Ranked
The three most trusted banks for your savings in 2026 are American Express National Bank (Member FDIC), Synchrony Bank, and Capital One. Each one is a household name, FDIC insured, and pays a rate far above the national average. I'd park my own emergency fund at any of them.
Plenty of large, traditional banks earn your trust and then pay almost nothing on savings. These three earn the trust -- and more importantly -- the interest. Here's how they rank, and how to choose between them.
1. American Express National Bank (Member FDIC): top pick for beginners and existing Amex customers
American Express National Bank (Member FDIC) is the easiest place to start if you want a trusted name and a simple high-APY¹ savings account. Amex has built its reputation over more than 170 years, and its national bank arm holds the same standard.
The American Express® High Yield Savings Account charges no monthly fees², requires no minimum balance², and offers 24/7 support. Checking accounts are available to eligible customers who already hold an Amex savings account or Amex card.
Who it's best for: Beginners who want one trusted app³ and no learning curve. It also fits existing Amex customers who like keeping spending, saving, and rewards in one place. That combination is why it's an easy first account to open.
American Express® High Yield Savings Account
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= Excellent
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= Best
= Excellent
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- Competitive APY
- No monthly account fee²
- Comfort of a well-known brand and reputation
- Unlimited number of external transfers (up to daily transaction limits)⁴
- 24/7 customer support
- FDIC insured
- No ATM access
- No branch access; online only
- No cash deposits
American Express High Yield Savings may not have the highest APY on our list, but it still offers a rate that is above the national average and requires no minimum deposit to open for the APY they offer². It's a good fit for those who want to save at a competitive rate while avoiding withdrawal limits or minimum balance requirements.
Open an American Express® High Yield Savings Account Account
¹The Annual Percentage Yield (APY) as advertised is accurate as of . Interest rate and APY are subject to change at any time without notice before and after a High Yield Savings Account is opened. Interest Rate and APY of a Certificate of Deposit account is fixed once the account is funded.
²There is no minimum balance required to open your Account, to avoid being charged a fee, or to obtain the Annual Percentage Yield (APY) disclosed to you.
³iOS and Android only. See app store listings for operating system info.
⁴For purposes of transferring funds to or from an external bank, business days are Monday through Friday, excluding federal holidays. Transfers can be initiated 24/7 via the website or phone, but any transfers initiated after 7:00 PM Eastern Time or on non-business days will begin processing on the next business day. Funds deposited into your account may be subject to holds. See the Funds Availability section of your Consumer Deposit Account Agreement and Savings Schedules for more information.
2. Synchrony Bank: top pick if you want savings and CDs under one roof
Synchrony Bank is the top pick if you want a high savings rate plus strong options for the rest of your cash. Its Synchrony Bank High Yield Savings account charges no monthly fees and needs no minimum balance. It even comes with an optional ATM card, which is rare for a savings account.
Synchrony Bank goes deeper than most online banks on everything except checking. It offers a money market account, IRA options, and one of the best CD lineups around, including no-penalty and bump-up CDs. That lineup earned Synchrony Bank our Best Bank or Credit Union for CDs award for 2026. It's a natural home for CD savers, and you can compare terms against the best CD rates.
Who it's best for: Savers who want to grow cash beyond a single savings account, and manage other savings products under a single roof. Synchrony Bank has no checking account and no branches, but it pairs a strong rate with account variety.
Synchrony Bank High Yield Savings
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= Excellent
= Good
= Fair
= Poor
= Best
= Excellent
= Good
= Fair
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- Competitive APY
- No monthly account fee or minimum deposit
- ATM access
- ATM fee reimbursement
- Member FDIC
- No branch access; online only
The Synchrony Bank High Yield Savings account has no minimum deposit and offers one of the highest APYs on our radar. It not only provides an ATM card with access to your cash at tens of thousands of free ATMs, but Synchrony will even reimburse a certain amount of out-of-network ATM fees. With a top-rated app and no maintenance fees, the Synchrony High Yield Savings account could certainly be worth a look.
Annual Percentage Yield (APY) is subject to change at any time without notice. Offer applies to personal accounts only. Fees may reduce earnings. For High Yield Savings accounts, the rate may change after the account is opened. Visit synchrony.com/banking for current rates, terms and account requirements. Member FDIC.
3. Capital One: top pick for high rates and branch access
Capital One offers the tools and features of an online bank, but still maintains physical branches across the U.S. Its Capital One 360 Performance Savings account charges no fees and requires no minimum balance.
The Capital One 360 Checking account won our Best Checking Account Overall award for 2026, and Capital One won our Best Overall Bank award for 2026. You also get hundreds of branches and Capital One Cafes for in-person help.
I stopped into the Capital One Cafe in Santa Monica last year, and the service was excellent. That mix of strong online rates and walk-in support is rare.
Who it's best for: People who bank by phone but still want a branch within reach. This account is a no-brainer for existing Capital One credit card holders to earn a high APY on their cash.
Capital One 360 Performance Savings
= Best
= Excellent
= Good
= Fair
= Poor
= Best
= Excellent
= Good
= Fair
= Poor
- Competitive APY
- No monthly account fee
- Comfort of a well-known brand and reputation
- Branch access (if you live near one)
- 24/7 customer support
- FDIC insured
- No ATM access
Capital One 360 Performance Savings checks all the boxes we look for in a high-yield savings account. It even offers branch locations and Capital One Cafes where customers can seek in-person support (if you live near one). This makes it a great fit when you want to reap the rewards of online banking but aren't quite ready to cut ties with brick-and-mortar banks.
What makes a bank trustworthy with your savings
A trustworthy bank protects your money with FDIC insurance, a competitive rate, and an honest fee structure. FDIC coverage protects up to $250,000 per depositor, per bank, in each ownership category. If a bank ever failed, your insured cash would still be waiting for you.
A trusted name means little if the rate is an insult. The national average savings account rate sits at just 0.38%, according to Motley Fool Money research. All three banks here pay well above that.
Security seals the deal. I look for encryption, app-based login codes, fingerprint or face sign-in, and instant fraud alerts. All three of these banks check those boxes and charge no monthly fees.
Put your cash where trust meets a real APY
You don't have to choose between a bank you trust and a rate worth earning. American Express National Bank (Member FDIC), Synchrony Bank, and Capital One give you both, with FDIC protection and no monthly fees.
I moved my savings to a high-yield account years ago and never looked back. The hardest part is the first 10 minutes it takes to open one.
See our picks for the best high-yield savings accounts of 2026 and open your account today.
FAQs
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Yes, there's no limit on how many bank accounts you can have. Opening savings at more than one bank can be a smart move if you're trying to spread a large balance and expand FDIC insurance coverage.
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Online banks are as safe as traditional banks when they carry FDIC insurance. Most online banks add encryption, two-factor authentication, and fraud monitoring on top.
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ACH transfers from an online savings account to a linked checking account usually take one to three business days. Some banks offer same-day or instant transfers within their own accounts. Others offer wire transfers (for a fee) or even debit card access to savings.
Our Research Expert
Motley Fool Stock DisclosuresSynchrony Financial is an advertising partner of Motley Fool Money. American Express is an advertising partner of Motley Fool Money. Joel O'Leary has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends American Express. The Motley Fool recommends Capital One Financial. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.