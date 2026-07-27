The 3 Most Trusted Banks for Your Savings in 2026, Ranked

The three most trusted banks for your savings in 2026 are American Express National Bank (Member FDIC), Synchrony Bank, and Capital One. Each one is a household name, FDIC insured, and pays a rate far above the national average. I'd park my own emergency fund at any of them.

Plenty of large, traditional banks earn your trust and then pay almost nothing on savings. These three earn the trust -- and more importantly -- the interest. Here's how they rank, and how to choose between them.

1. American Express National Bank (Member FDIC): top pick for beginners and existing Amex customers

American Express National Bank (Member FDIC) is the easiest place to start if you want a trusted name and a simple high-APY¹ savings account. Amex has built its reputation over more than 170 years, and its national bank arm holds the same standard.

The American Express® High Yield Savings Account charges no monthly fees², requires no minimum balance², and offers 24/7 support. Checking accounts are available to eligible customers who already hold an Amex savings account or Amex card.

Who it's best for: Beginners who want one trusted app³ and no learning curve. It also fits existing Amex customers who like keeping spending, saving, and rewards in one place. That combination is why it's an easy first account to open.