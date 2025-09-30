The 3 Safest Places to Park Your Cash in September 2025

Want a better way to protect your money?

With so many ways to save and invest, it can be hard to know where to put your cash. Maybe you aren't even looking for a lucrative return -- you just want a place where your money can grow steadily, and stay safe as it does.

The good news is that there are tons of low-risk ways to protect your money while still earning a decent return. Here are three reliable options.

1. High-yield savings accounts (HYSAs)

If you want to keep full access to your cash while still earning solid interest, a high-yield savings account is a great starting point.

Many top online banks now offer HYSAs with rates around 3.90% APY. Key benefits to look for include:

FDIC insurance up to $250,000 per account, just like traditional banks

No monthly fees

Little or no minimum balance requirements

Because of their flexibility, HYSAs are ideal for immediate cash needs. Whether it's your emergency fund or other short-term savings, your money can stay accessible while still earning a solid amount in interest.

Ready to earn more on your savings? Check out our favorite high-yield savings accounts available today.

2. Certificates of deposit (CDs)

CDs offer steady, predictable returns, allowing you to deposit money for a set amount of time in exchange for a guaranteed return. That's especially valuable if you want to protect your savings from market swings.

Top CD rates are also hovering in the 3.90% range, meaning you can guarantee a strong return today just by locking up your money.

Want to hedge your bets even more? Consider setting up a CD ladder -- splitting your money across CDs of different term lengths. For example, if you have $20,000 to save, you could put $5,000 in four CDs of three, six, nine, and 12 months.

With a CD ladder, part of your money becomes available at regular intervals while the other CDs keep earning. Then you can either use the earnings as needed or reinvest them to keep the ladder going.

Explore all of our favorite CDs and build a smarter savings strategy today.

3. Low-cost index ETFs: Simple, diversified growth

Looking for steady long-term growth? Index exchange-traded funds (ETFs) remain a great choice for hands-off investors. These funds track broad market indexes, like the S&P 500 or the total U.S. stock market.

Because they're so diversified, you'll get reliable long-term returns -- instead of trying to pick winners, you're buying hundreds or thousands of stocks at once.

Total-market and S&P 500 index funds are widely used, with low fees and strong historical performance. They're a great pick for anyone who wants a simple, effective investment.

Ready to start investing today? Check out our list of top brokerages to find the one that's right for you.