The 3 Smartest Ways to Withdraw $10,000+ From the Bank

Withdrawing a five-figure sum from the bank isn't unusual. There are plenty of good reasons to do it -- maybe you're buying a house or a car (or a boat, or)...

Taking the money out in cash is feasible. But the truth is it's often the hardest -- and riskiest -- way to do it.

Here's what to know about withdrawing big sums in cash, plus three smarter ways to move your money today.

Why cash is a bad option

Big cash withdrawals can create a hassle for a few different reasons:

A teller might ask questions or request ID

There's a risk of theft

If that much cash isn't available, you'll need to give advance notice or come back later

The transaction will be reported to the government

That last one might be news to you, but it's true. Under federal law, banks must file a Currency Transaction Report (CTR) for cash transactions over $10,000 with the Financial Crimes Enforcement Network (FinCEN), a bureau of the U.S. Department of the Treasury. That's to help detect fraud and money laundering.

This report includes basic details like your name, account information, and the amount withdrawn. It's totally routine, and doesn't mean you did anything wrong.

For all the above reasons, though, there are some better ways to move money these days than cash. Here are three of them.

1. ACH transfer: Best for most people

An Automatic Clearing House (ACH) transfer is one of the easiest ways to move big amounts between accounts. They run through the U.S. banking network and are commonly used for direct deposit, paying bills, account transfers, and more.

They're also usually free and go through in one to two business days.

If you want a safe, free way to move big amounts, an ACH transfer is probably the way to go.

2. Wire transfer: Best for speed + safety

If you need money moved quickly -- like the same day -- you might think cash is the only way to go. But if you want a nice combo of speed and safety, consider a wire transfer.

Wire transfers send funds directly from one bank to another through secure banking networks. They usually go through the same day or the next day, and have super high transfer limits. They're commonly used for big purchases like a down payment on a home or car.

The downside: Cost. Domestic wires can cost upwards of $35, with international transfers costing even more.

Still, if you're moving $10,000 or more and need the money quickly, this is often the simplest solution.

3. Cashier's check: Best if you want an in-person option

A cashier's check is a smart way to move large sums without carrying cash, but still want (or need) an in-person option. Here's how they work:

The bank withdraws the money from your account

The bank guarantees a check for that amount and gives it to you

The recipient can deposit it like a normal check

Cashier's checks are also widely accepted for big purchases, although there's a small fee here as well (usually $10-$15).

Still, for any in-person purchase, odds are a cashier's check is much safer than a duffel bag full of cash.

Which option is right for you?

Withdrawing $10,000 in cash isn't at all unusual. But it's rarely the smartest way to move money.

In most situations, these options are easier, safer, or both:

ACH transfers for most big moves

for most big moves Wire transfers when speed matters

when speed matters Cashier's checks for an in-person option

Cash withdrawals still have their place. But for five-figure transactions, modern banking tools can make moving money much simpler.

