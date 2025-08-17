The 3 Types of Money I Keep in My High-Yield Savings Account (and 2 I Don't)

I've always thought of a high-yield savings account (HYSA) like a really talented point guard -- it scores major points for my money game, but it's not the only player on the team.

HYSAs are clutch for racking up solid interest (mine currently pays 4.00% APY) and helping with short-term savings goals. But they're not built for long-term investing or day-to-day spending.

That's why I only keep specific types of money in mine.

What I keep in my HYSA

1. My emergency fund

This is priority number one for me. I keep about six months' worth of living expenses in my HYSA as an emergency cash buffer. It's around $25,000 at the moment.

Since I'm earning 4.00% APY, this account generates about $1,000 in interest each year. Woot woot!

And because it's FDIC-insured up to $250,000, it's super safe and I never have to worry about the risk of losing any money.

2. Short-term savings goals

If I'm saving for something big in the next year or two (like a vacation, home renos, or new car) that cash lives in my HYSA.

For example, I'm planning a family trip to Australia soon. Putting money aside into my HYSA means it's out of my checking account (where I might accidentally spend it), and also earning a decent interest rate.

3. Money "in between" investments

Sometimes I sell an investment or get a big cash influx, but I'm not ready to reinvest right away. In fact, right now I'm about to sell my last physical rental property and haven't quite decided where I'm going to reinvest the proceeds.

That's when my HYSA acts as a holding pen. Even if it's only for a short time, the interest really adds up. For example, keeping $50,000 in an HYSA earning 4.00% APY just for 45 days will earn ~$246 interest.