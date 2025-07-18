The 4 Safest Places for Retirees to Keep Their Money in July 2025

If you're retired -- or very close to being -- one of the smartest moves you can make right now is optimizing where you store your cash.

You want your cash protected, but also working hard enough to outpace inflation and actually grow.

As of July 2025, the national average checking account pays just 0.07% APY, according to FDIC data. That's practically nothing.

Fortunately, there are better options out there. Some will earn you over 4.00% APY while keeping your funds safe and flexible.

1. High-yield savings accounts (HYSAs)

If you're looking for low risk and high flexibility, an HYSA is your go-to.

Some of the top online banks are offering HYSAs with interest rates between 3.50% and 4.30% APY right now.

These accounts are safe and easy, and include features like:

FDIC insurance up to $250,000 per account

Easy access to your funds, usually with no penalties or fees

No minimums or monthly charges at most online banks

HYSAs are perfect for short-term cash storage. This is money you might need for things like emergency funds, travel cash, or monthly withdrawals. Your money stays liquid, but you're not missing out on returns.