The 4 Safest Places to Keep Your Cash in 2026

Letting your money sit in a checking account might feel safe, but it could cost you a lot in missed interest. The national average interest rate on checking accounts is just 0.07% in early 2026, according to the FDIC, which is basically pennies.

Meanwhile, you can easily get up to 4.00% APY, or more, with a few other low-risk alternatives. That's 50 to 60 times the growth, without compromising liquidity or safety.

Here's where to park your money with confidence this year.

1. High-yield savings accounts are the MVP

A high-yield savings account (HYSA) is still the most flexible way to grow your money safely in 2026.

These accounts are typically offered by online banks, and the best ones are paying between 3.80% and 4.20% APY this year. Many come with:

FDIC insurance up to $250,000 per depositor

No monthly fees or account minimums

Instant access to your cash anytime

They're great for emergency funds, short-term savings goals, or monthly spending buffers.