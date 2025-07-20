The 4 Safest Places to Park Your Cash in July 2025

Published on July 20, 2025

Jake FitzGerald

By: Jake FitzGerald

Editorial Strategist

Many or all of the products here are from our partners that compensate us. It’s how we make money. But our editorial integrity ensures that our product ratings are not influenced by compensation. APY = Annual Percentage Yield.

If you've been watching the markets lately, you've probably felt the urge to keep things simple and safe. Between whispers of rate cuts and geopolitical curveballs, a lot of people I talk to are pulling back and asking where they can keep their cash without stressing about it.

I've spent years writing about personal finance, and when the world gets unpredictable, the basics matter more than ever.

1. High-yield savings accounts (HYSAs)

Still one of my favorite money moves in 2025.

These FDIC-insured accounts offer easy access to your cash and rates that are still hovering around 4.00% APY with top banks as of mid-July. That's lightyears ahead of the 0.01% some big-name banks are offering.

If you're stashing emergency funds or short-term savings, HYSAs hit the sweet spot of being safe, flexible, easy to open, and actually earning something.

Right now, the Barclays Tiered Savings account is offering 3.90% APY. That's $390 earned on a $10,000 balance -- make the switch today.

2. Money market accounts

These aren't the same as money market funds, but instead are like high-yield savings accounts with a few differences.

Some offer check-writing privileges or debit cards, making them ideal for people who want slightly more flexibility without sacrificing safety. They're also FDIC insured when offered by banks or NCUA insured if you're using a credit union.

These accounts sometimes come with withdrawal and transfer limits. And often they have large minimums to hit the highest rate tiers.

Rates can be just as competitive as HYSAs if you shop around. Start shopping today by visiting our best money market accounts page.

3. Certificates of deposit (CDs)

If you want a guaranteed return and don't need instant access to your cash, CDs might be the move for you.

Many banks are offering 3-month to 1-year CDs with APYs around 4.00%, but the catch is you'll need to lock in your money for the term. If you break it early, expect a penalty that can wipe out any gains you've made.

Still, if you don't plan to touch the funds, locking in a rate now could protect you against future Fed cuts.

Check current CD rates and terms to lock yours in here.

4. U.S. Treasury bills

If you're willing to go a bit beyond a bank account, T-bills are about as safe as it gets.

These short-term government-backed securities are exempt from state and local taxes and can be bought directly through TreasuryDirect.gov. As of July, many 3- and 6-month T-bills are yielding north of 5%.

They're ultra-low risk and can be a smart place to park large sums temporarily.

One place to avoid: big-bank savings accounts

If you're earning 0.01%, your bank is taking you for a ride. With so many FDIC-insured accounts paying 400x more, there's just no reason to leave your cash sitting in a dead zone. Move it into a high-yield savings account today.

Don't wait until rates drop

The Federal Reserve hasn't cut interest rates yet, but it's expected to later this year. And once that happens, banks will likely trim those juicy APYs we're seeing today.

If you're sitting on cash and not earning at least 4.00%, now's the time to act. These safe havens won't stay this generous forever.

Our Research Expert

Jake FitzGerald
Jake FitzGerald icon-button-linkedin-2x

Jake is a full-time Editorial Strategist for Motley Fool Money. He specializes in product ratings and all things credit cards, and wants to make sure each person has the best card for them.