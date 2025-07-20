The 4 Safest Places to Park Your Cash in July 2025
If you've been watching the markets lately, you've probably felt the urge to keep things simple and safe. Between whispers of rate cuts and geopolitical curveballs, a lot of people I talk to are pulling back and asking where they can keep their cash without stressing about it.
I've spent years writing about personal finance, and when the world gets unpredictable, the basics matter more than ever.
1. High-yield savings accounts (HYSAs)
Still one of my favorite money moves in 2025.
These FDIC-insured accounts offer easy access to your cash and rates that are still hovering around 4.00% APY with top banks as of mid-July. That's lightyears ahead of the 0.01% some big-name banks are offering.
If you're stashing emergency funds or short-term savings, HYSAs hit the sweet spot of being safe, flexible, easy to open, and actually earning something.
Right now, the Barclays Tiered Savings account is offering 3.90% APY. That's $390 earned on a $10,000 balance -- make the switch today.
2. Money market accounts
These aren't the same as money market funds, but instead are like high-yield savings accounts with a few differences.
Some offer check-writing privileges or debit cards, making them ideal for people who want slightly more flexibility without sacrificing safety. They're also FDIC insured when offered by banks or NCUA insured if you're using a credit union.
These accounts sometimes come with withdrawal and transfer limits. And often they have large minimums to hit the highest rate tiers.
Rates can be just as competitive as HYSAs if you shop around. Start shopping today by visiting our best money market accounts page.
3. Certificates of deposit (CDs)
If you want a guaranteed return and don't need instant access to your cash, CDs might be the move for you.
Many banks are offering 3-month to 1-year CDs with APYs around 4.00%, but the catch is you'll need to lock in your money for the term. If you break it early, expect a penalty that can wipe out any gains you've made.
Still, if you don't plan to touch the funds, locking in a rate now could protect you against future Fed cuts.
Check current CD rates and terms to lock yours in here.
4. U.S. Treasury bills
If you're willing to go a bit beyond a bank account, T-bills are about as safe as it gets.
These short-term government-backed securities are exempt from state and local taxes and can be bought directly through TreasuryDirect.gov. As of July, many 3- and 6-month T-bills are yielding north of 5%.
They're ultra-low risk and can be a smart place to park large sums temporarily.
One place to avoid: big-bank savings accounts
If you're earning 0.01%, your bank is taking you for a ride. With so many FDIC-insured accounts paying 400x more, there's just no reason to leave your cash sitting in a dead zone. Move it into a high-yield savings account today.
Don't wait until rates drop
The Federal Reserve hasn't cut interest rates yet, but it's expected to later this year. And once that happens, banks will likely trim those juicy APYs we're seeing today.
If you're sitting on cash and not earning at least 4.00%, now's the time to act. These safe havens won't stay this generous forever.
Our Research Expert
We're firm believers in the Golden Rule, which is why editorial opinions are ours alone and have not been previously reviewed, approved, or endorsed by included advertisers. Motley Fool Money does not cover all offers on the market. Motley Fool Money is 100% owned and operated by The Motley Fool. Our knowledgeable team of personal finance editors and analysts are employed by The Motley Fool and held to the same set of publishing standards and editorial integrity while maintaining professional separation from the analysts and editors on other Motley Fool brands. Terms may apply to offers listed on this page. APYs are subject to change at any time without notice.
Motley Fool Money is a Motley Fool service that rates and reviews essential products for your everyday money matters.
Copyright © 2018 - 2025 Motley Fool Money. All rights reserved.