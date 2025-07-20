The 4 Safest Places to Park Your Cash in July 2025

If you've been watching the markets lately, you've probably felt the urge to keep things simple and safe. Between whispers of rate cuts and geopolitical curveballs, a lot of people I talk to are pulling back and asking where they can keep their cash without stressing about it.

I've spent years writing about personal finance, and when the world gets unpredictable, the basics matter more than ever.

1. High-yield savings accounts (HYSAs)

Still one of my favorite money moves in 2025.

These FDIC-insured accounts offer easy access to your cash and rates that are still hovering around 4.00% APY with top banks as of mid-July. That's lightyears ahead of the 0.01% some big-name banks are offering.

If you're stashing emergency funds or short-term savings, HYSAs hit the sweet spot of being safe, flexible, easy to open, and actually earning something.