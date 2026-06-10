The 400x Gap Between My HYSA and My Chase Checking Account
I'm a personal finance nerd, and I say that with full pride. I love finding ways regular people can earn more, save more, and stop handing their hard-earned cash to giant corporations for nothing in return.
Here's one move that's made me over $3,000 more in interest the past few years.
I've been a Chase customer for over a decade -- mortgage, credit cards, checking, and savings, all under one roof. For the most part I love it. But the one thing that drives me absolutely bonkers is how stingy Chase is when paying interest on cash.
Both my Chase checking and savings accounts pay a microscopic 0.01% APY. That means for every $10,000 I keep in an account, I earn a whopping $1 at the end of the year. Yay. 😓
Now compare that to the account I actually keep my savings in right now, which earns 4.00% APY. That's a 400X gap. The same $10,000 saved would earn me $400 in a year instead of a single dollar.
My earnings vs. the national average
Right now, the national average savings account interest rate is 0.38% APY, according to the FDIC. That's already 38X more than what my Chase accounts pay.
But I'm earning way more than the national average. The bank I use is LendingClub, and it pays me 4.00% APY with $250+ in monthly deposits.
I keep about $25,000 in cash as my emergency fund. (I know that's more than a lot of people have set aside. But your savings APY matters no matter how big or small your balance is.)
Here's what $25,000 earns in one year at these different rates:
|Account
|APY
|Interest
|My Chase checking and savings
|0.01%
|$2.50
|National average
|0.38%
|$95
|LendingClub LevelUp Savings
|4.00%
|$1,000
Why I like LendingClub for my savings
My team at Motley Fool Money reviews high-yield savings accounts all year, and the LendingClub LevelUp Savings earned our Best High-Yield Savings Account of 2026 award.
The high APY is a big part of why I chose it. But another cool feature is that it comes with a free ATM card that connects directly to the savings account. That's rare for any savings account, and gives me a bit more flexibility if I need cash quickly. It also has unlimited ATM fee reimbursements.
LendingClub LevelUp Savings
= Best
= Excellent
= Good
= Fair
= Poor
= Best
= Excellent
= Good
= Fair
= Poor
- Competitive APY
- No fees
- Easy ATM access
- Unlimited number of external transfers (up to daily transaction limits)
- Requires you to make monthly deposits to earn the best APY
- ACH outbound transfers limited to $10,000 per day for some accounts
- No branch access; online only
The LendingClub LevelUp Savings account has a lot to offer. At the top of the list is its high APY, though you must deposit monthly to earn the best rate. Next is zero account fees, a strong and straightforward perk. Finally, you get a free ATM card, which you can use to withdraw from thousands of ATMs nationwide. Interested? You can open an account with $0.
There is one requirement to lock in the top rate. You need at least $250 in monthly deposits. That sounds like a hoop, but it's actually really easy.
The deposits don't have to be direct deposits from paychecks. So I just set up a $250 recurring transfer from my checking account into this savings on the 1st of every month. The 4.00% APY rate applies on its own, and I never think about it again.
I'm still with Chase for most things
I still really like Chase and use it for my checking, credit cards, and mortgage stuff. There's a branch down the street from me that I pop into every now and then. Having most of my money in one place is worth a lot to me.
But my savings I just had to move. It's earning me literally thousands more in a separate online account. The mix of both banks is the best of both worlds, and I sleep a lot easier knowing my money is in the best spots.
My emergency fund is still completely accessible. Just last week I was considering buying a new Harley Street Glide (my wife thankfully talked me out of it). But knowing I could move my cash and use it instantly with no penalties or waiting is nice.
What are your savings earning?
Here's my nudge for everyone banking with a big institution like Chase… Go pull up whatever account your cash is sitting in and check the APY. If it's a big-bank account paying near 0.01% APY, you're quietly handing free money to the bank every single month.
Online high-yield savings accounts typically have no monthly fees. They also carry the same FDIC insurance as any big bank, up to $250,000 per depositor.
Opening an account and transferring funds is super easy. You don't need to overhaul your whole financial life. Just park your savings somewhere that actually pays decent interest.
Compare today's best high-yield savings accounts for 2026 and start earning more on your cash.
Our Research Expert
Motley Fool Stock DisclosuresJPMorgan Chase is an advertising partner of Motley Fool Money. Joel O'Leary has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends JPMorgan Chase. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.