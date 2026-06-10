The 400x Gap Between My HYSA and My Chase Checking Account

I'm a personal finance nerd, and I say that with full pride. I love finding ways regular people can earn more, save more, and stop handing their hard-earned cash to giant corporations for nothing in return.

Here's one move that's made me over $3,000 more in interest the past few years.

I've been a Chase customer for over a decade -- mortgage, credit cards, checking, and savings, all under one roof. For the most part I love it. But the one thing that drives me absolutely bonkers is how stingy Chase is when paying interest on cash.

Both my Chase checking and savings accounts pay a microscopic 0.01% APY. That means for every $10,000 I keep in an account, I earn a whopping $1 at the end of the year. Yay. 😓

Now compare that to the account I actually keep my savings in right now, which earns 4.00% APY. That's a 400X gap. The same $10,000 saved would earn me $400 in a year instead of a single dollar.

My earnings vs. the national average

Right now, the national average savings account interest rate is 0.38% APY, according to the FDIC. That's already 38X more than what my Chase accounts pay.

But I'm earning way more than the national average. The bank I use is LendingClub, and it pays me 4.00% APY with $250+ in monthly deposits.

I keep about $25,000 in cash as my emergency fund. (I know that's more than a lot of people have set aside. But your savings APY matters no matter how big or small your balance is.)

Here's what $25,000 earns in one year at these different rates: