The 5 Biggest Downsides of CD Investing

Certificates of deposit (CDs) are a popular "set-it-and-forget-it" way to earn interest with almost zero risk. Today, you can lock in a 14-month CD and earn a guaranteed 4.25% APY -- not bad in today's uncertain economy.

But CDs certainly have some sneaky downsides.

Here are five potential pitfalls to look out for (and how to find today's top APYs without getting burned).

1. You'll pay a penalty if you withdraw early

All CDs come with a maturity date. And if you need your cash before that date, you'll probably be penalized with a fee.

Banks typically charge several months' worth of interest if you withdraw early. For longer-term CDs, you could lose six months to a year of earnings, or even some principal if you pull out early.

This is why CDs work best for money you won't need anytime soon. Like funds for a house down payment in a couple years, or a portion of your emergency fund.

But if you're not totally sure when you'll need access to your cash, high-yield savings accounts (HYSAs) are a good alternative (this is where I keep my short-term cash pile). Many online banks are still paying rates close to 4.00% and let you withdraw whenever you want.