The Average American Needs $19,800 in Savings -- Most Don't Even Come Close

If you had to cover three months of bills without a paycheck, could you?

That's the real reason financial experts point to $19,800 as a smart savings target. It's based on one simple idea: The average U.S. household spends about $6,600 per month, according to recent data from the Bureau of Labor Statistics. Multiply that by three, and you've got a bare-minimum emergency fund.

And yet, most Americans don't even come close.

Most households aren't ready for a crisis

A recent Fortune survey found that just 41% of Americans could cover a $1,000 emergency using their savings. That's not even enough for a major car repair, let alone a job loss or unexpected medical bill.

It's not always a spending problem; it's often a strategy problem. Many people keep what little savings they do have in accounts earning basically nothing. Meanwhile, inflation keeps eating away at the value of their cash.

If you're serious about reaching that $19,800 target, where you keep your savings matters just as much as the amount you save.

Where to stash your emergency fund (Hint: not a checking account)

This is where high-yield savings accounts (HYSAs) come in.

Top online banks are currently offering over 4.25% APY, with no monthly fees or hoops to jump through. That's a huge upgrade over the national average savings rate, which is still stuck below 0.50%.

Let's do the math:

If you're holding $10,000 in a traditional bank account at 0.01% APY, you'd earn just $1 in a year.

But at 4.25% APY? You'd earn $425 -- with no extra effort.