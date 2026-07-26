The Average American Savings Account Earns 0.38% APY -- Here's How Much That's Costing You
Your savings account is probably paying you in pennies in interest. That's not an insult. It's a fair description of what the average account earns.
The average savings account earns just 0.38% APY right now, according to Motley Fool Money research. But top online banks routinely pay around 10X that on the exact same cash, with the exact same federal protection. I moved my own emergency fund to an online bank years ago and have made over $2,500 more in interest on my savings.
Here's what a tiny savings APY costs you, why the big banks stay stingy, and how to fix it in an afternoon.
A $10,000 balance loses about $362 a year
A low savings rate quietly costs the average saver hundreds of dollars a year. The money never disappears in a crash. It just never shows up in the first place.
Here is what the same balance earns in an average account versus a high-yield one:
|Balance
|Average Account (0.38%)
|High-Yield Account (4.00%)
|Extra Per Year
|$1,000
|$4.00
|$40
|$36
|$5,000
|$19.00
|$200
|$181
|$10,000
|$38
|$400
|$362
|$25,000
|$95.00
|$1,000
|$905
|$50,000
|$190
|$2,000
|$1,810
Only about a third of Americans keep their cash in an account paying at least 4.00% APY, according to Motley Fool Money research. The rest hand their bank an interest-free loan every month. Interest also compounds, so the gap widens the longer the money sits.
The bigger your balance, the louder that quiet gap gets.
Ready to earn 10X more on the same cash? Compare your options among the best high-yield savings accounts and find one paying you what your cash is worth.
Why big banks are so stingy on interest
Large, brick-and-mortar banks like Chase, Bank of America, and Wells Fargo are extremely stingy when it comes to paying interest. Many offer a microscopic 0.01% APY on basic savings accounts.
These banks hold millions of accounts for people who walk in and hand over deposits without thinking twice. That loyalty and brand recognition is worth billions in cheap deposits, and the banks know it.
Big banks have many strengths -- branch access, convenience, and a huge product line-up for everyday banking. But paying interest isn't one of them.
The highest APYs and best online savings accounts are offered by online banks. Without thousands of branches to staff and keep climate controlled, online banks run lean, more like a tech company than a traditional bank. They can afford to put all that saved overhead into sharper apps and systems, as well as higher APYs for customers.
What a good APY looks like right now
Today's top high-yield savings accounts pay around 10X the national average, often near 4.00% or more. It is still a savings account, still FDIC insured up to $250,000, and still easily accessible when you need the money.
Happen Bank LevelUp Savings is the account I recommend widely, and it earned our Best High-Yield Savings Account award for 2026. It is where my own emergency fund sits right now, and I'm earning 4.00% APY.
It does require deposits of $250+ per month to earn that top rate. But it's an easy qualification you can meet by setting up recurring transfers.
Happen Bank LevelUp Savings
= Best
= Excellent
= Good
= Fair
= Poor
= Best
= Excellent
= Good
= Fair
= Poor
- Competitive APY
- No fees
- Easy ATM access
- Unlimited number of external transfers (up to daily transaction limits)
- Requires you to make monthly deposits to earn the best APY
- ACH outbound transfers limited to $10,000 per day for some accounts
- No branch access; online only
The Happen Bank LevelUp Savings account has a lot to offer. At the top of the list is its high APY, though you must deposit monthly to earn the best rate. Next is zero account fees, a strong and straightforward perk. Finally, you get a free ATM card, which you can use to withdraw from thousands of ATMs nationwide. Interested? You can open an account with $0.
Give your money the rate it deserves
Switching savings accounts takes about 20 minutes and doesn't cost anything. You open the new account online, link your current bank, and move the balance over.
ACH transfers between banks usually settle in one to three business days, and your emergency fund stays reachable the entire time. There is no penalty for pulling cash out of a savings account, unlike a CD.
See what your savings could be earning. Compare the best high-yield savings accounts and open one in just 20 minutes or less.
Our Research Expert
Motley Fool Stock DisclosuresWells Fargo is an advertising partner of Motley Fool Money. Bank of America is an advertising partner of Motley Fool Money. JPMorgan Chase is an advertising partner of Motley Fool Money. Joel O'Leary has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends JPMorgan Chase. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.