The Average American Savings Account Earns 0.38% APY -- Here's How Much That's Costing You

Here is what the same balance earns in an average account versus a high-yield one:

A low savings rate quietly costs the average saver hundreds of dollars a year. The money never disappears in a crash. It just never shows up in the first place.

Here's what a tiny savings APY costs you, why the big banks stay stingy, and how to fix it in an afternoon.

The average savings account earns just 0.38% APY right now, according to Motley Fool Money research . But top online banks routinely pay around 10X that on the exact same cash, with the exact same federal protection. I moved my own emergency fund to an online bank years ago and have made over $2,500 more in interest on my savings.

Your savings account is probably paying you in pennies in interest. That's not an insult. It's a fair description of what the average account earns.

Only about a third of Americans keep their cash in an account paying at least 4.00% APY, according to Motley Fool Money research. The rest hand their bank an interest-free loan every month. Interest also compounds, so the gap widens the longer the money sits.

The bigger your balance, the louder that quiet gap gets.

Ready to earn 10X more on the same cash? Compare your options among the best high-yield savings accounts and find one paying you what your cash is worth.

Why big banks are so stingy on interest

Large, brick-and-mortar banks like Chase, Bank of America, and Wells Fargo are extremely stingy when it comes to paying interest. Many offer a microscopic 0.01% APY on basic savings accounts.

These banks hold millions of accounts for people who walk in and hand over deposits without thinking twice. That loyalty and brand recognition is worth billions in cheap deposits, and the banks know it.

Big banks have many strengths -- branch access, convenience, and a huge product line-up for everyday banking. But paying interest isn't one of them.

The highest APYs and best online savings accounts are offered by online banks. Without thousands of branches to staff and keep climate controlled, online banks run lean, more like a tech company than a traditional bank. They can afford to put all that saved overhead into sharper apps and systems, as well as higher APYs for customers.

What a good APY looks like right now

Today's top high-yield savings accounts pay around 10X the national average, often near 4.00% or more. It is still a savings account, still FDIC insured up to $250,000, and still easily accessible when you need the money.

Happen Bank LevelUp Savings is the account I recommend widely, and it earned our Best High-Yield Savings Account award for 2026. It is where my own emergency fund sits right now, and I'm earning 4.00% APY.

It does require deposits of $250+ per month to earn that top rate. But it's an easy qualification you can meet by setting up recurring transfers.