The Bank Account I've Been Begging My Friends to Open for Years
Lately I've had a few friends of mine ask me for personal finance advice, and the first thing I say is always the same: Open a high-yield savings account (HYSA).
It's so easy, I wonder why everyone hasn't done it by now. In fact, I can think of a friend or two who I've practically begged to jump on the HYSA train for years.
My go-to account recommendation: SoFi Checking and Savings (Member FDIC). Here's why.
Why HYSAs can pay higher APYs
The best high-yield savings accounts work exactly like a regular savings account -- you deposit money, it earns interest, and you can withdraw it whenever you need it. One of the only real differences is your APY.
Traditional banks pay next to nothing on savings -- the national average is around 0.40% right now. Online banks, meanwhile, can afford to pay significantly more, mostly because they don't have the overhead costs of physical branches.
The result: Top HYSAs are currently offering around 4.00% APY -- about 10 times the national average -- just for taking a few minutes to move your money.
SoFi Checking and Savings (Member FDIC): My personal favorite HYSA
SoFi® isn't just my savings account of choice -- it's the one I recommend to friends, families, and everyone else I know. That's because it comes with:
- Annual percentage yield (APY) of up to 4.00% on savings for up to six months
- Limited-time offer: Earn $50 or $400 and +0.70% Boost on Savings APY with direct deposit. Terms apply.
- Access to paychecks up to two days early
- No account fees or minimum deposits
The APY alone makes SoFi® worth opening -- the standard 3.30% APY would net you $330 a year on a $10,000 balance. But it's the potential welcome bonus and $50 in no-fee overdraft coverage that push it firmly into no-brainer territory.
It's also FDIC-insured up to $250,000, so your money is just as protected as it would be at any traditional bank. You're just earning a lot more on it.
SoFi Checking and Savings
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Earn up to 4.00% Annual Percentage Yield (APY) on one SoFi Savings account with a 0.70% APY Boost (added to the 3.30% APY as of 3/31/26) for up to 6 months. Open your first SoFi Checking and Savings account and receive eligible direct deposits OR qualifying deposits of $5,000 every 31 days by 12/31/26. Rates are variable, subject to change. Terms apply at sofi.com/banking#2. SoFi Bank, N.A. Member FDIC.
- Competitive APY on both Savings and Checking
- No monthly account fee
- Welcome bonus up to $400 (direct deposit required)
- ATM access
- Unlimited number of external transfers (up to daily transaction limits)
- FDIC insured (up to $3M with opt-in to SoFi Insured Deposit Program)
- Early access to direct deposits
- Tools to help you track savings goals
- Combo account only; no stand-alone savings or checking
- Maximum Savings APY requires direct deposit
- No branch access; online only
- Overdraft protection requires monthly direct deposit minimum
For those who plan to set up direct deposit with their new account, we think SoFi Checking and Savings (Member FDIC) is hard to beat. Not only does this savings account offer a strong APY, but the linked checking account earns an above-average rate, too -- which is a rare perk. Plus, new customers earn a bonus of $50 or $400 with eligible direct deposit. Frankly, it's the kind of combo that could make it worthwhile to switch banking relationships.
Two great SoFi® alternatives
Not sold on SoFi®? Here are two other HYSAs I'd point you toward.
1. LendingClub: Best for high APY
If your savings goal is earning every cent you can in interest, LendingClub LevelUp Savings is hard to beat.
Right now, you can earn 4.00% APY with $250+ in monthly deposits. That comes out to $400 a year on a $10,000 balance.
You'll also enjoy no monthly fees and no minimum balance requirements, along with unlimited ATM fee rebates.
To me, LendingClub offers a pretty perfect combo of ease-of-use and high APY -- for most people, $250+ in monthly deposits isn't too much of an ask. There's a reason Motley Fool Money named it the Best High-Yield Savings Account of 2026.
LendingClub LevelUp Savings
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- Competitive APY
- No fees
- Easy ATM access
- Unlimited number of external transfers (up to daily transaction limits)
- Requires you to make monthly deposits to earn the best APY
- ACH outbound transfers limited to $10,000 per day for some accounts
- No branch access; online only
The LendingClub LevelUp Savings account has a lot to offer. At the top of the list is its high APY, though you must deposit monthly to earn the best rate. Next is zero account fees, a strong and straightforward perk. Finally, you get a free ATM card, which you can use to withdraw from thousands of ATMs nationwide. Interested? You can open an account with $0.
2. Barclays Tiered Savings: Best for simplicity
If you want an even easier return from a name you already trust, Barclays Tiered Savings is a solid pick.
Most users will earn 3.65% APY -- $365 a year on a $10,000 balance -- with zero monthly fees and no minimum deposit required. If you've got $250,000 or more in the bank, your APY increases to 3.75%.
Barclays has no hoops to jump through, either -- no direct deposit or balance requirements to unlock the rate. Just open an account, deposit your cash, and start earning.
Finally, new customers can snag a $200 Bonus with qualifying activities. Terms Apply. That's worth noting if you're moving a larger chunk of savings.
Barclays Tiered Savings
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To earn a $200 bonus, new customers can open a savings account; deposit $25,000 or more within 30 days; and maintain at least that balance for 120 consecutive days. The bonus will be credited to your account within 60 days of meeting these requirements. Offer ends Jul. 31, 2026. Terms apply.
- Competitive APY
- No monthly account fee
- Unlimited number of external transfers (up to daily transaction limits)
- FDIC insured
- No minimum deposit to open an account
- Balance requirement for maximum APY
- No ATM access
- No wire transfers (inbound or outbound)
- No branch access; online only
Barclays Tiered Savings rewards savers with a tiered APY structure, offering higher rates as your balance grows. No monthly fees and no minimum balance to open mean it's accessible to everyone, while unlimited transfers and withdrawals let you manage your savings your way.
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Motley Fool Stock DisclosuresThe Motley Fool recommends Barclays Plc. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.