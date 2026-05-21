The Bank Account I've Been Begging My Friends to Open for Years

Lately I've had a few friends of mine ask me for personal finance advice, and the first thing I say is always the same: Open a high-yield savings account (HYSA).

It's so easy, I wonder why everyone hasn't done it by now. In fact, I can think of a friend or two who I've practically begged to jump on the HYSA train for years.

My go-to account recommendation: SoFi Checking and Savings (Member FDIC). Here's why.

Why HYSAs can pay higher APYs

The best high-yield savings accounts work exactly like a regular savings account -- you deposit money, it earns interest, and you can withdraw it whenever you need it. One of the only real differences is your APY.

Traditional banks pay next to nothing on savings -- the national average is around 0.40% right now. Online banks, meanwhile, can afford to pay significantly more, mostly because they don't have the overhead costs of physical branches.

The result: Top HYSAs are currently offering around 4.00% APY -- about 10 times the national average -- just for taking a few minutes to move your money.

SoFi Checking and Savings (Member FDIC): My personal favorite HYSA

SoFi® isn't just my savings account of choice -- it's the one I recommend to friends, families, and everyone else I know. That's because it comes with:

Annual percentage yield (APY) of up to 4.00% on savings for up to six months

Limited-time offer: Earn $50 or $400 and +0.70% Boost on Savings APY with direct deposit. Terms apply.

Access to paychecks up to two days early

No account fees or minimum deposits

The APY alone makes SoFi® worth opening -- the standard 3.30% APY would net you $330 a year on a $10,000 balance. But it's the potential welcome bonus and $50 in no-fee overdraft coverage that push it firmly into no-brainer territory.

It's also FDIC-insured up to $250,000, so your money is just as protected as it would be at any traditional bank. You're just earning a lot more on it.