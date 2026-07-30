The Best Bank Account Bonus You Can Earn Without Jumping Through Hoops

CIT Platinum Savings was already one of my favorite high-yield savings accounts. When it launched its current welcome bonus, though, it became my favorite low-effort option out there.

Right now with CIT Platinum Savings, you can earn a boosted APY of up to 4.10%* for six months on balances of $5,000 or more with promo code CITBOOST. That's it -- no direct deposit requirements, no bells and whistles. Just type in a code and get one of the highest APYs you can find.

Here's what to know about CIT and why I recommend it -- and an alternative if you're willing to work a little harder.

CIT Platinum Savings: A boosted APY with no strings attached

The CIT Platinum Savings bonus basically has two requirements: Keep a balance of at least $5,000, and use code CITBOOST when you open. That's it.

If you can do that, you'll earn up to 4.10%* APY for six months. That's a nice upgrade from the account's standard 3.75% APY -- and to unlock that, you'll have to keep a balance of $5,000 or more anyway. Otherwise, you'd earn 0.25% APY.

The average savings account earns just 0.38% APY right now, according to Motley Fool Money research. CIT's standard rate alone is almost 10X that. Plus, other banks have strict direct deposit rules or impossibly high balance requirements. Not this one.

You also don't have to switch up your entire banking strategy to take advantage of it. If your checking account already works for you, CIT Platinum Savings slots in as a place to keep your short- and medium-term savings. To me, it's one of the best places to grow your emergency fund until the day you actually need it.