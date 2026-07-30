The Best Bank Account Bonus You Can Earn Without Jumping Through Hoops
CIT Platinum Savings was already one of my favorite high-yield savings accounts. When it launched its current welcome bonus, though, it became my favorite low-effort option out there.
Right now with CIT Platinum Savings, you can earn a boosted APY of up to 4.10%* for six months on balances of $5,000 or more with promo code CITBOOST. That's it -- no direct deposit requirements, no bells and whistles. Just type in a code and get one of the highest APYs you can find.
Here's what to know about CIT and why I recommend it -- and an alternative if you're willing to work a little harder.
CIT Platinum Savings: A boosted APY with no strings attached
The CIT Platinum Savings bonus basically has two requirements: Keep a balance of at least $5,000, and use code CITBOOST when you open. That's it.
If you can do that, you'll earn up to 4.10%* APY for six months. That's a nice upgrade from the account's standard 3.75% APY -- and to unlock that, you'll have to keep a balance of $5,000 or more anyway. Otherwise, you'd earn 0.25% APY.
The average savings account earns just 0.38% APY right now, according to Motley Fool Money research. CIT's standard rate alone is almost 10X that. Plus, other banks have strict direct deposit rules or impossibly high balance requirements. Not this one.
You also don't have to switch up your entire banking strategy to take advantage of it. If your checking account already works for you, CIT Platinum Savings slots in as a place to keep your short- and medium-term savings. To me, it's one of the best places to grow your emergency fund until the day you actually need it.
CIT Platinum Savings
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With the 6 month Boost limited-time offer, you earn 4.10%* APY on balances over $5,000 (balances less than $5,000 earn 0.60%* APY). After the boost is complete you will continue to earn standard rates -- 3.75% APY for balances over $5,000 (balances less than $5,000 earn 0.25% APY). The minimum to open a Platinum Savings account is $100. Member FDIC. No monthly service fees.
- Competitive APY
- No account opening or maintenance fees
- Unlimited number of external transfers (up to daily transaction limits)
- FDIC insured
- Interest compounds daily so your money can grow a bit faster
- Balance requirement for maximum APY
- No branch access; online only
CIT Platinum Savings is a no-frills high-interest savings account that offers one of the highest APYs we've found available today -- as long as you can maintain a $5,000 minimum balance. Plus, customers can make an unlimited number of transfers and withdrawals each month (many savings accounts have monthly limits).
Platinum Savings is a tiered interest rate account. Interest is paid on the entire account balance based on the interest rate and APY in effect that day for the balance tier associated with the end-of-day account balance. APYs — Annual Percentage Yields are accurate as of July 1, 2026: 0.25% APY on balances of $0.01 to $4,999.99; 3.75% APY on balances of $5,000.00 or more. Interest Rates for the Platinum Savings account are variable and may change at any time without notice. The minimum to open a Platinum Savings account is $100.
Based on comparison to the national average Annual Percentage Yield (APY) on savings accounts as published in the FDIC National Rates and Rate Caps, accurate as of February 17, 2026.
* Platinum Savings APY Boost Promotion Terms and Conditions
This is a limited time offer available to New and Existing customers who meet the Platinum Savings APY Boost promotion criteria.
Accounts enrolled in the Platinum Savings Annual Percentage Yield (APY) Boost promotion will receive a 0.35% APY boost on the Platinum Savings current standard APY tiers for 6 months following the opening of a new account or when an existing Platinum Savings account is enrolled in the promotion. The Platinum Savings APY boost will be applied on account balances up to $9,999,999.00. Account balances above $9,999,999.00 will earn the standard APY. If the standard-published APY should change during the promotion period, the APY boost will move with it, offering an account APY above the standard rate.
The Promotion begins on February 13, 2026, and ends August 31, 2026. Customers enrolled in the promotion prior to the end date will receive the APY boost for the 6- month period outlined in the terms and conditions.
The promotion can end at any time without notice.
CIT General Disclosure
For complete list of account details and fees, see our Personal Account disclosures.
SoFi Checking and Savings (Member FDIC): My pick if you're open to direct deposit
SoFi Checking and Savings (Member FDIC) is my favorite savings account, period, with a great bonus if you don't mind setting up direct deposit. You'll get:
- A standard annual percentage yield (APY) of 3.10% on savings with direct deposit
- Limited-time offer: Earn $50 or $400 and +0.70% Boost on Savings APY with direct deposit. Terms apply.
- Up to $50 in no-fee overdraft coverage
- Access to paychecks up to two days early with direct deposit
Unlike CIT, SoFi®'s bonus isn't tied to how big your balance is. It's about how much you make in qualifying direct deposits. If you make $1,000 or more in direct deposits in your first 25 days, you'll land a $50 bonus. If you make $5,000 or more in direct deposits in your first 25 days, you'll land a $400 bonus (which doesn't stack with the $50 bonus). You'll also get a boosted APY of up to 3.80% for up to six months if current rates hold.
Between the flat bonus and the boosted rate, that's one of the best bank bonuses you'll find. Beyond that, though, perks like no-fee overdraft coverage and early paycheck access are what personally keep me with SoFi®.
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Earn up to 3.80% Annual Percentage Yield (APY) on one SoFi Savings account with a 0.70% APY Boost (added to the 3.10% APY as of 5/28/26) for up to 6 months. Open your first SoFi Checking and Savings account and receive eligible direct deposits OR qualifying deposits of $5,000 every 31 days by 12/31/26. Rates are variable, subject to change. Terms apply at sofi.com/banking#2. SoFi Bank, N.A. Member FDIC.
- Competitive APY on both Savings and Checking
- No monthly account fee
- Welcome bonus up to $400 (direct deposit required)
- ATM access
- Unlimited number of external transfers (up to daily transaction limits)
- FDIC insured (up to $3M with opt-in to SoFi Insured Deposit Program)
- Early access to direct deposits
- Tools to help you track savings goals
- Combo account only; no stand-alone savings or checking
- Maximum Savings APY requires direct deposit
- No branch access; online only
- Overdraft protection requires monthly direct deposit minimum
For those who plan to set up direct deposit with their new account, we think SoFi Checking and Savings (Member FDIC) is hard to beat. Not only does this savings account offer a strong APY, but the linked checking account earns an above-average rate, too -- which is a rare perk. Plus, new customers earn a bonus of $50 or $400 with eligible direct deposit. Frankly, it's the kind of combo that could make it worthwhile to switch banking relationships.
Which high-yield savings account is right for you?
If you'd rather keep your paycheck exactly where it is and just move a lump sum of savings, CIT Platinum Savings is the simpler play. Your rate depends entirely on your balance, and there's nothing else to worry about once your money's in place.
On the other hand, if you're comfortable changing up your direct deposit strategy, SoFi® rewards you with one of the best bank bonuses I've seen. It's my personal bank of choice for a reason.
And if you want to check out more alternatives, our list of the best high-yield savings accounts is a great place to start.
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