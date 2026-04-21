The Best CD Term Right Now Isn't the One Most People Are Opening

When rates feel uncertain, the instinct is to stay short. Open a 6-month CD, lock in the rate, collect the earnings, reassess in the fall. It's a reasonable idea, but it can cost you money

The problem isn't the 6-month CD. It's what happens after it matures.

The reinvestment trap

A 6-month CD locks in your rate for six months. When the CD matures, you roll it over into whatever rate is available at that moment.

If the Fed has cut rates in the intervening months, which has been the pattern since 2025, that second CD is probably paying less than your first one. Your short-term strategy underperformed a longer-term CD you could have opened instead.

What the math actually shows

Say you have $10,000 to deposit. Here's what two paths look like over the same 12-month window.

Path A: Open a 6-month CD at 4.20% APY. After six months, you've earned roughly $210. Rates have continued falling, and you roll the balance into a new 6-month CD at 3.60%. That second leg earns about $183. Total after 12 months: roughly $393.

Path B: Open a 1-year CD at 4.05% APY and lock it in. Total after 12 months: $405.

For Path A to win, your second CD would need to come in around 3.90% or higher. That's possible, but it's not likely if rates keep falling.

Ready to lock in a rate? Here are some of the best CD rates available right now.

How to read the rate curve

The conventional assumption is that shorter terms pay more right now because banks are pricing in rate cuts. That's not always true, and even when it is, the gap between the 6-month and 1-year rate is often smaller than people think.

The better approach is to pull up a bank's full CD rate table and scan across every term. You're looking for the point where the rate peaks before it starts dropping off. Right now, for a lot of banks, that peak sits somewhere in the 9-to-12-month range.

That spot shifts. Check it each time you're opening a new CD rather than defaulting to whatever term you opened last time.

Why going longer isn't the answer either

If locking in a 1-year rate makes sense, it might seem like locking in a 2-year or 5-year rate is even better, but it usually isn't.

Longer-term CDs are often paying less per year than the 1-year right now because banks are pricing in the expectation of lower rates. And if you need to get out early, you're looking at an early withdrawal penalty that can wipe out months of interest.

The sweet spot is the term where the rate peaks. Right now, that's generally not the shortest option available, and it's not the longest. It's the middle of the curve, and it's worth taking five minutes to find it before you open anything.

We've already done the scanning. Here are our picks for the best CDs right now.